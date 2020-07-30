Moody's affirms LSR's B1 CFR; stable outlook

London, 30 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed LSR Group PJSC's (LSR) B1 corporate family rating (CFR)
and B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR). The outlook
remains stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of the rating reflects LSR's strong business profile
and adequate operating performance, leading market position in Russia's
homebuilding market, and prudent financial and liquidity management.
The current deterioration in macroeconomic conditions and consumer spending
capacity are balanced by an improvement in mortgage affordability because
of the state support and declining interest rates. The rating action
also reflects Moody's expectation that LSR's leverage will
continue to grow in 2020-21 due to implementation of escrow accounts
in Russia before it levels off or improve in 2022-24 on the back
of completion of its large scale projects.
LSR has a long and solid track record in Russia's homebuilding industry,
which is underpinned by its established business processes, strong
construction expertise and developed sales capabilities. The company
benefits from its second largest market position by the volume under construction
and high brand recognition which secure more stable demand from customers
and sustained access to banks and land owners. LSR's presence
in Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Ekaterinburg (the fourth largest
city in Russia) as well as its diversification among mass market,
business class and elite segments result in greater resilience during
difficult periods.
The company will sustain its stable operating performance in 2020-21
despite the challenging backdrop. Moody's expects that LSR's
revenue will remain flat in 2020 and grow by 10%-15%
in 2021 while its Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin will decrease to
17% in 2020 from 19% a year earlier and the average of 20%
in 2015-19, and improve back to 19% in 2021.
LSR will likely sell 800,000 square metres (sqm) of apartments under
construction in 2020 and 900,000 sqm in 2021, compared with
817,000 sqm in 2019 and the average of 750,000 sqm a year
in 2015-19. Although the company's revenue and earnings
decreased materially in 2019, compared with the previous two years,
Moody's views them as adequate and sustainable because its financial
results were boosted by one-off accounting changes in 2017-18
and temporarily reinforced by the acceleration in demand in 2018.
LSR's leverage, as measured by Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA,
will grow to 5.0x-5.5x in 2020-21 from 4.3x
in 2019 and 2.9x in 2016-18. At the same time,
the company has maintained a large cash balance which represented 64%
of its debt in 2018 and 74% in 2019, resulting in net leverage
of 1.1x in 2018-19. Moody's expects that LSR's
cash balance will decrease and debt will grow in 2020-21 due to
gradual transition to escrow accounts, pushing its net leverage
up to 3.0x-3.5x in the same period. If the
cash held at escrow accounts was included in the calculation, the
company's net leverage would be 2.0x-2.5x in
2020-21. In addition, LSR's large construction
projects, particularly its flagship ZILART in Moscow, with
sizeable upfront spending on infrastructure, will mature and return
invested funds with profit in 2021-24, bringing its leverage
down.
The Russian housing market remains under pressure due to stagnating real
disposable income which is exacerbated by the pandemic and economic turbulence
in 2020. However, demand for new apartments is supported
by improving mortgage affordability thanks to declining interest rates
and the government's subsidies. The average mortgage interest
rate reduced to 7.4% in May 2020 from 9.9%
in 2019 and 9.6% in 2018. The Russian government
introduced a subsidised mortgage programme with a record low rate of 6.5%
which will support demand for new apartments in 2020.
The rating action also factors in the company's balanced financial
policy and conservative approach to liquidity. In response to the
deteriorating operating environment and uncertainty related to the pandemic's
implications on its credit quality, LSR cut its dividend payment
to RUB3 billion in 2020 from RUB8 billion a year in 2015-19.
The company also proactively manages its debt maturity profile,
with 2% of the total debt due in 2020, 17% in 2021,
40% in 2022, 35% in 2023 and 6% in 2024.
Its cash balance of around RUB65 billion as of mid-2020 is sufficient
to meet all cash needs, including RUB18 billion of debt repayments,
through the end of 2021.
LSR's rating also incorporates the company's (1) proven track
record of successfully weathering the industry cycles while preserving
decent operating performance and healthy financial and liquidity profiles;
(2) vertically integrated business model, with 18% of its
revenue generated by the building materials segment in 2019, which
allows for better control over supplies and a natural hedge against input
price volatility; and (3) large land bank, with the net sellable
area of 7.6 million sqm and strong projects portfolio valued at
RUB207 billion.
The rating remains constrained by the company's (1) small size by international
standards; (2) exposure to the highly cyclical real estate and building
materials markets; and (3) exposure to Russia's less-developed
political, regulatory and legal framework. The rating also
factors in execution challenges and considerable financing needs related
to LSR's large-scale projects.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. The homebuilding sector has been one of the sectors significantly
affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
The rating agency expects that the impact of the coronavirus outbreak
on LSR's credit quality will be limited. Although its new
contract sales dropped by 21% in monetary terms in Q2 2020,
compared with a year earlier, due to the closure of sales offices
and restrictions on people movement, this was offset by strong results
in Q1 2020, resulting in flat sales in the first half of the year.
In addition, the completion of apartment houses was flat in Q2 2020,
because LSR continued construction activities in Saint Petersburg and
Ekaterinburg during the quarantine and halted its operations in Moscow
only for a few weeks.
Governance considerations include LSR's concentrated private ownership
structure, with 50% shares in the company controlled by its
CEO Andrey Molchanov, which creates a risk of rapid changes in the
company's strategy, financial policies and development plans.
However, the owner's track record of a prudent and consistent approach
towards the company's financial management and corporate governance
practices, as well as its public listing on the Moscow Stock Exchange
and the London Stock Exchange, with relevant disclosure and governance
requirements, partly mitigate the risks related to corporate governance.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on LSR's rating reflects Moody's expectation
that the company will (1) demonstrate sustainable operating and financial
performance; (2) sustain its sound liquidity; and (3) pursue
its prudent development strategy and balanced financial policy,
maintaining credit metrics commensurate with the current rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade the rating if LSR were to (1) grow its revenue and
sustain its healthy operating performance; (2) adhere to a conservative
financial policy, with adjusted debt/book capitalisation at or below
50% and adjusted EBIT/interest ratio at or above 3.5x,
all on a sustainable basis; and (3) maintain good liquidity.
A rating upgrade would also require a sustainable improvement in operating
conditions in the Russian housing market.
Moody's could downgrade the rating if weak market conditions or
LSR's development and financial strategies were to lead to (1) a material
deterioration in liquidity; and (2) an increase in leverage with
adjusted debt/book capitalisation moving above 60% and adjusted
EBIT/interest below 2.0x, all on a sustained basis.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LSR is the leading real estate developer, construction company and
building materials supplier in Russia. The company's operations
are concentrated in the three largest cities of Russia, with a particularly
strong position in Saint Petersburg, actively growing operations
in Moscow and visible presence in Yekaterinburg. In 2019,
LSR generated revenue of RUB110 billion and adjusted EBITDA of RUB21 billion.
The company is majority owned by its founder and CEO Andrey Molchanov,
with 42% of shares in free float.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
