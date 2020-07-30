Moody's affirms LSR's B1 CFR; stable outlook

London, 30 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed LSR Group PJSC's (LSR) B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR). The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the rating reflects LSR's strong business profile and adequate operating performance, leading market position in Russia's homebuilding market, and prudent financial and liquidity management. The current deterioration in macroeconomic conditions and consumer spending capacity are balanced by an improvement in mortgage affordability because of the state support and declining interest rates. The rating action also reflects Moody's expectation that LSR's leverage will continue to grow in 2020-21 due to implementation of escrow accounts in Russia before it levels off or improve in 2022-24 on the back of completion of its large scale projects.

LSR has a long and solid track record in Russia's homebuilding industry, which is underpinned by its established business processes, strong construction expertise and developed sales capabilities. The company benefits from its second largest market position by the volume under construction and high brand recognition which secure more stable demand from customers and sustained access to banks and land owners. LSR's presence in Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Ekaterinburg (the fourth largest city in Russia) as well as its diversification among mass market, business class and elite segments result in greater resilience during difficult periods.

The company will sustain its stable operating performance in 2020-21 despite the challenging backdrop. Moody's expects that LSR's revenue will remain flat in 2020 and grow by 10%-15% in 2021 while its Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin will decrease to 17% in 2020 from 19% a year earlier and the average of 20% in 2015-19, and improve back to 19% in 2021. LSR will likely sell 800,000 square metres (sqm) of apartments under construction in 2020 and 900,000 sqm in 2021, compared with 817,000 sqm in 2019 and the average of 750,000 sqm a year in 2015-19. Although the company's revenue and earnings decreased materially in 2019, compared with the previous two years, Moody's views them as adequate and sustainable because its financial results were boosted by one-off accounting changes in 2017-18 and temporarily reinforced by the acceleration in demand in 2018.

LSR's leverage, as measured by Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA, will grow to 5.0x-5.5x in 2020-21 from 4.3x in 2019 and 2.9x in 2016-18. At the same time, the company has maintained a large cash balance which represented 64% of its debt in 2018 and 74% in 2019, resulting in net leverage of 1.1x in 2018-19. Moody's expects that LSR's cash balance will decrease and debt will grow in 2020-21 due to gradual transition to escrow accounts, pushing its net leverage up to 3.0x-3.5x in the same period. If the cash held at escrow accounts was included in the calculation, the company's net leverage would be 2.0x-2.5x in 2020-21. In addition, LSR's large construction projects, particularly its flagship ZILART in Moscow, with sizeable upfront spending on infrastructure, will mature and return invested funds with profit in 2021-24, bringing its leverage down.

The Russian housing market remains under pressure due to stagnating real disposable income which is exacerbated by the pandemic and economic turbulence in 2020. However, demand for new apartments is supported by improving mortgage affordability thanks to declining interest rates and the government's subsidies. The average mortgage interest rate reduced to 7.4% in May 2020 from 9.9% in 2019 and 9.6% in 2018. The Russian government introduced a subsidised mortgage programme with a record low rate of 6.5% which will support demand for new apartments in 2020.

The rating action also factors in the company's balanced financial policy and conservative approach to liquidity. In response to the deteriorating operating environment and uncertainty related to the pandemic's implications on its credit quality, LSR cut its dividend payment to RUB3 billion in 2020 from RUB8 billion a year in 2015-19. The company also proactively manages its debt maturity profile, with 2% of the total debt due in 2020, 17% in 2021, 40% in 2022, 35% in 2023 and 6% in 2024. Its cash balance of around RUB65 billion as of mid-2020 is sufficient to meet all cash needs, including RUB18 billion of debt repayments, through the end of 2021.

LSR's rating also incorporates the company's (1) proven track record of successfully weathering the industry cycles while preserving decent operating performance and healthy financial and liquidity profiles; (2) vertically integrated business model, with 18% of its revenue generated by the building materials segment in 2019, which allows for better control over supplies and a natural hedge against input price volatility; and (3) large land bank, with the net sellable area of 7.6 million sqm and strong projects portfolio valued at RUB207 billion.

The rating remains constrained by the company's (1) small size by international standards; (2) exposure to the highly cyclical real estate and building materials markets; and (3) exposure to Russia's less-developed political, regulatory and legal framework. The rating also factors in execution challenges and considerable financing needs related to LSR's large-scale projects.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. The homebuilding sector has been one of the sectors significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The rating agency expects that the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on LSR's credit quality will be limited. Although its new contract sales dropped by 21% in monetary terms in Q2 2020, compared with a year earlier, due to the closure of sales offices and restrictions on people movement, this was offset by strong results in Q1 2020, resulting in flat sales in the first half of the year. In addition, the completion of apartment houses was flat in Q2 2020, because LSR continued construction activities in Saint Petersburg and Ekaterinburg during the quarantine and halted its operations in Moscow only for a few weeks.

Governance considerations include LSR's concentrated private ownership structure, with 50% shares in the company controlled by its CEO Andrey Molchanov, which creates a risk of rapid changes in the company's strategy, financial policies and development plans. However, the owner's track record of a prudent and consistent approach towards the company's financial management and corporate governance practices, as well as its public listing on the Moscow Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, with relevant disclosure and governance requirements, partly mitigate the risks related to corporate governance.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on LSR's rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will (1) demonstrate sustainable operating and financial performance; (2) sustain its sound liquidity; and (3) pursue its prudent development strategy and balanced financial policy, maintaining credit metrics commensurate with the current rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the rating if LSR were to (1) grow its revenue and sustain its healthy operating performance; (2) adhere to a conservative financial policy, with adjusted debt/book capitalisation at or below 50% and adjusted EBIT/interest ratio at or above 3.5x, all on a sustainable basis; and (3) maintain good liquidity. A rating upgrade would also require a sustainable improvement in operating conditions in the Russian housing market.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if weak market conditions or LSR's development and financial strategies were to lead to (1) a material deterioration in liquidity; and (2) an increase in leverage with adjusted debt/book capitalisation moving above 60% and adjusted EBIT/interest below 2.0x, all on a sustained basis.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LSR is the leading real estate developer, construction company and building materials supplier in Russia. The company's operations are concentrated in the three largest cities of Russia, with a particularly strong position in Saint Petersburg, actively growing operations in Moscow and visible presence in Yekaterinburg. In 2019, LSR generated revenue of RUB110 billion and adjusted EBITDA of RUB21 billion. The company is majority owned by its founder and CEO Andrey Molchanov, with 42% of shares in free float.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mikhail Shipilov

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Denis Perevezentsev, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

