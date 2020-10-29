Moody's affirms LabCorp's Baa2 rating, outlook stable

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' ("LabCorp")
Baa2 senior unsecured rating. The outlook is stable.
The affirmation of the Baa2 rating reflects LabCorp's significant
scale, strong market position in the US laboratory testing industry
and stable cash flows. The affirmation also reflects the company's
long track record of prudent financial policies and modest leverage.
While the coronavirus pandemic has created a material headwind to its
core testing business, strong demand for COVID-19 related
testing has more than offset the weaknesses in its core testing business.
LabCorp provides both molecular testing to diagnose the presence of the
active infection as well as the serology, or antibody, test
to detect the presence of antibodies in a patient. These tests
will continue to meaningfully contribute to LabCorp's revenue for
the duration of the pandemic. However, once the pandemic
ebbs, Moody's expects organic revenue growth in LabCorp's
diagnostic testing business to return to its long-term low single-digit
rate.
Moody's took the following rating actions for Laboratory Corporation
of America Holdings
Ratings affirmed:
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
Senior unsecured, at Baa2
The outlook remains stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
LabCorp's Baa2 senior unsecured rating is supported by the company's
significant scale and strong market presence as one of the two largest
independent lab operators in the U.S. LabCorp benefits from
good customer and geographic diversification. The Covance drug
development segment adds business and payor diversity and enhances the
company's long-term growth outlook. The company generates
strong and stable cash flow throughout economic cycles. LabCorp's
rating is constrained by its acquisitive nature and willingness to temporarily
increase adjusted debt/EBITDA to above 4.0x for acquisitions.
However, the company has a track record of deleveraging through
debt reduction and earnings growth.
Moody's expects the company to generally maintain debt/EBITDA in
the low 3.0 times range. LabCorp's rating is also constrained
by pricing pressure in the lab business, particularly due to on-going
Medicare reimbursement rate cuts.
Moody's expects LabCorp to maintain excellent liquidity as the coronavirus
pandemic persists. The company had $667 million of cash
as of September 30, 2020. LabCorp also has a $1 billion
unsecured revolving credit facility expiring in 2022 that is fully available.
In August 2020, the company repaid approximately $415 million
of notes using internally generated cash flow. The next maturing
debt is a $375 million term loan due in 2021. In May 2020,
given the uncertainty of the impacts from the coronavirus pandemic,
LabCorp received covenant relief that allowed its debt to EBITDA covenant
to increase to 5.0 times through the end of 2020. Moody's
expects the company will maintain ample cushion under the leverage covenant.
From a governance standpoint, LabCorp operates with prudent financial
policies and a commitment to maintain investment grade ratings.
However, the company is exposed to cyber risk and has been the target
of a number of cyber breaches (directly or indirectly through its third
party service providers) in the past which has affected the privacy of
its patients' personal data. Recent cyber-attack incidents
have also resulted in shareholder lawsuits against the company for a failure
to properly disclose the breaches publicly.
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that LabCorp
will maintain a prudent financial policy but also pursue M&A and share
repurchases.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if LabCorp improves its business and geographic
diversity, and maintains a disciplined approach towards acquisitions
and share repurchases. The ability to integrate and successfully
grow acquired businesses, as well as the ability to maintain profitability
in the lab business despite pricing headwinds could result in an upgrade.
Quantitatively, the ratings could also be upgraded if debt to EBITDA
is sustained below 2.5 times.
Ratings could be downgraded if LabCorp engages in significant debt-funded
acquisitions or share repurchases, experiences operating earnings
volatility or there are additional developments in lab service payment
rates that negatively affect the business. Quantitatively,
the ratings could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA is sustained above 3.25
times.
LabCorp, headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina,
is a provider of clinical laboratory services and drug development support.
The company's diagnostics segment is one of the two largest providers
of independent clinical laboratory services in the US. LabCorp's
drug development segment, otherwise known as Covance, provides
clinical trial support and other services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology
companies globally. Revenues were approximately $12.4
billion for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jean-Yves Coupin
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Jessica Gladstone, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653