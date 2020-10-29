Moody's affirms LabCorp's Baa2 rating, outlook stable

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' ("LabCorp") Baa2 senior unsecured rating. The outlook is stable.

The affirmation of the Baa2 rating reflects LabCorp's significant scale, strong market position in the US laboratory testing industry and stable cash flows. The affirmation also reflects the company's long track record of prudent financial policies and modest leverage. While the coronavirus pandemic has created a material headwind to its core testing business, strong demand for COVID-19 related testing has more than offset the weaknesses in its core testing business. LabCorp provides both molecular testing to diagnose the presence of the active infection as well as the serology, or antibody, test to detect the presence of antibodies in a patient. These tests will continue to meaningfully contribute to LabCorp's revenue for the duration of the pandemic. However, once the pandemic ebbs, Moody's expects organic revenue growth in LabCorp's diagnostic testing business to return to its long-term low single-digit rate.

Moody's took the following rating actions for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Ratings affirmed:

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Senior unsecured, at Baa2

The outlook remains stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

LabCorp's Baa2 senior unsecured rating is supported by the company's significant scale and strong market presence as one of the two largest independent lab operators in the U.S. LabCorp benefits from good customer and geographic diversification. The Covance drug development segment adds business and payor diversity and enhances the company's long-term growth outlook. The company generates strong and stable cash flow throughout economic cycles. LabCorp's rating is constrained by its acquisitive nature and willingness to temporarily increase adjusted debt/EBITDA to above 4.0x for acquisitions. However, the company has a track record of deleveraging through debt reduction and earnings growth.

Moody's expects the company to generally maintain debt/EBITDA in the low 3.0 times range. LabCorp's rating is also constrained by pricing pressure in the lab business, particularly due to on-going Medicare reimbursement rate cuts.

Moody's expects LabCorp to maintain excellent liquidity as the coronavirus pandemic persists. The company had $667 million of cash as of September 30, 2020. LabCorp also has a $1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility expiring in 2022 that is fully available. In August 2020, the company repaid approximately $415 million of notes using internally generated cash flow. The next maturing debt is a $375 million term loan due in 2021. In May 2020, given the uncertainty of the impacts from the coronavirus pandemic, LabCorp received covenant relief that allowed its debt to EBITDA covenant to increase to 5.0 times through the end of 2020. Moody's expects the company will maintain ample cushion under the leverage covenant.

From a governance standpoint, LabCorp operates with prudent financial policies and a commitment to maintain investment grade ratings. However, the company is exposed to cyber risk and has been the target of a number of cyber breaches (directly or indirectly through its third party service providers) in the past which has affected the privacy of its patients' personal data. Recent cyber-attack incidents have also resulted in shareholder lawsuits against the company for a failure to properly disclose the breaches publicly.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that LabCorp will maintain a prudent financial policy but also pursue M&A and share repurchases.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if LabCorp improves its business and geographic diversity, and maintains a disciplined approach towards acquisitions and share repurchases. The ability to integrate and successfully grow acquired businesses, as well as the ability to maintain profitability in the lab business despite pricing headwinds could result in an upgrade. Quantitatively, the ratings could also be upgraded if debt to EBITDA is sustained below 2.5 times.

Ratings could be downgraded if LabCorp engages in significant debt-funded acquisitions or share repurchases, experiences operating earnings volatility or there are additional developments in lab service payment rates that negatively affect the business. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA is sustained above 3.25 times.

LabCorp, headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina, is a provider of clinical laboratory services and drug development support. The company's diagnostics segment is one of the two largest providers of independent clinical laboratory services in the US. LabCorp's drug development segment, otherwise known as Covance, provides clinical trial support and other services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies globally. Revenues were approximately $12.4 billion for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

