Moody's affirms Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' Baa2 senior unsecured rating, outlook stable

New York, August 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' ("Labcorp") Baa2 senior unsecured rating. The outlook is stable.

The affirmation of the Baa2 rating follows Labcorp's announcement on July 28, 2022 that it plans to spin off its clinical development business in 2023 into an independent publicly traded company. Whilst the spin-off is credit negative because it will reduce Labcorp's revenues, geographic diversity, and cash flows, the Baa2 rating reflects Labcorp's significant scale, strong market position in the US laboratory testing industry and stable cash flows. We estimate pro forma debt/EBITDA of around 2.2 times at year-end 2022. The spin-off transaction is subject to board approval and the company expects it to be completed in the second half of 2023.

In 2022, we expect further modest decline in earnings reflecting a lower contribution from profitable COVID-19 testing revenue. However, Labcorp's base business continues to perform well with low-to-mid single digits revenue growth over the next 12-18 months. This is supported by good growth prospects as the diagnostic company will expand its range of testing services, including expanded testing menu.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Labcorp's Baa2 senior unsecured rating is supported by the company's significant scale and strong market presence as one of the two largest independent lab operators in the U.S. Labcorp benefits from good customer and geographic diversification. The company generates strong and stable cash flow throughout economic cycles. However, Labcorp's Baa2 rating is constrained by low volume growth and some pricing pressure in its core lab business. It is also constrained by its acquisitive nature and willingness to temporarily increase leverage to fulfil its external growth strategy. However, the company has a track record of deleveraging through debt reduction and earnings growth. We expect Labcorp's debt/EBITDA to remain around 2.5 times over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's expects Labcorp to maintain good liquidity. The company had $1.1 billion of cash as of June 30, 2022. Labcorp also has a $1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility (Unrated) expiring in 2026 that is fully available. The next maturing debt is $300 million notes due in November 2023. The revolving credit facility has a maximum leverage ratio of 4.0x. We expect the company will maintain ample cushion under the leverage covenant.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Labcorp will maintain a prudent financial policy but also pursue M&A and share repurchases.

ESG considerations are material to Labcorp's rating. Labcorp's exposure to social risk considerations is highly negative (S-4) reflecting its handling of confidential patient data, which puts the company's reputation at risk in the event of a cyberattack. Furthermore, Labcorp is exposed to government reimbursement rates and efforts to curb healthcare spending which represent headwinds for earnings. The company's strong risk management and effective governance mitigates the highly negative exposure to social risks. Labcorp operates with prudent financial policies and a commitment to maintain investment grade ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Labcorp improves its business and geographic diversity, and maintains a disciplined approach towards acquisitions and share repurchases. The ability to integrate and successfully grow acquired businesses, as well as the ability to maintain profitability in the lab business despite pricing headwinds could result in an upgrade. Quantitatively, the ratings could also be upgraded if debt to EBITDA is sustained below 2.5 times.

Ratings could be downgraded if Labcorp engages in significant debt-funded acquisitions or share repurchases, experiences operating earnings volatility or there are additional developments in lab service payment rates that negatively affect the business. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA is sustained above 3.25 times.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina, is a provider of clinical laboratory services and drug development support. The company's diagnostics segment is one of the two largest providers of independent clinical laboratory services in the US. Labcorp's drug development segment (formerly known as Covance) provides clinical trial support and other services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies globally. Revenues were roughly $16 billion for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

