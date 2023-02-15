Moody's affirms Lake Charles Harbor & Terminal District, LA's A2 revenue bond rating; outlook remains negative

New York, February 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Lake Charles Harbor & Terminal District, LA's (Port of Lake Charles) A2 rating on the district's revenue bonds. The outlook remains negative. The rating action affects about $31.2 million of revenue bonds outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Lake Charles Harbor & Terminal District's ("Port of Lake Charles"/"the district") A2 rating reflects volume and revenue recovery and continued reinvestment in port facilities after devastating hurricanes in 2020. Property insurance, cash flows, and FEMA reimbursements are funding repairs and replacement of damaged equipment without the need for additional leverage. Management anticipates delivery of major loading and unloading equipment, essentially specialty cranes, over the next few months, which will help fully restore operational capabilities. The district's long-term exposure to hurricanes is a highly negative environmental risk under our ESG framework and constrains the rating. Consistently strong net revenue debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs), liquidity, and fixed and guaranteed minimums representing over half of operating revenue mitigate some of the exposure to major disruptions like hurricanes. Net revenue DSCRs fell to 2.6x in 2020, still adequate for the risk profile, and are projected to recover to over 5.0x in 2022 and 2023 based on unaudited results and the district's budget.

The rating continues to be threatened by a potential adverse outcome of ongoing litigation with IFG Port Holdings, LLC, a port tenant, that could result in a judgment of $48.7 million and potentially up to $124.5 million (down from the initially reported $150 million) if trebling damages are owed. We expect the district will pursue all of its appeal options. The timeline for final resolution remains uncertain and could fall well outside of the range of our outlook.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook continues to reflect the sizeable potential liability related to the IFG Port Holdings, LLC lawsuit. The litigation may not be resolved within the 12-18 month outlook period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A larger and substantially more diversified revenue and cargo profile

- The outlook could be revised to stable if potential damages from litigation are substantially reduced on appeal

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A sharp drop-off in tonnage or other district revenues resulting in a significant decrease in debt service coverage ratios (2.0x or lower) or liquidity for a sustained period

- A large increase in debt without offsetting support from fixed or minimum annual guarantee (MAG) revenue

- Additional information that increases the likelihood of a large legal settlement or judgment

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from a pledge of district revenue after the payment of operating and maintenance costs. The bonds are further secured by amounts in the debt service reserve fund that has a three-pronged test funding requirement.

PROFILE

The Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District is the only deep-draft port in southwest Louisiana. The district encompasses more than 200 square miles and owns and manages 5,400 acres of land and owns and operates two marine terminals - the Bulk Terminal 1 and City Docks - on the Calcasieu Ship Channel. The channel and berths are dredged to 40 feet. The district primarily handles bulk and breakbulk cargo and has the capability to handle containerized cargo as well.

The district owns and operates Bulk Terminal 1, which primarily handles petroleum coke, barite, rutile and certain breakbulk volume. Bulk Terminal 2 (IFG Export Grain Terminal) is leased to IFG Port Holdings and handles agricultural products including rice, soybeans, wheat, corn, sorghum and pulses. Bulk Terminal 4 primarily handles aggregates, such as limestone. The City Docks is a series of transit sheds, berths and warehouses that accommodate the port's breakbulk cargo, and includes an automated cargo loading and bagging house equipped with a spiralveyor that can load ships faster and at lower costs than traditional methods. The port has near-dock rail connections at all terminals and recently established a joint venture to operate a short-line railroad from City Docks to the Class I rail connections in the Chennault area.

In addition, the port serves as landlord to companies leasing port-owned property, and owns several leasable sites, including two industrial parks - the Industrial Canal and Industrial Park East - on and near the Calcasieu Ship Channel.

