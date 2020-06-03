Moody's affirms Lake County Community College District (OH) COPs at A2 and revenue bonds at A3; outlook negative

New York, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A2 on Lake County Community College District, OHs $22.5 million of certificates of participation (COPs) and the A3 on $17.8 million of Series 2019 General Receipts Refunding Bonds. We have also affirmed the Aa2 enhanced rating on the general receipts bonds based on the state's intercept program. Approximately $36 million of general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt is rated Aa3 based on the district's tax-levying capabilities. The outlook is negative on the underlying ratings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the ratings on the general receipts bonds and COPS reflects our expectations, based on management guidance, that liquidity will not decline below current levels and that the college will take steps to gradually improve operating performance over the next 12-18 months. Monthly liquidity will be around $10 million at the end of fiscal 2020, well below historical levels and the median for A3 rated-issuers. However, the college is taking steps to preserve cash, such as the planned refinancing of around $2.5 million of fiscal 2021 debt service payments and has capacity to take additional cost-cutting measures should revenues from state appropriations and tuition decline more than expected. The rating is also supported by the college's good diversity of revenues, which includes tax revenue and state appropriations that together account for around two-thirds of operating revenues and have historically mitigated declines in net tuition revenue.

Challenging the school's credit profile is the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and deteriorating global economic outlook. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework. A recent federal aid program, the CARES Act, will provide some immediate relief for the college. Favorably, the college is equipped to offer online classes and summer tuition revenue will likely be stable compared to last year. However, enrollment has declined 21% from fiscal 2015 to fiscal 2019, and continued enrollment pressure would further weigh on operating performance. Additionally, state appropriations, which account for around one third of operating revenues will likely be cut as the state grapples with the budgetary impact from the marked decline in economic activity.

The A2 rating on the COPs reflects the diversified sources of revenue available to the college for repayment, including general receipts revenue, property tax revenue, and state appropriations. The rating also incorporates non-appropriation risk partially mitigated by the very low likelihood that the college would not choose to appropriate for these payments given the importance of the financed projects. The A3 rating on the general receipts bonds reflects a narrower source of pledged revenues derived from student charges.

The Aa2 enhanced ratings are based on the strength of the Ohio Board of Regents Community and Technical College Credit Enhancement Program (Aa2 stable), sufficiency of interceptable revenue, and the transaction structure.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the risk that pressures to state appropriations and enrollment will limit the college's ability to maintain balanced operations over the next 12-18 months and could result in draws on the college's already thin liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained improvement in operating performance leading to improvement in financial reserves

- Stabilization of enrollment leading to sustained growth in net tuition revenue

- Strong growth in the district's tax base resulting in increased property tax revenue

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to improve operating performance to balanced levels, with stronger consolidated debt service coverage

- Further reductions in monthly liquidity

- Material and extended reduction in state support

LEGAL SECURITY

The Certificates of Participation (COPs), Series 2019 are secured by rental payments made by the college, subject to annual appropriation, per a lease-purchase agreement. Failure to renew the lease in any year prior to maturity is an event of default under the agreement and may be remedied by the trustee's eviction of the district from the pledged facilities. The pledged facilities, comprised mostly of the college's Health Building, is an essential building which houses a large portion of the college's academic programs, making the likelihood of annual appropriations very high.

The General Receipts bonds, Series 2019 are secured by a gross pledge and lien on the college's available receipts, which include all money received by the college through student charges and auxiliary fees. This pledge excludes state appropriations, property tax receipts, and restricted gifts and grants. The college's loan with the Ohio Air Quality Development Authority is also secured by the general receipts, on parity with the Series 2019 bonds. General receipts revenue of $24 million in fiscal 2019 provides approximately 10x of the MADS of the Series 2019 bonds and OAQDA loans.

The district also has outstanding Series 2016A, B, and C bonds that are general obligation unlimited tax debt of the district, benefitting from a dedicated levy unlimited as to rate or amount.

PROFILE

Lake County Community College District (d/b/a Lakeland Community College) is one of six community college districts in Ohio that is supported by both local property taxes as well as state appropriations. The district is located in the Cleveland metropolitan area and coterminous with Lake County. The college enrolled 6,524 FTE students in fall 2019 and generated approximately $65.7 million in operating revenue in fiscal 2019.

