Moody's affirms Land Bank of the Philippines' ratings; outlook stable

Singapore, March 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed Land Bank of the Philippines'
(LBP) domestic and foreign bank deposit ratings of Baa2 stable/P-2.
Moody's has also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment
(BCA) and adjusted BCA of ba1.
In addition, Moody's has affirmed the bank's Counterparty
Risk Assessments (CR Assessment) of Baa2(cr)/P-2(cr) and counterparty
risk ratings (CRR) of Baa2/P-2.
The ratings outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of LBP's ratings is driven by its healthy solvency
and liquidity metrics. It also benefits from an expectation that
it is government-backed, given that it is fully owned by
the government and fulfills government policy objectives.
Asset quality remains healthy, with a gross nonperforming loan (NPL)
ratio of 2.5% at the end of September 2019. While
this is up from 1.3% at the end of 2018, the increase
was largely driven by one large corporate exposure that most of the large
banks in the system are exposed to.
However, the evolving coronavirus outbreak poses risks to the growth
outlook, and consequently to asset quality. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety
Moody's expects the Philippines' economic growth in 2020 will
be impacted by the weakening external environment, as well as by
the shutdown ordered for Luzon island, which includes Metro Manila,
to combat the spread of the virus. While the reported number of
infected cases in Philippines remains relatively low, any material
increase would pose further risks to growth and asset quality as more
stringent measures may have to be taken.
However, with still low NPLs, the bank's credit profile
is resilient to some asset quality stress.
Profitability should remain stable. While an increase in credit
costs may create some pressure, Moody's expects this to be
offset by higher NIMs on account of increasing loan-to-deposit
ratios.
Internal capital generation will be sufficient to support loan growth,
and keep capital stable on an organic basis.
Funding and liquidity remain key strengths for the bank.
Government-related deposits account for around 74% of the
bank's deposits, and act as a stable and low-cost source
of funding. The bank is also highly liquid, and has the lowest
loan-deposit ratio among rated Philippine banks, at around
49% at end September 2019.
Moody's see downside risks to the BCA from the planned acquisition
of United Coconut Planters Bank (UCBP, Ba3, b2,stable).
UCBP is undercapitalized, and if the deal goes ahead will result
in pressure on LBP's capital. The execution of the deal is
slow and the timing of completion remains uncertain. Moody's
will assess the impact of the transaction on LBP's credit profile
as and when more details become available.
Despite the downside risks to the BCA from the acquisition, Moody's
has affirmed the deposit ratings on the expectation that systemic support
notching will be widened in the case LBP's BCA is downgraded.
LBP is fully owned by the government and plays a dual policy role.
On the asset side, its mandate is to lend to priority sectors identified
by the government, including to local governments and rural banks.
On the liabilities side, the bank effectively acts as a payments
bank for the government sector. These factors underpin Moody's
assumption of systemic support for the bank to be in the 'government-backed'
support bucket.
Corporate governance is a relative weakness for LBP's credit profile.
At times, its actions have been driven for fulfilling government
objectives, even when these are outside of its stated role and are
negative for creditors. The current move to acquire UCPB is an
example of such an action.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
Assuming that LBP's credit metrics remain robust, an upgrade of
the sovereign rating would likely lead to an upgrade of the bank's deposit
ratings.
LBP's BCA could be upgraded if: (1) the timeliness and transparency
of the bank's financial reporting improves, or (2) its credit risk
concentration in individual borrowers and industry groups declines.
The BCA could be downgraded if the UCPB acquisition leads to a large reduction
in capital ratios, such that capital ratios for the bank remain
below current levels for an extended period.
The BCA could also be downgraded if the bank's asset quality worsens,
including from any impact from the evolving COVID 19 situation.
The deposit rating could be downgraded if the sovereign rating is downgraded.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
- Long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings affirmed
at Baa2; outlook stable
- Short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings
affirmed at P-2
- Long-term local and foreign currency counterparty risk
ratings affirmed at Baa2
- Short-term local and foreign currency counterparty risk
ratings affirmed at P-2
- Long-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed at Baa2(cr)
- Short-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed at P-2(cr)
- BCA and Adjusted BCA affirmed at ba1
- Outlook maintained at stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Manila, Land Bank of the Philippines reported total
assets of PHP1.9 trillion ($35.8 billion) at 31 December
2018.
