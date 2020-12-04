Moody's affirms Land Securities PLC's P-1 short-term rating; negative outlook

London, 04 December 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the P-1 short-term issuer and commercial paper ratings of Land Securities PLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Land Securities Group PLC and the issuer of its short-term debt. At the same time Moody's assigned a first-time negative outlook to the ratings.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Land Securities PLC's Prime-1 short-term rating reflects the credit strengths of its parent, Land Securities Group PLC, including its large and well-diversified property portfolio with limited tenant concentration risk.

Land Securities PLC's rating is further supported by its strong liquidity, which includes the company's steady cash flow from long-term lease contracts with a diversified tenant base. Land Securities PLC is subject to a whole business securitisation, which includes a protective liquidity regime and tiered covenants that reduce the probability of default, providing the security group with additional credit strength.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects (1) reduced capacity under Moody's revised guidance for factors that could lead to a downgrade coupled with an expectation of further asset value drops especially for the company's retail assets; and (2) the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the company's retail and leisure exposure, and the risk of weaker long term structural demand for office space if homeworking becomes more widespread and entrenched and (3) execution risk as the company embarks on a GBP4 billion capital recycling programme over the next few years and exits its exposure to subscale sectors that represent around 11% of assets (5% leisure; 3% hotels and 3% retail parks).

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's considers the coronavirus outbreak a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The governance risks Moody's takes into consideration in Landsec's credit profile include governance regulations imposed on the company because of its listing on the London stock exchange.

LIQUIDITY

At 30 September 2020, Landsec had GBP1.2 billion of cash and available facilities, net of GBP1.08 billion repayments due under its commercial paper programme, and no material near term bond debt or bank facilities maturing until a GBP400 million bond is due in February 2024.

The terms of the security group funding arrangements require undrawn facilities to be reserved in a scenario where debt facilities mature within one year, or where commercial paper has been issued.

KEY CREDIT METRICS

As of 30 September 2020, Moody's-adjusted gross debt / total assets ratio was 32.1% (pro forma for the GBP78 million sale of 7 Soho Square). For the last twelve months to 30 September 2020, Moody's adjusted net debt / EBITDA ratio was 10.2x (or 8x when excluding GBP110 million of provisions and bad debts that Moody's expects to reduce in the next 12-18 months) while Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage ratio was 3.9x (or 5x excluding provisions and bad debts).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

There is no upward pressure on the Prime-1 rating because it is the highest on our scale of short-term ratings.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

• A deterioration in credit metrics including if (1) Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets is sustained well above 35% for a prolonged period, or (2) Moody's adjusted net debt / EBITDA is not maintained well below 10x, or (3) Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage ratio is persistently below 3.5x

• A weakening of Land Securities PLC's liquidity, such as its inability to maintain enough backup facilities to cover the commercial paper programme from financial institutions rated Prime-1

• A weakening of its business risk profile or the quality of its investment portfolio, or both

• Increased focus on development, such that the risk and overall cost of the group's committed development pipeline, as a percentage of total assets, increases significantly from its level as of 30 September 2020.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Land Securities PLC

.... ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Land Securities PLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From No Outlook

