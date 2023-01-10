Moody's affirms Landsvirkjun's ratings following sale of Landsnet

London, January 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa1 long-term issuer ratings and ba1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of Landsvirkjun. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the Baa1 senior unsecured debt ratings and A3 backed senior unsecured ratings of the company's debts that are supported by a guarantee of collection from the Government of Iceland (A2 stable). The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action follows Landsvirkjun's sale, on 30 December 2022, of its 64.7% interest in Landsnet hf. (Landsnet), Iceland's electricity transmission system owner, to the Government of Iceland for $305 million.

The transaction had been expected for several years, although the timing and purchase price were uncertain. The government's intention to unbundle transmission and distribution was first announced in 2018, and a memorandum of understanding was signed between the government and Landsnet's shareholders in February 2021. A law stating that the transmission company should be directly owned by either the Icelandic state or municipalities took effect in July 2021.

As a regulated transmission system owner, Landsnet benefits from a conventional regulatory framework including a regulated asset base and allowed return of approximately 4.23%. However, more than 60% of Landsnet's transmission revenues are derived from the same large industrial customers that purchase electricity from Landsvirkjun under long-term take-or-pay contracts. As a result, Moody's does not believe the disposal significantly increases Landsvirkjun's business risk.

Landsvirkjun will receive no upfront cash. Instead, the transaction is structured as two interest-bearing loans that will be repaid to Landsvirkjun in instalments between 2023 and 2027. Proceeds from the sale will provide the company with some additional financial flexibility to pursue its strategic priorities, including expanding its renewable energy portfolio. However, under the company's dividend policy, the board may choose to distribute a significant part of the proceeds to shareholders over time, if financial performance remains strong.

Landsvirkjun's BCA continues to reflect the company's dominant position in Icelandic power generation, its long-term take-or-pay contracts and low maintenance capital investment requirements. The BCA is constrained by the company's exposure to a small number of counterparties in the aluminium industry, its exposure to aluminium price volatility, and the likelihood of significant increases in capital expenditure. Moody's expects investments to accelerate in 2025 as the company may develop four hydro, geothermal and wind projects. In November 2022, Landsvirkjun submitted a planning application for its first large-scale wind farm, the 120 megawatt (MW) Búrfellslundur project. In December 2022, the company received a permit from the National Energy Authority for Hvammsvirkjun, a new hydro power station of up to 95 MW.

Given its 100% ownership by the Icelandic government, Landsvirkjun is considered a Government-Related Issuer. Accordingly, the Baa1 unguaranteed senior unsecured ratings incorporate a three-notch uplift for potential state support from Landsvirkjun's BCA. This is based on Moody's assessment of very high dependence between Landsvirkjun and the government of Iceland and a high likelihood of the company receiving support in the event of financial distress. Moody's high support assumption reflects (1) Landsvirkjun's strategic importance to Iceland, given the company's position as the country's dominant power producer and the role it plays in providing electricity to the power-intensive industry, which directly contributes to around a third of Iceland's exports; and (2) the high level of commitment that the government has shown in the past through the provision of guarantees of collection to support the company's debt.

RATIONALE FOR THE GUARANTEED DEBT RATINGS

The A3 ratings on the notes that are supported by a guarantee of collection from the Government of Iceland reflect the value of that guarantee. Moody's notes that guarantees of collection do not offer bondholders the same contractual protection as a timely payment guarantee. There is a risk that the Government would not step in with timely repayment should the company fail to meet its obligations, as exhaustive administrative and legal procedures must be followed before the shareholders are obliged to pay. The A3 rating reflects a very high likelihood that the Government would pay on a timely basis, but the positioning of the guaranteed debt ratings at one notch below that of the Government of Iceland reflects this residual uncertainty of payment from a single-A rated sovereign.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

Although Landsvirkjun's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to net debt, around 34% in the twelve months to September 2022, is very strongly positioned for the current rating, the stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that this will stabilise at a lower level as a result of higher dividend distributions, moderation in achieved power prices and rising capital expenditure. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that Landsvirkjun will continue to prudently manage its exposure to market risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The BCA could be upgraded if Landsvirkjun achieves FFO/net debt consistently above the mid-20s, in percentage terms, and RCF/net debt consistently above the mid-teens, in percentage terms. This is not anticipated, given the company's current dividend policy. Any potential upgrade of the unguaranteed rating would take account of the BCA, the level of the rating of the Government of Iceland and Moody's view of the likelihood of receiving extraordinary support. The guaranteed ratings could be upgraded if the government's rating was upgraded.

The BCA and unguaranteed ratings could be downgraded if Landsvirkjun's FFO/net debt appeared likely to decline below the high teens or its ratio of retained cash flow (RCF) to net debt is likely to fall persistently below the low-double digits, both in percentage terms. The ratings could also be downgraded if the government's rating was downgraded, or if Moody's assessment of high support for the company was to be revised downward. The guaranteed ratings could be downgraded if the government's rating was downgraded.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Landsvirkjun is the dominant power producer in Iceland, responsible for over 70% of the country's total electricity generation capacity. The company provides 100% renewable energy to public utilities and power intensive industries, particularly under long-term take-or-pay contracts with aluminium smelters. Landsvirkjun is a partnership company wholly owned by the Government of Iceland.

