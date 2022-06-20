Moody's affirms Lansforsakringar Bank's A1 deposit and senior unsecured ratings

Stockholm, June 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Lansforsakringar Bank AB (publ)'s (LF Bank) A1/P-1 deposit and A1 senior unsecured ratings. The rating agency also affirmed the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of a3, the Adjusted BCA at a3, the junior senior unsecured ratings at A3, the Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) at Aa3/P-1 and the Counterparty Risk Assessment at Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr). The outlook on the long-term deposit and senior unsecured ratings remains stable.

The A1 deposit and senior unsecured ratings reflect the bank's strong BCA of a3 as a Swedish retail bank focusing on cross-selling to Lansforsakringar Alliance customers, underpinned by strong solvency metrics, and the significant buffer of loss absorbing liabilities protecting creditors in the case of failure, as per Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) Analysis.

The full list of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT

The a3 BCA reflects LF Bank's strong solvency metrics, supported by its position within the Lansforsakringar Alliance, its loan portfolio dominated by low risk mortgages and a strong capitalization. This is balanced against moderate profitability and a reliance on market funding.

LF Bank's focus on low risk mortgages, with strong collateral values, prudent underwriting standards and strong repayment characteristics, making up 78% of the loan portfolio in March 2022, and the loan loss agreement with the Lansforsakringar Alliance covering 80% of loan losses on 93% of all lending, ensures a very low cost of risk, with the problem loans to gross loans ratio remaining very low at 0.28% as of end March 2022. Although increasing interest rates may negatively affect housing prices, LF Bank is likely to experience very limited deterioration in asset quality, with a weighted average LTV at 57%.

Capitalisation has strengthened in 2021 and the first three months of 2022 to a TCE/ RWA of 15.91%, up from 14.84% in 2020. However, the bank is more highly levered than some peers, with TCE to tangible assets at 4.1% as of March 2022, reflecting the low risk weighted capital requirements on low LTV residential mortgage loans.

Profitability remains modest, with net income to tangible assets of 0.4% in 2021, but stable due to limited loan loss provisions. The bank continues diversifying its revenues, especially through its sales of mutual funds. LF Bank's growing non-mortgage business (finance and asset management) contributed to 32% of revenue and 35% of operating profit during Q1 2022.

The bank is reliant on market funding, with market funds to tangible assets ratio of 37% at end of 2021. This is however mitigated by a large share of local currency denominated covered bonds, 82% of outstanding debt, which Moody's assesses as a very stable source of funding. Furthermore, the bank has ample liquid assets, at approximately 20% of tangible assets to manage refinancing comfortably during more stressed periods.

Since the a3 BCA is in line with the A3 long-term issuer rating of the parent, Lansforsakringar AB, the assumption of high probability of support does not result in any rating uplift in the Adjusted BCA of a3.

LOSS GIVEN FAILURE ANALYSIS

In case of failure, LF Bank's junior depositors and senior unsecured debt holders are likely to face very low loss because of the large buffer of loss-absorbing liabilities. LF Bank's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings consequently receive a two-notch uplift to A1 above the a3 Adjusted BCA.

For junior senior unsecured debt (called senior non-preferred by the market), which is positioned in line with the bank's Adjusted BCA, our Advanced LGF analysis indicates a moderate loss given failure, given the small volume of debt and limited protection from more subordinated instruments and residual equity.

OUTLOOK

The outlook on LF Bank's long-term deposit and senior unsecured ratings is stable, reflecting our expectation that the bank's financial performance will remain broadly unchanged during the forecast period of the next 12-18 months and that its capitalisation will remain stable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include a combination of the following: a decrease in reliance on market funding and an improvement in profitability without a significant increase in risk appetite.

The senior unsecured and deposit ratings could be upgraded if there are significant issuances of loss-absorbing junior senior unsecured debt, above and beyond the current regulatory requirements.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include weaker recurring profitability, higher reliance on market funding and a significant deterioration in asset quality.

The bank's ratings could come under downward pressure if the buffer of loss-absorbing liabilities reduces.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Lansforsakringar Bank AB (publ)

Affirmations:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a3

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed Aa3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed A1, Outlook Remains Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1, Outlook Remains Stable

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A1

....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-1

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Niclas Boheman

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Simon Ainsworth

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

