Moody's affirms Las Vegas Sands' rating; outlook changed to stable

New York, March 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the Baa3 senior unsecured ratings of Las Vegas Sands Corp. ("LVS") and the Baa2 senior unsecured ratings at Sands China Ltd ("SCL"). The rating outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The rating affirmation and stable outlook reflects our expectation that LVS's financial leverage will improve significantly over the next 2 years, as Macau's gaming market will recover strongly after China recently lifted its pandemic-related travel restrictions. The expected recovery in Macau, coupled with the recovery already underway in Singapore will support revenue and EBITDA growth and drive leverage down. The stable outlook incorporates our view that the company's liquidity will remain strong, with expectation that the company will improve revolver availability at SCL, as cash flow improves and borrowings are repaid. Nonetheless, LVS's financial leverage will remain elevated over the near term, as the recovery is still in its early stages, and it will take time to bring leverage back towards pre-pandemic levels.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Las Vegas Sands Corp.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Sands China Ltd

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Las Vegas Sands Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Sands China Ltd

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Las Vegas Sands Corp.'s credit profile is supported by the high quality, popularity, and favorable reputation of its casino properties along with the company's very strong credit metrics leading up to the coronavirus pandemic and positive long-term gaming demand trends in each of its geographic markets. The company's liquidity is strong, with $6.3 billion of consolidated cash and nearly $2.5 billion of undrawn revolving credit facility capacity. The business is generating positive adjusted property EBITDA. The company's cash resources, assets value and the suspension of its dividend as its business has been impacted, supports the company's liquidity and demonstrates a willingness to preserve capital during weaker operational periods. Also considered is the fact that LVS owns and operates Marina Bay Sands, which is one of only two casino resorts authorized to operate in Singapore and has property-level EBITDA margins greater than 50% during normal operating periods, and is ramping up in terms of operating performance. With the sale of the company's Las Vegas assets completed, the company is now less diverse and reliant on the Singapore and Macau operations. The transaction provided the company with significant additional capital, further enhancing liquidity while providing flexibility to continue to reinvest in Macau and Singapore, as well as pursue additional growth opportunities (including potential US market opportunities and exploring digital gaming) and debt reduction.

Key credit concerns include the substantial reduction in earnings and cash flow as a result of significant reduction in visitation, revenue and earnings declines resulting from the impact of the coronavirus on the company's primary operating regions of Macau and Singapore. Moody's expects LVS's earnings to increase significantly over the next 2-3 years, following the removal of quarantine restrictions for travelers from China in early January this year. The policy change drove an almost immediate surge in visitors to Macau, mainly from mainland and Hong Kong SAR, China and in Macau's gross gaming revenue (GGR) in January and February. Moody's expects that Macau's mass-segment GGR will return to about 75% of its 2019 level in 2023 and fully recover in 2024, although the VIP segment GGR will remain low in both years because of tight regulatory restrictions on the operations of junkets that drive the VIP business. Leverage is expected to improve but remain somewhat elevated for the rating in 2023, but recover towards the low 3x range in 2024. In addition, the likelihood that LVS will continue to return large amounts of capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and possibly share repurchases when operations normalize remains a constraint.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that visitation and gaming revenues will continue to ramp in 2023 and 2024, enabling LVS to restore credit metrics to levels in line with our expectations for the Baa2 SCL/ Baa3 LVS senior unsecured ratings, including leverage in the low 3x range. The outlook also incorporates Moody's expectation that the company will maintain ample liquidity, and manage its upcoming maturities in a timely manner and reduce overall debt levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade is unlikely given the ramping operations of the company. However, ratings improvement would require that LVS achieve and maintain gross debt/EBITDA on a Moody's adjusted basis at 2.0x or lower, generate consistent positive revenue growth with a stable to higher EBITDA margin, and maintain solid reinvestment.

Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates or if we anticipate LVS's earnings recovery will take longer or reductions in discretionary consumer spending or visitation levels do not show signs of sustained improvement. If the ramp up in Macau is not sustained or does not meet Moody's expectations the ratings could be downgraded. Ratings could be downgraded if it appears LVS's consolidated debt/EBITDA will be sustained above 3.0x for an extended period or the company materially increases the amount of secured debt.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LVS owns and operates hotel and casino integrated resort facilities in Macau, China and Singapore. LVS owns 69.9% of Sands China Ltd (SCL), which holds the Macau properties, with Singapore wholly owned. The Adelson Family group own approximately 57% of the company, which is publicly traded. The company reported consolidated net revenue of roughly $4.1 billion for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Adam McLaren

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Philip Kibel

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

