Moody's affirms Latham's B1 CFR following proposed refinancing; rates new first lien credit facilities B1

New York, February 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Latham Pool Products, Inc.'s (Latham) ratings including the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at B1, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at B1-PD, and the B1 rating on the company's existing first lien credit facilties. At the same time, Moody's assigned a B1 rating to the company's proposed senior secured first lien credit facility, consisting of a new $75 million first lien revolver due 2027 and new $350 million first lien term loan due 2029. The company's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity remains unchanged. The outlook is stable.

Latham will use net proceeds from the proposed $350 million first lien term loan to fully repay the company's existing $288 million first lien term loan due 2025, and the remainder will be added to balance sheet cash for general corporate purposes. The company also plans to replace its existing $30 million first lien revolver due 2023 with a new $75 million first lien revolver due 2027. Moody's will withdraw the ratings on the company's existing first lien credit facilities upon the close of the transaction and the repayment of these debt obligations.

Today's ratings affirmations reflect Latham's strong operating results year-to-date and Moody's expectations for debt/EBITDA leverage to remain at around 3.0x over the next 12-18 months. Latham reported strong year-over-year revenue and company-adjusted EBITDA growth of 69% and 70% respectively through the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The strong operating results were driven by continued high consumer demand for the company's pool products, price increases, benefits from strategic partnerships and recent acquisitions. Solid US housing market trends and the company's historically high order backlog should support continued solid revenue and earnings growth in fiscal 2022, and Moody's projects debt/EBITDA leverage at around or below 3.0x over the next 12-18 months. Moody's anticipates consumer discretionary spending will eventually shift back to categories such as travel and entertainment, but given Latham's meaningful backlog, a reduction in new pool demand is unlikely to weaken earnings meaningfully until late 2022 or 2023. Growing penetration of fiberglass pools should also mitigate any volume drop in the overall pool sales market. Latham is likely to use the operating cash flow generated in the interim to fund growth investments including acquisitions that strengthen the asset and earnings base. Such actions provided greater financial flexibility to manage through the volatility in new pool construction.

In addition, the proposed refinancing transaction will extend the company's maturity profile and improve its liquidity because of the larger revolving facility and incremental cash to balance sheet.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Latham Pool Products, Inc.

....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Latham Pool Products, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Latham Pool Products, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Latham's B1 CFR broadly reflects its solid market position in its core pool product segments, particularly in the company's biggest and high margin fiberglass segment, which continues to grow its share of the US market. Demand for pools has been very strong over the past 18 months as consumers are spending more time at home, and discretionary expenditures in summer activities such as travel have been limited. Moody's expects that the healthy backlog of pool construction and a solid US housing market will support continued good consumer demand for the company's products over the next 12-18 months, resulting in debt/EBITDA leverage at around or below 3.0x. The company's SGL-2 liquidity rating reflects its good liquidity supported by Moody's expectations for positive free cash flow of around $50 million over the next 12-18 months, and its access to an undrawn $75 million revolver.

Latham's credit profile also reflects its relatively small scale with revenue of around $600 million and its high customer concentration. The company has narrow product focus in the highly discretionary swimming pool and pool equipment categories, and it is exposed to the inherent cyclicality and high seasonality of the residential pool industry due to reliance on discretionary consumer spending and weather. Moody's anticipates consumer demand for pools will eventually moderate, but to a level that supports Latham maintaining debt/EBITDA at or below 3.5x. Governance factors consider that the company remains majority owned and controlled by private equity financial sponsors and the related inherent risks of aggressive financial policies including debt financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions. Event risk exists related to Pamplona's continued exit of its ownership position that could include debt-funded share repurchases.

Latham relies on raw materials such as polyvinyl chloride ("PVC") plastic, galvanized steel, fiberglass, aluminum, among others, in its manufacturing process, and it is subject to several environmental and health and safety laws. The company is moderately exposed to carbon transition and waste and pollution risks related to the production and handling of steel and plastics, which could increase input and production costs. However, higher costs can generally be passed on to the consumer. Environmental factors of the pool industry relate to the high consumption of water, chemicals, and energy associated with typical residential pools.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, there is uncertainty around our forecasts. Social risk factors also consider the company's exposure to changes in consumer discretionary spending power. The company is exposed to health and safety risks typical in a manufacturing environment. Factors such as responsible sourcing and production should help protect Latham's strong brand image and market position.

The B1 rating assigned to the proposed first lien credit facilities is the same as the B1 CFR, reflecting that the first lien facilities represent the preponderance of the company's capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the healthy backlog of pool construction and a solid US housing market will support continued good consumer demand for pool products, resulting in Latham maintaining good credit metrics and at least good liquidity over the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook also reflects that there is sufficient cushion within the credit metrics expected at the B1 rating to absorb a potential demand pull back or a material growth investment.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company meaningfully increases its revenue scale while further increasing its somewhat less cyclical aftermarket business, demonstrates consistent organic revenue and EBITDA growth, and maintains debt/EBITDA below 2.5x. A ratings upgrade would also require Moody's expectations of financial policies that support the above credit metrics, and maintenance of at least good liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance materially deteriorates with consistent organic revenue or profit margin deterioration, if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 3.5x, or if free cash flow/debt is below 7.5%. The rating could also be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates, highlighted by modest free cash flow generation on an annual basis, or increased reliance of the revolver facility.

As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following: Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $145 million and 100% of pro forma consolidated EBITDA, plus unlimited amounts subject to first lien net leverage ratio not to exceed 4.5x on a pro forma basis (if pari passu). Amounts up the greater of $72.5 million and 50% of pro forma consolidated EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans. The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker" provisions that prevents the transfer of, or exclusively license to an unrestricted subsidiary, any material intellectual property. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees subject to protective provisions which only permit guarantee releases solely as a result of a guarantor ceasing to be a wholly-owned subsidiary if the primary purpose of such transaction was not to evade the guarantee requirement and the equity interest transfer is to a non-affiliate of the borrower. There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction. The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276767. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Latham, New York, Latham Pool Products, Inc. is a manufacturer of in-ground residential swimming pools and components in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham reported revenue of around $603.5 million for the last twelve months ending 2 October 2021. The company is majority owned and controlled by financial sponsors Pamplona Capital Management, which collectively own approximately 56% of Latham's shares.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Oliver Alcantara

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

