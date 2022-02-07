Moody's affirms Latham's B1 CFR following proposed refinancing; rates new first lien credit facilities B1

New York, February 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
Latham Pool Products, Inc.'s (Latham) ratings including
the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at B1, Probability of Default
Rating (PDR) at B1-PD, and the B1 rating on the company's
existing first lien credit facilties. At the same time, Moody's
assigned a B1 rating to the company's proposed senior secured first
lien credit facility, consisting of a new $75 million first
lien revolver due 2027 and new $350 million first lien term loan
due 2029. The company's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity
remains unchanged. The outlook is stable.
Latham will use net proceeds from the proposed $350 million first
lien term loan to fully repay the company's existing $288
million first lien term loan due 2025, and the remainder will be
added to balance sheet cash for general corporate purposes. The
company also plans to replace its existing $30 million first lien
revolver due 2023 with a new $75 million first lien revolver due
2027. Moody's will withdraw the ratings on the company's
existing first lien credit facilities upon the close of the transaction
and the repayment of these debt obligations.
Today's ratings affirmations reflect Latham's strong operating
results year-to-date and Moody's expectations for
debt/EBITDA leverage to remain at around 3.0x over the next 12-18
months. Latham reported strong year-over-year revenue
and company-adjusted EBITDA growth of 69% and 70%
respectively through the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The strong
operating results were driven by continued high consumer demand for the
company's pool products, price increases, benefits from
strategic partnerships and recent acquisitions. Solid US housing
market trends and the company's historically high order backlog
should support continued solid revenue and earnings growth in fiscal 2022,
and Moody's projects debt/EBITDA leverage at around or below 3.0x
over the next 12-18 months. Moody's anticipates consumer
discretionary spending will eventually shift back to categories such as
travel and entertainment, but given Latham's meaningful backlog,
a reduction in new pool demand is unlikely to weaken earnings meaningfully
until late 2022 or 2023. Growing penetration of fiberglass pools
should also mitigate any volume drop in the overall pool sales market.
Latham is likely to use the operating cash flow generated in the interim
to fund growth investments including acquisitions that strengthen the
asset and earnings base. Such actions provided greater financial
flexibility to manage through the volatility in new pool construction.
In addition, the proposed refinancing transaction will extend the
company's maturity profile and improve its liquidity because of
the larger revolving facility and incremental cash to balance sheet.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
New Assignments:
..Issuer: Latham Pool Products, Inc.
....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Assigned B1 (LGD3)
....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Multi Currency
Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)
Ratings Affirmed:
..Issuer: Latham Pool Products, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B1-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Latham Pool Products, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Latham's B1 CFR broadly reflects its solid market position in its core
pool product segments, particularly in the company's biggest and
high margin fiberglass segment, which continues to grow its share
of the US market. Demand for pools has been very strong over the
past 18 months as consumers are spending more time at home, and
discretionary expenditures in summer activities such as travel have been
limited. Moody's expects that the healthy backlog of pool construction
and a solid US housing market will support continued good consumer demand
for the company's products over the next 12-18 months, resulting
in debt/EBITDA leverage at around or below 3.0x. The company's
SGL-2 liquidity rating reflects its good liquidity supported by
Moody's expectations for positive free cash flow of around $50
million over the next 12-18 months, and its access to an
undrawn $75 million revolver.
Latham's credit profile also reflects its relatively small scale with
revenue of around $600 million and its high customer concentration.
The company has narrow product focus in the highly discretionary swimming
pool and pool equipment categories, and it is exposed to the inherent
cyclicality and high seasonality of the residential pool industry due
to reliance on discretionary consumer spending and weather. Moody's
anticipates consumer demand for pools will eventually moderate,
but to a level that supports Latham maintaining debt/EBITDA at or below
3.5x. Governance factors consider that the company remains
majority owned and controlled by private equity financial sponsors and
the related inherent risks of aggressive financial policies including
debt financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions. Event
risk exists related to Pamplona's continued exit of its ownership position
that could include debt-funded share repurchases.
Latham relies on raw materials such as polyvinyl chloride ("PVC")
plastic, galvanized steel, fiberglass, aluminum,
among others, in its manufacturing process, and it is subject
to several environmental and health and safety laws. The company
is moderately exposed to carbon transition and waste and pollution risks
related to the production and handling of steel and plastics, which
could increase input and production costs. However, higher
costs can generally be passed on to the consumer. Environmental
factors of the pool industry relate to the high consumption of water,
chemicals, and energy associated with typical residential pools.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. The coronavirus outbreak and the government
measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and
credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic
recovery is underway, its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, there is uncertainty around our
forecasts. Social risk factors also consider the company's exposure
to changes in consumer discretionary spending power. The company
is exposed to health and safety risks typical in a manufacturing environment.
Factors such as responsible sourcing and production should help protect
Latham's strong brand image and market position.
The B1 rating assigned to the proposed first lien credit facilities is
the same as the B1 CFR, reflecting that the first lien facilities
represent the preponderance of the company's capital structure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the healthy backlog
of pool construction and a solid US housing market will support continued
good consumer demand for pool products, resulting in Latham maintaining
good credit metrics and at least good liquidity over the next 12-18
months. The stable outlook also reflects that there is sufficient
cushion within the credit metrics expected at the B1 rating to absorb
a potential demand pull back or a material growth investment.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company meaningfully increases its
revenue scale while further increasing its somewhat less cyclical aftermarket
business, demonstrates consistent organic revenue and EBITDA growth,
and maintains debt/EBITDA below 2.5x. A ratings upgrade
would also require Moody's expectations of financial policies that support
the above credit metrics, and maintenance of at least good liquidity.
The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance
materially deteriorates with consistent organic revenue or profit margin
deterioration, if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 3.5x,
or if free cash flow/debt is below 7.5%. The rating
could also be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates, highlighted
by modest free cash flow generation on an annual basis, or increased
reliance of the revolver facility.
As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant
flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors.
Notable terms include the following: Incremental debt capacity up
to the greater of $145 million and 100% of pro forma consolidated
EBITDA, plus unlimited amounts subject to first lien net leverage
ratio not to exceed 4.5x on a pro forma basis (if pari passu).
Amounts up the greater of $72.5 million and 50% of
pro forma consolidated EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity
date than the initial term loans. The credit agreement permits
the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out
capacities, subject to "blocker" provisions that prevents
the transfer of, or exclusively license to an unrestricted subsidiary,
any material intellectual property. Non-wholly-owned
subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or
transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could
jeopardize guarantees subject to protective provisions which only permit
guarantee releases solely as a result of a guarantor ceasing to be a wholly-owned
subsidiary if the primary purpose of such transaction was not to evade
the guarantee requirement and the equity interest transfer is to a non-affiliate
of the borrower. There are no express protective provisions prohibiting
an up-tiering transaction. The above are proposed terms
and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables
published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276767.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Latham, New York, Latham Pool Products,
Inc. is a manufacturer of in-ground residential swimming
pools and components in North America, Australia, and New
Zealand. Latham reported revenue of around $603.5
million for the last twelve months ending 2 October 2021. The company
is majority owned and controlled by financial sponsors Pamplona Capital
Management, which collectively own approximately 56% of Latham's
shares.
