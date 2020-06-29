Moody's affirms Laureate CFR at B1, revises outlook to negative

New York, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Laureate Education, Inc. ("Laureate") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at B1 and revised its outlook to negative following the expansion of the coronavirus outbreak in the markets where company has its educational institutions. Moody's also affirmed the company's Probability of Default Rating at B1-PD. The Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility due 2024 rating was affirmed at Ba3, and the Senior Unsecured Bond due 2025 was affirmed at B3. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating remains SGL-2.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Laureate's B1 CFR reflects the company's prominent market position in the international for-profit, post-secondary education space, large scale in multiple geographies and favorable industry fundamentals within its core markets. The company has historically demonstrated solid enrollment growth in its institutions, which has recently come under pressure due to coronavirus outbreak. In addition, as Laureate operates primarily outside of the US and because public funding represents 27% of total largely international tuition proceeds, it does not face the same regulatory pressures relating to Title IV funding that negatively affect many US-based for-profit education providers. Laureate's management states that it retains strong control over its educational curricula with the goal of ensuring that its graduates are successful in completing their education and attaining relevant employment, which supports its regulatory framework. Nevertheless, Laureate remains exposed to the US and international regulatory and compliance environment related to its higher education business.

The company's international operating model results in high exposure to foreign currency volatility, creating increased uncertainty regarding meeting financial goals even if enrollment and operational targets are met.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Laureate of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, given its exposure to discretionary spending that is the funding vehicle for many developing economy higher education students, which has left Laureate vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's assesses Laureate's liquidity as good with an SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating. The company carries substantial cash balances ($546 million as of March 31, 2020), although only $200 million is held in the US. Moody's notes that to some extent, the company can rely on the sale of unencumbered assets, such as real estate, as an alternative source of liquidity. Laureate's has reduced its operating expenses in response to anticipated reduction in enrollments due to coronavirus outbreak and has fully drawn on its revolving credit facility as a precautionary liquidity measure. Moody's anticipates that the company will continue generating $80-$100 in positive free cash flow annually even with reduced enrollment volumes.

The for-profit education sector faces moderate to high exposure to governance risk. Reputation risk is highly relevant to the education sector, as an event that would undermine the educator's reputation as an institution would cause significant harm to the company's operating metrics. Additionally, legal and regulatory challenges, if not remedied, can present increased risk of operating performance deterioration, if specific institution licenses are withdrawn. Laureate's position as a for-profit education university increases reputational risk for the company. The company must balance its duties to shareholders and profits with its duties to students looking for a degree and future job placement. Moody's views Laureate's exposure to these legal and regulatory challenges as part of its ongoing operations in a highly complex industry across multiple jurisdictions.

Laureate has begun to explore strategic alternatives for each of its businesses. The strategic review has proceeded at a slower pace due to coronavirus outbreak, increasing operational execution risk for the company. Laureate's financial strategy has largely focused on debt repayment, with estimated $1.7bn in debt repayment executed in 2018 and 2019 via use of proceeds from asset sales. The shareholder base remains concentrated with dual-class stock structure. Wengen Alberta (whose largest investor is KKR) owns 41% of the shares and has approximately 84% voting control.

The negative outlook reflects anticipated deterioration in enrollments across Laureate's educational network and anticipation of revenue decline as coronavirus outbreak impacts individual country economies where Laureate operates and reduces ability of its current and prospective students to finance their higher education. Moody's expects the company's operations to remain exposed to foreign currency exchange risk, with a potential for negative impact on earnings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The outlook could be revised to stable upon meaningful reduction in coronavirus outbreak and demonstrated stabilization or growth in enrollments in the company's higher education institutions, leading to stabilization in revenue generation.

Ratings could be upgraded if the company further sustains its de-levering trajectory, while clarifying further its broader strategy in its core markets. Laureate would need to maintain overall growth and positive cash-flow generation while remaining committed to its reduced debt capital structure and prudent financial policy. In addition, the company would need to maintain revolver availability while generating positive free cash flow (before consideration of proceeds from asset sales) that would demonstrate good liquidity. Credit metrics sustained at the following levels would support higher rating consideration: debt to EBITDA sustained below 2x times, EBITA to interest in excess of 2x, retained cash flow to debt sustained above 20% and positive free cash flow.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company experiences a weakening in enrollments, or if the company cannot successfully improve its operating margins while continuing to manage foreign currency risk, possibly resulting in weaker liquidity or further increases in debt to support operations. A downgrade may also be warranted if the company's learning institutions become subject to a negative financial action due to regulatory concerns, such as reduced funding, or removal of license to operate. Specifically, a downgrade could be warranted if debt to EBITDA exceeds 3x times for a prolonged period, if EBITA to interest is sustained below 1.5x time, or if total unrestricted liquidity falls below $300 million.

Laureate is based in Baltimore, Maryland, and operates a leading international network of accredited campus-based and online universities with over 25 institutions primarily focused in Latin America, offering academic programs to approximately 875,000 students at over 150 campuses and online delivery. Laureate reported revenues of approximately $3.2 billion for fiscal year 2019.

