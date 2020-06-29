Moody's affirms Laureate CFR at B1, revises outlook to negative

New York, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
Laureate Education, Inc. ("Laureate") Corporate
Family Rating (CFR) at B1 and revised its outlook to negative following
the expansion of the coronavirus outbreak in the markets where company
has its educational institutions. Moody's also affirmed the company's
Probability of Default Rating at B1-PD. The Senior Secured
First Lien Revolving Credit Facility due 2024 rating was affirmed at Ba3,
and the Senior Unsecured Bond due 2025 was affirmed at B3. The
Speculative Grade Liquidity rating remains SGL-2.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Laureate Education, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B1-PD
....Senior Secured 1st lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B3 (LGD5)
Unchanged:
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Unchanged SGL-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Laureate Education, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Laureate's B1 CFR reflects the company's prominent market position
in the international for-profit, post-secondary education
space, large scale in multiple geographies and favorable industry
fundamentals within its core markets. The company has historically
demonstrated solid enrollment growth in its institutions, which
has recently come under pressure due to coronavirus outbreak. In
addition, as Laureate operates primarily outside of the US and because
public funding represents 27% of total largely international tuition
proceeds, it does not face the same regulatory pressures relating
to Title IV funding that negatively affect many US-based for-profit
education providers. Laureate's management states that it
retains strong control over its educational curricula with the goal of
ensuring that its graduates are successful in completing their education
and attaining relevant employment, which supports its regulatory
framework. Nevertheless, Laureate remains exposed to the
US and international regulatory and compliance environment related to
its higher education business.
The company's international operating model results in high exposure to
foreign currency volatility, creating increased uncertainty regarding
meeting financial goals even if enrollment and operational targets are
met.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the
impact on Laureate of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered,
given its exposure to discretionary spending that is the funding vehicle
for many developing economy higher education students, which has
left Laureate vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these
unprecedented operating conditions. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
Moody's assesses Laureate's liquidity as good with an SGL-2
speculative grade liquidity rating. The company carries substantial
cash balances ($546 million as of March 31, 2020),
although only $200 million is held in the US. Moody's
notes that to some extent, the company can rely on the sale of unencumbered
assets, such as real estate, as an alternative source of liquidity.
Laureate's has reduced its operating expenses in response to anticipated
reduction in enrollments due to coronavirus outbreak and has fully drawn
on its revolving credit facility as a precautionary liquidity measure.
Moody's anticipates that the company will continue generating $80-$100
in positive free cash flow annually even with reduced enrollment volumes.
The for-profit education sector faces moderate to high exposure
to governance risk. Reputation risk is highly relevant to the education
sector, as an event that would undermine the educator's reputation
as an institution would cause significant harm to the company's operating
metrics. Additionally, legal and regulatory challenges,
if not remedied, can present increased risk of operating performance
deterioration, if specific institution licenses are withdrawn.
Laureate's position as a for-profit education university increases
reputational risk for the company. The company must balance its
duties to shareholders and profits with its duties to students looking
for a degree and future job placement. Moody's views Laureate's
exposure to these legal and regulatory challenges as part of its ongoing
operations in a highly complex industry across multiple jurisdictions.
Laureate has begun to explore strategic alternatives for each of its businesses.
The strategic review has proceeded at a slower pace due to coronavirus
outbreak, increasing operational execution risk for the company.
Laureate's financial strategy has largely focused on debt repayment,
with estimated $1.7bn in debt repayment executed in 2018
and 2019 via use of proceeds from asset sales. The shareholder
base remains concentrated with dual-class stock structure.
Wengen Alberta (whose largest investor is KKR) owns 41% of the
shares and has approximately 84% voting control.
The negative outlook reflects anticipated deterioration in enrollments
across Laureate's educational network and anticipation of revenue
decline as coronavirus outbreak impacts individual country economies where
Laureate operates and reduces ability of its current and prospective students
to finance their higher education. Moody's expects the company's
operations to remain exposed to foreign currency exchange risk,
with a potential for negative impact on earnings.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The outlook could be revised to stable upon meaningful reduction in coronavirus
outbreak and demonstrated stabilization or growth in enrollments in the
company's higher education institutions, leading to stabilization
in revenue generation.
Ratings could be upgraded if the company further sustains its de-levering
trajectory, while clarifying further its broader strategy in its
core markets. Laureate would need to maintain overall growth and
positive cash-flow generation while remaining committed to its
reduced debt capital structure and prudent financial policy. In
addition, the company would need to maintain revolver availability
while generating positive free cash flow (before consideration of proceeds
from asset sales) that would demonstrate good liquidity. Credit
metrics sustained at the following levels would support higher rating
consideration: debt to EBITDA sustained below 2x times, EBITA
to interest in excess of 2x, retained cash flow to debt sustained
above 20% and positive free cash flow.
The ratings could be downgraded if the company experiences a weakening
in enrollments, or if the company cannot successfully improve its
operating margins while continuing to manage foreign currency risk,
possibly resulting in weaker liquidity or further increases in debt to
support operations. A downgrade may also be warranted if the company's
learning institutions become subject to a negative financial action due
to regulatory concerns, such as reduced funding, or removal
of license to operate. Specifically, a downgrade could be
warranted if debt to EBITDA exceeds 3x times for a prolonged period,
if EBITA to interest is sustained below 1.5x time, or if
total unrestricted liquidity falls below $300 million.
Laureate is based in Baltimore, Maryland, and operates a leading
international network of accredited campus-based and online universities
with over 25 institutions primarily focused in Latin America, offering
academic programs to approximately 875,000 students at over 150
campuses and online delivery. Laureate reported revenues of approximately
$3.2 billion for fiscal year 2019.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
