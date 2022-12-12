Moody's affirms LegalShield's B2 corporate family rating; outlook revised to negative on slow deleveraging pace

New York, December 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc's (dba "LegalShield") B2 corporate family rating ("CFR") and B2-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"). Moody's concurrently affirmed the B1 ratings on the company's $75 million senior secured first lien revolver due 2026 and $1000 million senior secured first lien term loan due 2028 and the Caa1 rating to its $250 million senior secured second lien term loan due 2029. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable.

The change in the outlook to negative from stable reflects the company's slower deleveraging pace than Moody's expected, following the 2021 dividend recapitalization, and Moody's expectation that leverage expressed by debt to EBITDA will remain elevated at above 6.5x through 2023. Moody's expects that revenue will grow next year in the mid-single digit area and margins should be in the 30% area. Moody's also expect LegalShield to generate strong free cash flow, with free cash flow to debt of around 5% over the next 12 to 18 months.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Backed Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Secured Second Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

LegalShield's B2 CFR reflects: 1) the company's very high financial leverage with debt-to-EBITDA of 7.0x (Moody's adjusted) for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2022; 2) aggressive financial policies given its private equity ownership, as evidenced by frequent debt financed dividends; and 3) a relatively modest revenue base of approximately $575 million that Moody's expects for 2022.

The ratings also reflects: 1) a predictable subscription based revenue stream from a large membership base and a business model that is less vulnerable than other services companies to a deteriorating economic environment; 2) Moody's expectations for continued modest growth in memberships and revenues as a result of the company's marketing and retention strategies; 3) a diversified sales channel mix, including business solutions, network, and consumer direct; and, 4) a track record of solid free cash flow generation that has enabled moderate voluntary debt repayments.

LegalShield operates in the online legal services industry and enjoys good name recognition and brand awareness. The company has been able to grow its membership base and its revenues are predictable, supported by the highly recurring subscription nature of its revenue stream. The company has also invested in increasing the proportion of new sales that originates from the direct-to-customer channel and the benefits channel, which have a lower customer acquisition cost as compared to the network channel and as a result such subscriptions are more profitable. In the network channel plans and supplements are sold to individuals though an independent salesforce. LegalShield also operates in an industry that includes several service providers and barriers to entry can be low. Although other online legal service providers tend to specialize in certain areas, there is some overlap with LegalShield.

Moody's expects LegalShield to generate revenue growth in the 6%-9% range for the next few years while EBITDA margins will be in the 30%+ area. The drivers for revenue growth include higher pricing for subscription and growth in new premium sales that exceeds any premium churn. Moody's expects LegalShield to continue to generate good free cash flow, with free cash flow as a percentage of debt maintained around 5% over the next 12 to 18 months. Provided the company refrains from a debt funded acquisition or additional dividend recapitalization, Moody's expectsfinancial leverage to decline to around 6.6x in 2023, driven by earnings growth and some debt repayment.

Moody's considers LegalShield's liquidity profile as good, supported by a $75 million revolving credit facility, which is likely to remain undrawn over the next 12-18 months, and over $80 million of cash on the balance sheet as of the end of 2022. Moody's estimates free cash flow to be around $50 million over the next 12-18 months assuming no additional distributions or acquisitions. Moody's also expects that if the company executes bolt-on acquisitions, they would be funded primarily with cash.

The ratings for the individual debt instruments incorporate LegalShield's overall probability of default, reflected in the B2-PD, and the loss given default assessments for the individual instruments. The senior secured first lien credit facilities are rated at B1, one notch higher than the B2 CFR. The B1 senior secured first lien instrument rating reflects their relative size and senior position ahead of the senior secured second lien term loan that would drive a higher recovery for senior secured first lien debt holders in the event of a default. LegalShield's senior secured second lien term loan is rated at Caa1, which is two notches below the B2 CFR, reflecting its junior position in the capital structure.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that without a sustained commitment to debt reduction and success in achieving profit expansion, financial leverage will remain elevated with debt to EBITDA above 6.0x beyond 2022. The outlook could be revised to stable if Moody's expects debt to EBITDA to decline and be maintained below 6.0x, while membership numbers remain at least stable and churn rates do not increase beyond 2.5%.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook indicates that rating upgrades are unlikely over the next 12-18 months. However, the ratings could be upgraded if revenue and memberships grow solidly over a multi-year period; the company exercises conservative financial policies with respect to shareholder distributions; and legal and regulatory risks remain manageable. Additionally, a rating upgrade would require a material improvement in financial strength metrics, including, adjusted debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 4.5x and free cash flow to-debt in the high single digits.

The ratings could be downgraded if memberships and revenues decline, resulting in leverage remaining elevated with debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 6.0x, and reducing the company's ability to service its debt obligations with a EBITA-to-interest sustained below 1.5x. A material deterioration in free cash, an acceleration of aggressive financial policies, including increases in leverage to fund dividend payments, or legal or regulatory developments that have a material adverse effect on the company's business model or financial position, could also lead to a ratings downgrade.

LegalShield, headquartered in Ada, Oklahoma, provides subscription-based legal insurance and identity theft protection solutions to businesses and individuals through an outsourced distribution and service model. LegalShield is majority owned by affiliates of private equity sponsor Stone Point Capital. The company generated revenue of $575 million for the trailing twelve months ended September 31, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

