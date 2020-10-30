Moody's affirms Lehigh University, PA's VMIG 1 in conjunction with planned SBPA substitution

New York, October 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the VMIG 1 rating on Lehigh University, PA's $14 million of University Revenue Bonds, Series B of 2000 (Lehigh University) (the Bonds) issued by the Northampton County General Purpose Authority. The affirmation is in conjunction with the planned issuance of a standby bond purchase agreement (SBPA) provided by TD Bank, N.A. (the Bank). We maintain Aa3, Aa3/VMIG 1 and P-1 ratings on approximately $438 million of outstanding rated debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The VMIG 1 rating on the Bonds is derived from (i) the credit quality of the Bank as provider of liquidity support for the Bonds in the form of the SBPA, (ii) the long-term rating of the Bonds and (iii) Moody's assessment of the likelihood of an early termination or suspension of the SBPA without a mandatory tender. Events that would cause termination or suspension of the SBPA without a mandatory purchase of the Bonds by the Bank are directly related to the credit quality of the Bonds. Accordingly, the likelihood of any such event occurring is reflected in the long-term rating, Aa3, assigned to the Bonds.

Our current short-term counterparty risk assessment (CR Assessment) of TD Bank, N. A. is P-1(cr).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Short-term rating: Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Short-term rating: Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank or the long-term rating of the Bonds.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bank may automatically terminate or suspend its payment obligation under the SBPA upon: (i) the bankruptcy or insolvency of Lehigh University; (ii) the University fails to pay principal and interest on the Bonds, the Bank Bonds or on any debt on parity with the Bonds; (iii) any provision of the SBPA, the Trust Indenture, the Bonds, or the Loan Agreement relating to payment of principal of or interest on any Bond ceases to be valid and binding on the University pursuant to a finding or ruling by a Governmental Authority, (iv) the University shall deny in writing its liability under the SBPA, the Trust Indenture, the Bonds, or the Loan Agreement; or (v) the University shall declare a moratorium with respect to payment on debt on parity with the Bonds.

The Bonds will continue to bear interest in the weekly rate mode and pay interest on the first business day of each month. The interest rate on the Bonds may be converted in whole to the flexible, long term or fixed rate mode.

Upon the effective date of the substitution of the liquidity facility, expected on December 1, 2020, the Bonds will be subject to mandatory tender on the substitution date (unless prior written notice from the rating agency is received by the tender agent stating that such substitution will not cause the rating to be reduced or withdrawn). The Bonds are also subject to mandatory tender as follows: (i) on the interest payment date not less than five days prior to the SBPA expiration date; (ii) on the 15th day following the tender agent's receipt of a notice of termination of the SBPA; (iii) upon conversion of the interest rate; (iv) the end of each flexible rate period; and (v) the end of each long term rate period.

The SBPA covers the full principal amount of Bonds outstanding plus 34 days of interest at 12%, the maximum rate applicable to the Bonds. The SBPA is available to pay purchase price to the extent remarketing proceeds received are insufficient and provides sufficient coverage for the Bonds while in the weekly and flexible rate modes. The flexible rate period (1-270 days) cannot exceed the number of days of interest coverage under the SBPA minus one day while an SBPA is in effect.

Draws submitted by the tender agent to the Bank by 12:30 a.m. (New York City time) on a business day will be honored on the same day by 2:00 p.m. (New York City time). The commitment will be reinstated following the remarketing of any Bonds purchased by the Bank, in the amount of such Bonds.

The SBPA will expire upon the earliest of: (i) December 1, 2025; (ii) the effective date of a substitute liquidity facility (so long as the Bank has honored any draws made on such date); (iii) the business day following conversion of all the bonds to a mode other than the weekly or flexible rate modes; (iv) the date of immediate termination of the SBPA due to certain events of default under the SBPA; and (v) the 31st day following receipt by the tender agent of notice from the Bank stating that an event of default has occurred under the SBPA.

PROFILE

Lehigh University's 2,200 acre campus comprises several locations in and around Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, approximately 70 miles north of Philadelphia. In fiscal 2019, Lehigh generated operating revenue of $410 million and had over $1.9 billion in cash and investments. It enrolled approximately 6,500 full-time equivalent (FTE) students as of fall 2019.

