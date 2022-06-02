Moody's affirms Lehigh Valley Health Network's (PA) A2; outlook stable

New York, June 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A2 assigned to Lehigh Valley Health Network's (LVHN; PA) outstanding revenue bonds. The outlook is stable. LVHN has approximately $1.3 billion of debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the A2 expects that Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) will maintain significant market share capture in the region as it leverages and continues to expand its presence as an academic medical center with a broad regional network of hospitals, integrated physician organization, and comprehensive ambulatory strategy. Management's effective stewardship, which offset the material impact of the pandemic as reflected in fiscal years 2020 and 2021 margins, is expected to continue to translate into solid performance in fiscals 2022 and 2023 - though wage pressures and higher use of contract labor may moderate margins in the near term. Top line revenue growth will continue to benefit from the system's expansion into new markets and focused service line enhancements. System-wide integration initiatives over the last several years, a common IT platform, and streamlined corporate structure, will drive further revenue and cost initiatives that will also support the maintenance of LVHN's solid financial profile. Though days cash will remain adequate, unrestricted cash to total debt and total debt to revenue will continue to reflect a higher than average burden as compared with measures of similarly rated peers. Capital spending will rise over the next several years and will be partly debt financed in incremental borrowings. We do not expect the organization's leverage measures will be notably diluted through this capital intensive cycle, though strengthening of leverage measures will be difficult during this period - particularly as margins may moderate in the near term. Overall inpatient trends are expected to continue the shift to outpatient services and competition will continue to intensify from a sizeable local competitor as well as several large, well-financed healthcare systems encroaching in the broader service area.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that although margins may temper somewhat in fiscal 2022 and 2023, balance sheet and leverage metrics will remain consistent with historic levels as LVHN pursues sizeable strategic capital investments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial growth of liquidity and material improvement of all related metrics, particularly leverage

- Maintenance of high single digit cash flow margins

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Notable decline in liquidity or sustained margin erosion

- Incremental leverage which is dilutive to key leverage measures - Dilutive acquisition or strategy

LEGAL SECURITY

An amended and restated Master Trust Indenture (MTI) was executed with the Series 2019 financing. The Obligated Group includes LVHN, Lehigh Valley Hospital ("LVH"), Northeastern Pennsylvania Health Corporation d/b/a Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton ("LVH-Hazleton"), Schuylkill Medical Center d/b/a Lehigh Valley Hospital- Schuylkill ("LVH-S"), Schuylkill Rehabilitation Center, Inc. d/b/a Lehigh Valley Health Network Rehabilitation Center - Schuylkill ("LVHN-RC"), and Pocono Health System and Pocono Medical Center d/b/a Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono ("LVH-P"). Bonds are secured by a pledge and grant of a security interest in the Pledged Revenues of the Obligated Group. The Pledged Revenues include all gross revenues, rents, profits, receipts, benefits, royalties, money and income of the Obligated Group members. Rate covenant of 1.10 times; consultant call in if not met. Event of Default if rate covenant is less than 1.0 times for any two consecutive Fiscal Years.

The MTI contains a substitution of notes provision. The MTI provides for the designation of non-obligated Network affiliates as "Designated Members," which together with the Obligated Group Members comprise the "Combined Group" under the Master Indenture. The members of the Combined Group are bound by the provisions of the Master Indenture, and certain of the financial covenant calculations of the Master Indenture are based on the Combined Group. However, the Designated Members have not pledged their revenues and are not directly obligated for the payment of obligations issued pursuant to the Master Indenture. If the Obligated Group is unable to satisfy its payment obligations under the Master Indenture, Designated Members may be required to make payments to the Obligated Group to satisfy such payment obligations.

PROFILE

Lehigh Valley Health Network ($3.4 billion revenue in FY 2021), anchored in Lehigh County, serves Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon, Monroe, Berks, Schuylkill and Luzerne counties, the northern portions of Bucks and Montgomery counties, a portion of Pike County, and draws patients from northern New Jersey. The system is comprised of Lehigh Valley Hospital, Inc., Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton, Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill, Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono, Lehigh Valley Health Network Realty Holding Company, Inc., Lehigh Valley Health Services, Inc., Lehigh Valley Physician Group, Inc., Muhlenberg Realty Corporation, Lehigh Valley Physician Hospital Organization, Inc., Spectrum Health Ventures, Inc., Health Network Laboratories, Lehigh Valley Health Network ACO, LLC, Populytics, Inc., and Hazleton Surgical Alliance. In December 2019 (FYE 2020), LVHN acquired the assets of Coordinated Health (CH) which includes two hospitals, two ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and ten medical office buildings. CH, primarily focused on orthopedics, is wholly owned by LVHN but not a part of the Obligated or Combined Groups at this time.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Beth Wexler

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

