You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Lenta Limited Related Research Credit Opinion: Lenta Limited: Update following rating affirmation Peer Snapshot: Lenta Limited - June 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Issuer In-Depth: Lenta Limited: Scenario Analysis - Large dividend or investment increase will hinder credit quality improvement Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Lenta Limited Issuer Comment: Lenta Limited: Severgroup's pending acquisition of a 42% stake is potentially credit positive Rating Action: Moody's affirms Lenta's ratings; stable outlook 13 Dec 2019 London, 13 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Ba3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Lenta Limited (Lenta), the fourth largest food retailer in Russia. The outlook remains stable. RATINGS RATIONALE The affirmation of the ratings reflects Lenta's healthy operating performance and solid credit metrics despite weak consumer environment and growing competition in Russia's food retail market. The rating action also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will pursue it's prudent financial policy and currently cautious development strategy, following the change in it's shareholder structure in 2019. Lenta is likely to sustain its solid profitability, measured as Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin, at 10.0% in 2019-21, compared with 10.3% in 2018 and 11.1% in 2017, due to its viable low-price/low-cost business model and focus on operating efficiency. Although the company's revenue doubled between 2014 and 2018, it intends to focus on retaining profitability and positive cash generation going forward rather than maintaining the same pace of expansion amid the challenging market conditions, especially in the hypermarket segment. As a result, its revenue growth will slow down to 2%-4% in 2019-21 from 13% in 2018 and 19% in 2017. The rating action also reflects Lenta's relatively stable credit metrics, with Moody's adjusted net debt/EBITDA of around 3.2x and EBIT/interest expense of 2.1x over the last two years. However, the company's gross leverage soared to 4.7x as of 30 June 2019 from 3.5x a year earlier because of a RUB62 billion increase in borrowings over the same period, although the proceeds have so far been held in cash on its balance sheet. Moody's expects Lenta to use most of its accumulated cash, which amounted to RUB71 billion as of 30 June 2019, for debt repayments over the next 12 months, reducing its gross leverage to 4.3x by the end of 2019 and 3.3x by the end of 2020. Net leverage is likely to fall below 3.0x over the same period thanks to relatively stable EBITDA of around RUB43 billion-RUB44 billion and positive cash generation on the back of reduced capital spending in 2019-20. The affirmation takes into account Moody's expectation that Lenta's financial policy and development strategy will remain balanced under the new controlling shareholder Severgroup LLC, a Russian businessman Alexey Mordashov's private investment company which built up a 79% stake in Lenta in the second quarter of 2019. Moody's views Severgroup as a long-term strategic investor, which focuses on sustainable management and development of businesses in its priority sectors, including retail. However, the lack of a clearly articulated updated financial policy, including leverage and shareholder distributions targets, and future strategy results in some uncertainty over evolution of the company's credit profile. A material change in Lenta's policies beyond the current expectation may prompt the rating agency to reassess the company's rating positioning. The challenging Russian food retail market, with sluggish growth of around 1%-2%, fierce competition in the most attractive regions and a high share of promotional activities in grocers' sales, hinders material improvements in the company's credit quality. In addition, the hypermarket format has become less attractive for customers and has underperformed to smaller formats because consumers have turned to be more time and convenience sensitive, opting to shop at local supermarkets and convenience stores. Lenta's Ba3 rating also factors in its strong market position as the number four Russian grocer, effective management team, and healthy liquidity supported by established access to bank and capital markets funding. At the same time, the rating reflects Lenta's small size compared with its international and some domestic peers, and the lack of geographical diversification, with its sole exposure to Russia. RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK The stable outlook reflects the company's currently comfortable positioning in the rating category and Moody's expectations that Lenta will continue to maintain its high operating efficiency and solid credit metrics. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN Moody's could upgrade the rating if the company was to (1) sustain solid operational performance, with no deterioration in profitability, (2) improve its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA below 3.5x on a sustainable basis, (3) maintain strong liquidity, and (4) pursue its prudent financial policy. The upgrade would also require an announcement of Lenta's new strategy and financial polices under the new controlling shareholder. Moody's could downgrade the rating if the company's (1) Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA was to rise above 4.5x on a sustained basis due to weaker operating performance or a change in its financial policies and strategy, and (2) liquidity was to deteriorate. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS Lenta's rating factors in environmental, social and governance considerations, in particular its moderate exposure to social risks, arising from changing consumer behaviours. To address possible fundamental shifts in the industry, the company is diversifying into supermarket format, developing IT and big data capabilities and exploring online shopping options. The rating also incorporates Lenta's concentrated ownership structure, with 79% of its shares owned by Severgroup, which creates the risk of rapid changes in the company's strategy and development plans, revisions to its financial policy and an increase in shareholder payouts that could weaken the company's credit quality. The risk is partially mitigated by the presence of three independent members in the company's board of directors. In addition, as a listed company Lenta complies with standard corporate governance procedures and information disclosure requirements. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Lenta Limited is Russia's fourth-largest food retailer by revenue, operating a chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. As of 30 September 2019, the company operated 375 stores (1,471,647 square metres of selling space, including 246 hypermarkets and 129 supermarkets) in 88 Russian cities and 12 distribution centres. For the 12 months ended 30 June 2019, the company generated sales of RUB419.6 billion ($6.4 billion) and Moody's adjusted EBITDA of RUB43.1 billion ($0.7 billion). REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Mikhail Shipilov

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Victoria Maisuradze

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

