Moody's affirms Leonardo's CFR at Ba1, outlook changed to positive

Frankfurt am Main, July 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Leonardo S.p.A.'s (Leonardo or the company) Probability of Default rating and Corporate Family rating at Ba1-PD and Ba1 respectively. Concurrently the agency has affirmed Leonardo S.p.A.'s Senior Unsecured rating at Ba1 and Leonardo US Holding Inc.'s backed Senior Unsecured rating at Ba1. Leonardo's BCA is affirmed at ba1. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to positive from stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation of Leonardo's Corporate Family rating at Ba1 and the change in outlook to positive reflects (i) the company's strong execution through the pandemic, (ii) favorable industry dynamics and a good revenue and earnings visibility over the next 12 to 18 months, (iii) an improvement in credit metrics since the worst of the pandemic and a positive metrics trajectory expected over the next 12 to 18 months, and (iv) a strong commitment to returning to an investment grade rating with a financial policy rightly calibrated to achieve this objective.

Key challenges pertain to the group's ability to handle rising input costs while continuing to secure attractive orders. We also expect the group's commercial aircraft exposure to continue lagging strong performance of its other segments as it is largely geared to wide-body aircrafts that will take longer to recover.

Leonardo's track record through the pandemic has been solid. Supported by a swift adaptation of the company's cost base to prevailing market conditions at the beginning of the pandemic, Leonardo has been able to significantly improve its operating performance since the worst of the pandemic. Leonardo exceeded its pre-pandemic level at the revenue and order intake level including its Aerostructures business (+2.5% and +1.5% above 2019 level in 2021) as well as at the EBITA level (+5% vs. 2019), excluding its Aerostructures business that is exposed to civil aviation markets (less than 5% of group revenue in 2021). Free cash flow generation was also fairly solid with only EUR133 million negative Moody's FCF in 2020 and EUR265 million Moody's FCF generated in 2021. Leonardo has also guided the market to a significant increase in cash flow generation over 2021-2025 with EUR3 billion of cumulative FOCF (pre dividend payment as per Leonardo's definition), a significant step up compared to the last five years.

Leonardo, like other European Aerospace & Defence companies, should benefit from a trend towards higher defense spending across both European and non-European NATO countries while the benefit will most likely be felt medium term. Leonardo's sizeable order backlog (2.5x 2021 revenue), good commercial dynamic (4% growth in order intake in 2021 and book to bill above 1.0x) and the guidance that its book to bill ratio will remain above 1.0x in 2022 further reinforces the good revenue and earnings visibility of Leonardo over the next 2-3 years. This good commercial dynamic should support a gradual improvement in operating profitability and credit metrics.

Leonardo's credit metrics have improved since the depth of the pandemic and are currently at the lower end of our expectation of an investment grade rating. Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA has reduced to 4.0x as per LTM March 2022 from 5.1x as per LTM December 2020. This compares to an upgrade trigger of sustainably below 4.0x for an investment grade rating. We expect further gradual improvement in credit metrics over the next 12 to 18 months that will further cement Leonardo's path to an investment grade rating.

Achieving an investment grade rating is a clear strategic priority of Leonardo and this objective has been reiterated several times by the company over the last few quarters. In the recent past the group's financial policy has been firmly aligned with this objective as envisaged by the skipping of dividend payment in 2021 and the partial funding of the acquisition of a 25% stake in Hensoldt from disposal proceeds.

RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook on the ratings reflects our expectation that Leonardo's credit metrics will further improve over the next 12 to 18 months supported by favorable industry dynamics cementing a path back to an investment grade rating. The positive outlook also encompasses the expectation that Leonardo will continue pursuing conservative financial policies in line with its commitment to returning to an investment grade rating.

LIQUIDITY

Leonardo's liquidity position is strong. The company had approximately EUR2.5 billion of cash on balance sheet at 31st December 2021 and full availability under a EUR2.4 billion revolving credit facility. In addition, Leonardo has access to EUR1 billion of undrawn uncommitted credit facilities. These liquidity sources are more than sufficient to cover significant intra-year working capital swings of up to EUR1 billion. Leonardo has a well spread maturity profile and ample headroom under financial covenants. Lastly, Leonardo is expected to generate consistent positive Moody's adjusted Free cash flow over the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Leonardo if its gross leverage excluding cash dividends is expected to be less than 4.0x on a sustainable basis and if gross leverage including cash dividends is below 3.5x on a sustainable basis. We would also expect operating profit margins to improve to a level that is in the high-single-digit percent range, for FCF to be positive post dividend payments and for the company to maintain a strong liquidity profile.

Moody's would consider a negative rating action if Leonardo pursues financial policies that do not prioritize debt reduction when leverage is above 4.5x; the company's operating margins trend back towards the mid-single-digit percent range; there is a sustained decline in orders and ensuing pressure on the company's revenue profile and liquidity provisions weaken.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Leonardo S.p.A.

Affirmations:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba1

...Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Leonardo US Holding Inc.

Affirmations:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in these ratings were Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Headquartered in Rome, Italy, Leonardo S.p.A. (Leonardo) is one of Italy's largest industrial groups with principal operations in aerospace, defence and security, and receives about half of the country's annual defence procurement and R&D outlays. Leonardo is organised into three main businesses: Helicopters (28% of 2021 revenue); Electronics, Defence and Security Systems (47%); Aeronautics (25%) and other activities.

The company generated revenue of EUR14.1 billion in the 12 months that ended December 2021 and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of EUR1.3 billion (excluding joint venture [JV] income), translating into an 9.4% margin.

