Moody's affirms Leonardo's CFR at Ba1, outlook remains positive

Frankfurt am Main, August 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Leonardo S.p.A.'s (Leonardo or the company) Probability of Default and Corporate Family ratings (CFR) at Ba1-PD and Ba1 respectively. Concurrently the agency has affirmed Leonardo S.p.A.'s Senior Unsecured ratings at Ba1 and Leonardo US Holding Inc.'s backed Senior Unsecured ratings at Ba1. Leonardo's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) is ba1. The outlook on all ratings remains positive.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation of Leonardo's CFR at Ba1 and the maintenance of a positive outlook follows the revision of the outlook to negative from stable on the government of Italy's Baa3 long term issuer rating. We believe that Leonardo could be rated one notch above the Italian sovereign rating in the event of a downgrade of the Italian sovereign rating to Ba1 supported by the company's (i) high share of revenue outside of its domestic market with 83% of 2021 revenue generated outside of Italy and 61% of revenue generated outside of Europe, (ii) exposure to resilient Defence end markets that would support earnings and operating cash flows even in the event of a recession in its domestic market, (iii) significant share of operating assets located outside of Italy with 45% of the group's fixed assets situated outside of Italy, (iv) limited reliance on domestic funding sources with good access to international bond markets including in the US and limited reliance on domestic banks for liquidity management (EUR2.4 billion revolving credit facility is with a consortium of international banks), and (v) limited exposure to foreign currency risk in the event of capital controls with US denominated debt that can easily be serviced from US Dollar cash flows generated outside of Italy.

A future upgrade of Leonardo's senior unsecured rating to Baa3 would however imply a standalone fundamental credit profile that would be considerably stronger than the sovereign credit profile. As such an upgrade of Leonardo's senior unsecured rating to investment grade would require an even stronger standalone credit profile than before the negative rating action on the Italian sovereign.

Leonardo's Ba1 Corporate Family rating with a positive outlook continues to reflect (i) the company's strong execution through the pandemic, (ii) favorable industry dynamics and a good revenue and earnings visibility over the next 12 to 18 months, (iii) an improvement in credit metrics since the worst of the pandemic and a positive metrics trajectory expected over the next 12 to 18 months, and (iv) a strong commitment to returning to an investment grade rating with a financial policy rightly calibrated to achieve this objective.

Key challenges pertain to the group's ability to handle rising input costs while continuing to secure attractive orders. We also expect the group's civil aeronautics exposure to continue lagging strong performance of its other segments as it is largely geared to wide-body aircrafts that will take longer to recover.

RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook on the ratings reflects our expectation that Leonardo's credit metrics will further improve over the next 12 to 18 months supported by favorable industry dynamics cementing a path back to an investment grade rating. The positive outlook also encompasses the expectation that Leonardo will continue pursuing conservative financial policies in line with its commitment to returning to an investment grade rating. In light of the negative pressure on the Italian sovereign an upgrade of Leonardo to investment grade would require an even stronger standalone credit profile.

LIQUIDITY

Leonardo's liquidity position is strong. The company had approximately €0.4 billion of cash on balance sheet at 30th June 2022 (seasonally high working capital consumption as per end of June) and full availability under a €2.4 billion revolving credit facility. In addition, Leonardo has access to €1 billion of undrawn uncommitted credit facilities. These liquidity sources are more than sufficient to cover significant intra-year working capital swings of up to €1 billion. Leonardo has a well spread maturity profile and ample headroom under financial covenants. Lastly, Leonardo is expected to generate consistent positive Moody's adjusted Free cash flow over the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Leonardo if its gross leverage excluding cash dividends is expected to be less than 4.0x on a sustainable basis and if gross leverage including cash dividends is below 3.5x on a sustainable basis. We would also expect operating profit margins to improve to a level that is in the high-single-digit percent range, for FCF to be positive post dividend payments and for the company to maintain a strong liquidity profile. The negative pressure on Italy's Baa3 rating implies the need for Leonardo to have an even stronger standalone financial profile to pave the way for an upgrade to investment grade.

Moody's would consider a negative rating action if Leonardo pursues financial policies that do not prioritize debt reduction when leverage is above 4.5x; the company's operating margins trend back towards the mid-single-digit percent range; there is a sustained decline in orders and ensuing pressure on the company's revenue profile and liquidity provisions weaken.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Leonardo S.p.A.

Affirmations:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed NP

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Positive

..Issuer: Leonardo US Holding Inc.

Affirmations:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in these ratings were Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Headquartered in Rome, Italy, Leonardo S.p.A. (Leonardo) is one of Italy's largest industrial groups with principal operations in aerospace, defence and security, and receives about half of the country's annual defence procurement and R&D outlays. Leonardo is organised into three main businesses: Helicopters (28% of 2021 revenue); Electronics, Defence and Security Systems (47%); Aeronautics (25%) and other activities.

The company generated revenue of €14.1 billion in the 12 months that ended December 2021 and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of €1.3 billion (excluding joint venture [JV] income), translating into an 9.4% margin.

