Related Issuers Letiste Praha, a.s. Related Research Credit Opinion: Letiste Praha, a.s.: Update following upgrade to Aa3 with stable outlook Announcement: Moody's takes rating actions on 11 European airports Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Letiste Praha, a.s. Rating Action: Moody's upgrades Letiste Praha, a.s.´s rating to Aa3; changes outlook to stable Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Letiste Praha, a.s. Rating Action: Moody's affirms Letiste Praha, a.s.´s Aa3 rating; outlook stable 31 Mar 2020 Madrid, March 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Aa3 long-term issuer rating and the Aaa.cz national scale rating of Letiste Praha, a.s. (LP). The rating outlook remains stable. RATINGS RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The airport sector is among the most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Moody´s regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety that lead to severe restrictions to air travel, cancellation of airline routes and closing of borders, as well as enhanced health and safety standards and regulation potentially resulting in additional compliance expenses and potential non-compliance costs in the form of fines. Moody's base case assumption is that the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a period of severe cuts in passenger traffic over the upcoming weeks but that there will be a gradual recovery in passenger volumes starting by the third quarter 2020. Unlike previous negative shocks such as the SARS epidemic in 2003, the prospects for traffic rebound is more uncertain because (1) travel restrictions in some form may continue for some time even if the spread of the virus seems contained; (2) the deteriorating global economic outlook would likely slow the recovery in traffic and consumer spending, even if travel restrictions are eased; and (3) the coronavirus outbreak is also weakening the credit profile of airlines, which have been drastically cutting capacity. As events continue to unfold, there is a higher than usual degree of uncertainty around the length of travel restrictions and drop in travel demand. Hence, it is difficult to predict the overall traffic volumes for 2020. Nevertheless, Moody's currently assumes that the decline in Letiste Praha´s passenger traffic will be at least 30% in the financial year ending December 2020, driven by dramatic declines in the first half of the year and a recovery in the second half. There are, however, high risks of more challenging downside scenarios. Today´s rating action reflects LP´s very strong financial profile and strong liquidity position, which Moody´s expect to be resilient to the impact of a sharp decline in traffic resulting from the implementation of travel restrictions and the uncertainties around traffic rebound prospects. As of today, LP´s only outstanding debt consists of a CZK250 million senior unsecured 4.90% bond maturing in June 2020. Moody´s estimates LP´s available cash resources to be currently in excess of CZK3 billion and even in an extreme traffic downside scenario through June, the company is expected to be able to meet all of its outstanding obligations. LP has no financial covenants in its debt documentation. LP´s Aa3 rating remains supported by the reduction in the company´s leverage which is expected to continue until at least 2021 and will mean the company will retain very low debt levels, following the decision to postpone the commencement of the expansion works at the airport beyond 2022. A track record of prudent financial policy further supports LP´s strong financial profile. LP's Aa3 rating reflects positively (1) stable cash flows, which are underpinned by the company's position as the owner of Prague airport, the sole airport serving the city of Prague and the main international gateway to the Czech Republic; (2) its competitive aeronautical charges; (3) its very strong financial profile as reflected by Funds from Operations (FFO)/Debt expected to stay above 100% over the short to medium term, and (4) its strategic role as the owner and operator of a critical piece of Czech infrastructure. As a government related issuer, LP's Aa3 rating incorporates a view on its standalone credit quality, expressed as a BCA of aa3, and includes Moody´s assessment of moderate dependence and strong support in view of the 100% ownership of the government of the Czech Republic (Aa3 stable). Given that the BCA is in line with the rating of Czech Republic, there is no uplift for extraordinary support incorporated into LP's rating at this time. The National Scale Rating of Aaa.cz is assigned in accordance with guidance set out in Moody's "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings" (May 2016) and maps to an Aa3 global scale rating. RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the combination of LP's current liquidity arrangements and low debt leverage will see the company through the current very challenging industry conditions. FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP An upgrade of the government of the Czech Republic´s rating, coupled with the maintenance of LP´s current operational and financial profile, would result in an upgrade of the long-term issuer rating of LP given the likelihood of extraordinary support from the government if this were ever required. In view of its current operational and financial profile, LP´s standalone credit quality expressed by a BCA of aa3 is positioned at the top of the range for comparable airport operators. Hence it is unlikely that the company´s BCA would be revised upward in the foreseeable future. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN LP's rating is unlikely to be downgraded in the near term given the government support assumption embedded within the rating. However, the BCA could be lowered if LP´s operating and/or financial profile worsens substantially, e.g. following a substantial increase in the company´s debt level in the context of the future expansion plans. This circumstance is not likely to materialise for at least the next 18 months. Additionally, a 2 notch downgrade of the rating of the government of the Czech Republic would trigger a downgrade of LP's ratings. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES The methodologies used in these ratings were Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309. CORPORATE PROFILE Letiste Praha, a.s. is the parent company as well as the operating company for Prague airport, the only airport servicing the capital city of Prague and the main airport servicing the Czech Republic. In 2018 the company reported revenues if CZK11.5 billion. Its sole shareholder is the government of Czech Republic. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569 At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Corrado Trippa

Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Andrew Blease

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

