Moody's affirms Letiste Praha, a.s.´s Aa3 rating; outlook stable

Madrid, June 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Aa3 long-term issuer rating and the Aaa.cz national scale rating of Letiste Praha, a.s. (LP). Concurrently, Moody´s has lowered the company´s Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to a1 from aa3. The rating outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today´s rating action reflects LP's very strong financial profile, which Moody´s anticipates to be resilient to the uncertainties around traffic rebound prospects, as well as the expectation of extraordinary support from the Government of Czech Republic (Aa3 stable), if this were required. However, the revision of the company´s BCA to a1 from aa3 recognises the likely increase in the company´s debt levels over the next twelve months, which will be driven by the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, and will translate in to a decline of Funds from Operations (FFO)/Debt to below 40% until at least 2021.

Moody´s regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, severe global economic shock, low oil prices, and asset price volatility are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The airport sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, LP´s exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand, has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.

Moody´s current base case scenario is that the airport sector will remain deeply constrained in 2020 and 2021 and will not recover 2019 passenger volumes until 2023, at the earliest. The rating agency´s updated forecasts for LP assume a more than 60% reduction in passenger traffic for the calendar year 2020, with 2023 passenger volumes to recover to about 95% of 2019 levels. Previously, in March 2020, Moody´s had assumed the decline in LP´s passenger traffic to be at least 30% in the financial year 2020 and a recovery phased over a shorter period of time. The revised traffic expectations for the company are broadly in line with other rated European airports and also account for the high proportion of short-haul and leisure traffic which is anticipated to represent the greater portion of travelers through the demand recovery period.

More generally, LP's Aa3 rating reflects positively (1) the company's position as the owner of Prague airport, the sole airport serving the city of Prague and the main international gateway to the Czech Republic; (2) its competitive aeronautical charges; (3) its very strong financial profile as reflected by a Funds from Operations (FFO)/Debt ratio expected to be above 40% beyond 2021, and (4) its strategic role as the owner and operator of a critical piece of Czech infrastructure.

The company benefits from a sound liquidity position by virtue of its low historical capital expenditure requirements and sizeable cash balance. In particular, Moody´s estimates LP´s available cash resources to be currently in excess of CZK 1 billion and understands that the company has signed additional loans with various financial institutions for a total amount of CZK 2.1 billion.

As a government related issuer, LP's Aa3 rating incorporates a view on its standalone credit quality, expressed as a BCA of a1, and includes Moody´s assessment of moderate dependence and strong support in view of the 100% ownership of the Government of Czech Republic (Aa3 stable). Hence, LP´s Aa3 rating considers one notch of rating uplift from the BCA to reflect Moody´s expectation of extraordinary support from the Government of Czech Republic, if this were required.

The National Scale Rating of Aaa.cz is assigned in accordance with guidance set out in Moody's "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings" (May 2016) and maps to an Aa3 global scale rating.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the combination of LP's low debt leverage and liquidity arrangements will see the company through the current very challenging industry conditions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP

Upward rating pressure on LP is unlikely in the near future given that LP's rating is aligned with that of its owner, the Czech Government. However, the company´s BCA could be revised upward following a faster and substantial recovery in LP´s operational and financial profile that resulted in a reduction of the company´s leverage to the pre-coronavirus level. This condition is not likely to materialize at least over the next eighteen months.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS DOWN

A downgrade of the rating of the Government of Czech Republic would likely trigger a downgrade of LP's long-term issuer rating.

Additionally, LP´s BCA could be lowered if the company´s operating and/or financial profile worsens substantially, e.g. following a material increase in the company´s debt level if (1) it appeared likely that the coronavirus outbreak had a detrimental impact on passenger volumes beyond Moody´s current expectations or (2) in the context of future expansion plans.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in these ratings were Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Letiste Praha, a.s. is the parent company as well as the operating company for Prague airport, the only airport servicing the capital city of Prague and the main airport servicing the Czech Republic. In 2018 the company reported revenues if CZK11.5 billion. Its sole shareholder is the government of Czech Republic.

