Moody's affirms Letiste Praha, a.s.´s Aa3 rating; outlook stable

Madrid, June 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the Aa3 long-term issuer rating and the Aaa.cz
national scale rating of Letiste Praha, a.s. (LP).
Concurrently, Moody´s has lowered the company´s Baseline
Credit Assessment (BCA) to a1 from aa3. The rating outlook remains
stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today´s rating action reflects LP's very strong financial profile,
which Moody´s anticipates to be resilient to the uncertainties around
traffic rebound prospects, as well as the expectation of extraordinary
support from the Government of Czech Republic (Aa3 stable), if this
were required. However, the revision of the company´s
BCA to a1 from aa3 recognises the likely increase in the company´s
debt levels over the next twelve months, which will be driven by
the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, and will translate in
to a decline of Funds from Operations (FFO)/Debt to below 40% until
at least 2021.
Moody´s regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak,
severe global economic shock, low oil prices, and asset price
volatility are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The airport sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
LP´s exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer
demand, has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in
these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable
to the outbreak continuing to spread.
Moody´s current base case scenario is that the airport sector will
remain deeply constrained in 2020 and 2021 and will not recover 2019 passenger
volumes until 2023, at the earliest. The rating agency´s
updated forecasts for LP assume a more than 60% reduction in passenger
traffic for the calendar year 2020, with 2023 passenger volumes
to recover to about 95% of 2019 levels. Previously,
in March 2020, Moody´s had assumed the decline in LP´s
passenger traffic to be at least 30% in the financial year 2020
and a recovery phased over a shorter period of time. The revised
traffic expectations for the company are broadly in line with other rated
European airports and also account for the high proportion of short-haul
and leisure traffic which is anticipated to represent the greater portion
of travelers through the demand recovery period.
More generally, LP's Aa3 rating reflects positively (1) the company's
position as the owner of Prague airport, the sole airport serving
the city of Prague and the main international gateway to the Czech Republic;
(2) its competitive aeronautical charges; (3) its very strong financial
profile as reflected by a Funds from Operations (FFO)/Debt ratio expected
to be above 40% beyond 2021, and (4) its strategic role as
the owner and operator of a critical piece of Czech infrastructure.
The company benefits from a sound liquidity position by virtue of its
low historical capital expenditure requirements and sizeable cash balance.
In particular, Moody´s estimates LP´s available cash
resources to be currently in excess of CZK 1 billion and understands that
the company has signed additional loans with various financial institutions
for a total amount of CZK 2.1 billion.
As a government related issuer, LP's Aa3 rating incorporates a view
on its standalone credit quality, expressed as a BCA of a1,
and includes Moody´s assessment of moderate dependence and strong
support in view of the 100% ownership of the Government of Czech
Republic (Aa3 stable). Hence, LP´s Aa3 rating considers
one notch of rating uplift from the BCA to reflect Moody´s expectation
of extraordinary support from the Government of Czech Republic,
if this were required.
The National Scale Rating of Aaa.cz is assigned in accordance with
guidance set out in Moody's "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global
Scale Ratings" (May 2016) and maps to an Aa3 global scale rating.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the combination of LP's
low debt leverage and liquidity arrangements will see the company through
the current very challenging industry conditions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP
Upward rating pressure on LP is unlikely in the near future given that
LP's rating is aligned with that of its owner, the Czech Government.
However, the company´s BCA could be revised upward following
a faster and substantial recovery in LP´s operational and financial
profile that resulted in a reduction of the company´s leverage to
the pre-coronavirus level. This condition is not likely
to materialize at least over the next eighteen months.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS DOWN
A downgrade of the rating of the Government of Czech Republic would likely
trigger a downgrade of LP's long-term issuer rating.
Additionally, LP´s BCA could be lowered if the company´s
operating and/or financial profile worsens substantially, e.g.
following a material increase in the company´s debt level if (1)
it appeared likely that the coronavirus outbreak had a detrimental impact
on passenger volumes beyond Moody´s current expectations or (2)
in the context of future expansion plans.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES
The methodologies used in these ratings were Privately Managed Airports
and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Letiste Praha, a.s. is the parent company as well
as the operating company for Prague airport, the only airport servicing
the capital city of Prague and the main airport servicing the Czech Republic.
In 2018 the company reported revenues if CZK11.5 billion.
Its sole shareholder is the government of Czech Republic.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
