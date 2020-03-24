Moody's affirms Li & Fung's ratings but revises outlook to negative

NOTE: On March 25, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: The eleventh paragraph of the RATINGS RATIONALE section was changed to “In terms of liquidity, its $932 million in cash holdings and $556 million in available committed credit facilities as of the end of 2019 are more than enough to cover its $379 million of debt due in 2020.” Revised release follows.
Hong Kong, March 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised the outlook on Li & Fung
Limited to negative from stable.
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Li & Fung's
Baa3 issuer rating, senior unsecured bond ratings, provisional
(P)Baa3 senior unsecured MTN rating, provisional (P)Ba2 preferred
stock MTN rating, and subordinated Ba2 perpetual capital securities
rating.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Li & Fung's
weak earnings amid the coronavirus outbreak will strain its financial
metrics, at least through 2020," says Gloria Tsuen,
a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
"This development, combined with the structural challenges
faced by its key customers, could lead to a negative free cash flow
and an erosion in Li & Fung's capital structure,"
adds Tsuen.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. Despite Li & Fung's
unique position in global sourcing, it is exposed to the retail
sector in the US and Europe, which will be significantly affected
by the shock given their sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
Li & Fung's supply chain solutions and onshore wholesale businesses,
which accounted for 59% of its core operating profit in 2019,
are exposed to US and European retail sector. The remaining 41%
of its core operating profit came from the logistics business, which
is exposed more to the Asian economies.
Li & Fung's credit profile will be weakened in the near term
due to declining consumer spending and the structural challenges that
its retail and apparel customers have already been facing. It is
vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions, and it remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing
to spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
Li & Fung of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the
deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, which will take
time to recover.
While Moody's expects the company's operating performance
and financial metrics to recover once virus-related disruptions
ease, the timing and pace of recovery is highly uncertain.
Even before the outbreak, Li & Fung's turnover and core
operating profits fell 10% and 23% respectively in 2019,
mainly due to continued structural industry difficulties including customer
store closures, bankruptcies and inventory destocking.
Such adverse operating conditions also expose the company to risks from
disruptions in supply chains, as well as from write-downs
on receivables due to customer bankruptcies.
These risks are partly offset by the company's improved capital
structure, solid liquidity, and cautious financial management.
It reduced its reported net debt to $244 million at the end of
2019 from $413 million in 2018, following the sale of a minority
stake in the company's logistics business last year.
In terms of liquidity, its $932 million in cash holdings
and $556 million in available committed credit facilities as of
the end of 2019 are more than enough to cover its $379 million
of debt due in 2020.
Also, Li & Fung has implemented various restructuring measures
to turn around its operations and improve its customer engagement,
which will support the company's revenue growth over the next 1-2
years.
The privatization of Li & Fung, which was proposed on March
20 by the Fung family in partnership with GLP Pte. Ltd.
(Baa3 review for downgrade), would not have an immediate impact
on Li & Fung's credit quality, despite GLP's high
financial leverage. This is because there would be no increase
in the debt or leverage of Li & Fung, and the Fung family will
have 60% of the voting shares and thus retain majority control
of the business post transaction. Moody's also expects Li
& Fung to maintain its existing report, disclosure and governance
standards.
Li & Fung's Baa3 issuer rating continues to reflect its strong
and unique market position in the global sourcing and trading of consumer
products, as well as its long operating track record. It
also reflects the company's high level of customer and supplier
diversification.
The ratings also reflect Li & Fung's social risk from changes
in consumer preference towards online shopping. This situation
has resulted in structural weakness for traditional retailers and the
company.
In terms of governance risk, the ratings consider Li & Fung's
shareholding concentration in the Fung family and large dividend payouts
over the last few years. These factors are mitigated by management's
long track record of managing the company through cycles, and the
company's lowered dividends since 2019.
An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely, given the negative outlook.
The outlook could return to stable if (1) the company stabilizes its earnings;
(2) its adjusted net debt/EBITDA declines below 2.75x; and
(3) it maintains its conservative financial management.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) the company fails to
curb the decline in revenue and/or earnings; (2) its adjusted net
debt to EBITDA remains above 2.75x for a prolonged period;
or (3) it pursues aggressive acquisitions or shareholder return policies,
resulting in a sizeable negative free cash flow.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Founded in 1906, Li & Fung Limited is a global consumer product
sourcing and trading company. Based in Hong Kong, it has
over 230 offices and distribution centers in more than 40 economies.
