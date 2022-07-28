Moody's affirms Life University's (GA) Ba3; outlook stable

New York, July 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Life University's (GA) Ba3 issuer rating and the Ba3 ratings on the Series 2017A and Federally Taxable Series 2017B revenue bonds. The bonds were issued through the Marietta Development Authority (Georgia). The university recorded $93.2 million of outstanding debt at fiscal end 2021. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of Life University's (LU) Ba3 issuer rating incorporates its relatively small scale as a niche provider of chiropractic education, with aims to strategically grow and diversify its enrollment and revenue mix. LU's limited brand and strategic positioning reflects a high reliance on tuition revenue, modest donor support and research activity, limited pricing power in its core chiropractic programs and weaker pricing flexibility for undergraduate programs. Favorably, the university's operating performance has been improving, with steady net tuition revenue growth and highly disciplined expense controls that help weather a constrained revenue environment. LU's wealth is modest with $27.5 million of cash and investments for fiscal 2021, projected to be nearly similar for fiscal 2022. This provides a very weak 0.4x cushion relative to expenses. Lingering effects of the pandemic around student demand and now, rising inflationary costs add longer term pressure to materially build reserves, particularly as the university has ongoing capital needs. LU remains highly leveraged with wealth to debt at 0.3x and debt to revenue of 1.2x. However, favorable operating cash flow and a fixed rated debt structure currently support debt affordability.

Affirmation of the Ba3 revenue bond rating incorporates the issuer rating, in addition to security features that include a gross revenue pledge, first mortgage pledge of university real property and a debt service reserve fund.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Life University will maintain its improved level of operating performance, with ongoing fiscal discipline to meet more than ample debt service coverage, with minimal use of reserves and no borrowing plans beyond a potential partnership for additional student housing.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material improvement in strategic positioning, reflected by continued enrollment diversification, growing net tuition revenue, and overall improvement in wealth and financial flexibility

- Sustained improvement in operating performance and debt affordability

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of student demand, given very high reliance on student generated revenue; further accreditation problems that could negatively impact student demand

- Inability to sustain sufficient operating performance to generate debt service coverage above 1x (on a Moody's adjusted basis) - Material additional debt given already high leverage, or reduction in headroom on debt covenants or covenant violations

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2017A and Series 2017B bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge, first mortgage pledge of university real property and cash funded debt service reserve fund equal to maximum annual debt service (currently funded at $7.0 million). A small portion of the campus near the student housing funded by a portion of the bonds is carved out of the mortgage pledge to allow the university to support a future public-private partnership or alternative finance mechanism for additional student housing facilities.

Covenants include: rates and charges sufficient to meet university operations and payments under the Loan Agreement; debt service coverage of 1.2x; liquidity covenant of at least 80 days cash on hand; long-term indebtedness ratio of at least 0.15x; and trades payable of at least 90% of payables at less than 60 days. As of June 30, 2022, the university's exceeded all covenants, with 1.33x coverage, 145.8 days cash on hand, indebtedness ratio of 0.32x, and trade payables at 99.6%. Failure to meet the required covenants would trigger the university's need to engage a consultant. Failure to meet the required covenants in any two consecutive calendar quarters would trigger the university's requirement to transfer all Revenues to the Trustee on a daily basis.

PROFILE

Life University was founded in 1974 as a private university in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Georgia. The majority of students are enrolled in its doctoral degree program in chiropractic. The university also offers undergraduate and graduate programs in health and wellness-oriented fields. In fiscal 2021, Life generated operating revenue of $78.3 million and enrolled 2,609 full-time equivalent (FTE) students as of fall 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mary Cooney

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ferdinand Perrault

Additional Contact

Housing

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

