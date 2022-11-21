Moody's affirms LifePoint's B2 CFR, revises the outlook to negative

New York, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed all ratings of LifePoint Health, Inc.("LifePoint"). The ratings affirmed include the B2 Corporate Family Rating, the B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, the B1 senior secured ratings and the Caa1 senior unsecured ratings. Moody's revised the outlook to negative from positive.

The affirmation of the ratings reflects Moody's view that LifePoint Health will continue to face headwinds that will keep leverage elevated for the next 12-18 months, but should see leverage improvement as volumes improve and labor pressures subside later in fiscal year 2023 and 2024. Moody's calculates leverage to be roughly 6.5x pro forma for the acquisition, forecasting leverage to decline to under 6.0x by 2024. Moody's also anticipates that capital expenditures will decline as IT upgrades and existing facility improvements are completed. The acquisition of Springstone Behavioral Health adds diversity as behavioral currently represents less than 5% of revenue, but also further builds on the higher margin and faster growing segment. Moody's anticipates margins will improve resulting from a lower use of contract labor in 2023 and change in mix with the higher margin behavioral health and rehabilitation segments comprising roughly 20% of revenue pro forma for the acquisition.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's leverage will remain elevated for the next 12-18 months given labor pressures and inflation contributing to margin compression. Additionally, rising interest rates will result in higher interest expense and lower free cash flow. While Moody's expects LifePoint will be able to extend its ABL, there is rising refinancing risk with the ABL due in November 2023.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: LifePoint Health, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Notes, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: LifePoint Health, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

LifePoint's B2 CFR reflects the company's high financial leverage, with debt to EBITDA at 6.5x pro-forma for the Springstone transaction. Moody's believes LifePoint's combination of acute care, rehabilitation and behavioral health translates into a strong organic growth profile with many opportunities for expansion with acute care hospitals serving as referral source to its other business lines. Moody's expects improvement in LifePoint's leverage and cash flow as labor pressures improve, especially with a decline in the use of contract labor and change in segment mix with a higher percentage of behavioral health that carries higher margins. LifePoint's rating is supported by the company's large scale and good geographic diversity.

Moody's believes that LifePoint will maintain good liquidity for the next year. The company has $475 million of cash as of September 30, 2022. Moody's anticipates LifePoint will generate negative cash flow for the next 12-18 months but should improve in 2024. The company's $800 million ABL revolver (unrated) is fully available less about $50 million of LOCs as of September 30, 2022. Moody's anticipates LifePoint will be able to extend the ABL revolver, but there is rising refinancing risk as it is due in November 2023. Absent the revolver, the company has a favorable maturity profile, with no other maturities due before 2025.

ESG considerations have a highly negative impact on LifePoint's rating (CIS-4). This reflects LifePoint's highly negative credit exposure to social risk considerations (S-4) and governance risk considerations (G-4). As a healthcare provider, LifePoint is exposed to highly negative social risks that are inherent in the hospitals sector. As a healthcare services provider, responsible production, which considers the company's potential liability related to patient care, is a key risk consideration. In addition, LifePoint has a highly negative exposure to human capital, as the company relies on highly specialized labor to provide its services. The company is also exposed to changes in reimbursement rates by its payors, which include government payors, as well as a push towards reducing overall healthcare costs. Governance risk considerations are highly negative driven by an aggressive financial strategy and private equity ownership.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if LifePoint returns to organic growth, improves profitability, and maintains balanced financial policies. Ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained at 5 times.

Ratings could be downgraded if integration issues arise or if the operating environment weakens significantly including ongoing margin pressure. Ratings could be downgraded if financial policies became more aggressive including debt-financed dividends or leveraging acquisitions. Ratings could also be downgraded if the company's liquidity profile were to erode. Quantitatively ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained above 6 times.

LifePoint Health, Inc., headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, is an operator of general acute care hospitals, community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers and post-acute care facilities in non-urban markets. Inclusive of Springstone, the company operates 62 community hospitals in 30 states, approximately 30 rehabilitation facilities and 20 behavioral health hospitals, and 200 outpatient centers under the private ownership of funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management, LLC. Revenues are approximately $8.5 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

