Moody's affirms Light's Ba3 ratings; outlook changed to stable

New York, October 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) of Light S.A. (Light) and the issuer ratings and Backed Senior Unsecured ratings of its operating subsidiaries Light Serviços de Eletricidade S.A. (Light SESA) and Light Energia S.A (Light Energia) at Ba3. At the same time, the outlook changed to stable from positive for all ratings.

Social and governance factors are highly relevant to this rating action, incorporating our views on demographic-societal trends and management track record.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Light S.A.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

..Issuer: Light Servicos De Eletricidade S.A.

.... Issuer Rating , Affirmed Ba3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3

..Issuer: Light Energia S.A.

.... Issuer Rating , Affirmed Ba3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Light S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Light Servicos De Eletricidade S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Light Energia S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba3 ratings recognize the overall adequate regulatory framework that has been providing consistent tariff adjustments for Light SESA, as reflected in the 14.68% adjustment granted in March 2022, with some tolerance in consideration of the social and economic specificities of its concession area, subject to prudency requirements and not fully insulated from political pressures. The ratings also consider the currently adequate liquidity profile and an expectation of gradual improvement in the company's credit metrics driven by its ongoing business turnaround initiatives.

On the other hand, the company's credit profile is constrained by the high level of energy losses in its distribution segment, which remains well above the regulatory requirements limiting the cash flow conversion rate; along with the high unemployment rate and energy thefts in its concession area challenging the recovery of consumption growth. The pace of deleveraging also remains limited by the company's capital spending.

The rating action also takes into consideration the increasing uncertainties that could the delay the ongoing improvements on Light's consolidated credit metrics and challenge its liability management strategy, including the economic conditions for the renewal of the distribution concession in Rio de Janeiro, the execution risks to implement the company's new business strategy and legal uncertainties around the scope of the devolution of certain tax credits to consumers.

The renewal of Light SESA's concession contract, ending in June 2026, is a key consideration for Light's credit profile. Moody's assumes the extension a likely scenario, considering the recent amendment to its concession contract allowing the possible renewal of the concession for another 30 years. However, the economic terms and conditions for the renewal remains uncertain at this point. Light operates in one of the most complex concession areas in the country. As of June 2022, the regulatory target stipulates total losses of 21.3% over grid load, while in practice the company experiences higher losses around 26-27%, driven by the social specificities of the concession area. This condition prevents the company to fully extract the remuneration target on its legal asset base during the current concession period. As such, the investments made through this date will likely require additional years for full recovery. The request for a concession renewal must be filed with ANEEL in up to 36 months before maturity, which means no later than June 2023.

Moody's acknowledges the industry background of the new management team, with track record of improvement similar distribution companies' performance. However, the frequent changes in Light's board of directors and senior executives observed since the company became a corporation in January 2021, have delayed the execution of its turnaround business strategy. The new chief executive officer appointed in August will have the challenge to reduce the company's cost structure, with focus on both operating, overhead and financial costs.

The regulatory framework in Brazil is well designed and has a track record of supportive decisions, but it is not fully insulated from political interference to alleviate customer's affordability concerns. The tariff review approved in March 2022 by the regulator ANEEL already contemplated an 8.5% reduction, corresponding to the devolution of BRL1.05 billion in federal tax credits to customers. This reduction partially offset the passthrough of inflation and cost pressures since 2Q21, in line with our expectation. However, in October 2022, ANEEL required a further 5.9% reduction in Light's tariff, that would translate into a devolution of an additional BRL800 million of tax credits that was not incorporated in the ratings' base scenario. This decision is now in public consultation, which is estimated to be concluded on November 29. If approved, the proposed reduction will further dent Light's cash flow generation over the next twelve months further delaying its deleveraging trajectory.

Moody's estimates that Light's consolidated (CFO Pre-W/C) / Debt ratio will reach 13% in 2022, up from 11% in 2021, reflecting better hydrology conditions in the country and the tariff increases since April. On the other hand, the Interest coverage ratio will be about 1.9x down from 2.4x in 2021, as a result of higher leverage and financial costs. The revised rating scenario incorporates continuity in the company's operating performance leading the (CFO Pre-W/C) / Debt and Interest coverage to approach or exceed 19% and 2.4x, respectively, in the next 18 months.

The ratings assigned to Light SESA and Light Energia are in line with the ratings assigned to its parent company, due to the corporate guarantee provided by Light and the cross-default clauses embedded in the debt issued within the group. Because of these financial and structural linkages, Light SESA and Light Energia's credit profile are best assessed through Light's consolidated profile, as the holding company of the group.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

This rating action recognizes that Light's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), because the social and governance factors currently weight negatively on the company's credit profile and on its current rating level. Social factors are highly relevant to this rating action, incorporating our view on demographic and societal trends, reflecting the resistance to behavioral changes from delinquent consumers in the metropolitan area of Rio de Janeiro, where the company operates its distribution concession and exposure to political interference on regulated tariffs. Governance factors are relevant to this action as well, and speaks to the company's management credibility and track record. Over the past few years, the company has experienced above average management turnover, blurring the predictability and stability of its projections and adding execution risk to its strategy. These risks are balanced by a neutral-to-low carbon transition exposure, since the company has minimal fossil fired generation, and moderately negative physical climate, mostly in the form of extreme weather patterns

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectations that Light's consolidated credit metrics and liquidity profile will remain adequately positioned for its rating category over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade could be considered with perceived improvement in regulatory support through compensatory mechanisms for structural losses, higher return on investments and better visibility on the terms and conditions for concession renewal. A rating upgrade will also require sustained improvements in operating performance and leverage position, such that CFO pre WC / Debt exceeds 15% and CFO pre WC Interest coverage reaches 3.5x on a prolonged period.

A rating downgrade could result from Light's failure to improve its operating performance and cash flow generation or to reduce its debt outstanding, such that CFO pre WC to Debt falls below 10% and CFO pre-WC interest coverage remains sustainably below 2.5x. Delays to resolve the renewal of its concession ahead of debt maturities in 2026, or the perception of a weakening liquidity cushion to withstand its near term obligations could also exert negative pressures.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro - Brazil, Light is an integrated utility company with activities in generation, distribution and commercialization of electricity. Light SESA and Light Energia are wholly owned subsidiaries of Light. In the LTM ended in June 2022, Light reported consolidated net revenues and EBITDA of BRL14.9 billion and BRL2.6 billion, respectively, according to Moody's standard adjustments.

The principal methodology used in rating Light S.A., and Light Servicos De Eletricidade S.A. was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. The principal methodology used in rating Light Energia S.A.was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

