Moody's affirms LimaCorporate's B3 rating; changes outlook to negative from stable

Paris, March 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's" or "the agency") has today affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Limacorporate S.p.A. ("LimaCorporate" or "the company"). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the instrument ratings on the EUR275 million guaranteed senior secured floating rates notes (FRNs) at B3 and the EUR60 million guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) at Ba3. Moody's has revised the outlook to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to negative primarily reflects the heightened refinancing risks associated with the company's RCF, which is due in February 2023 and which was drawn by EUR47 million at end of 2021. The company usually relies on its RCF to partially fund capital spending plans. Currently, the agency forecasts that the company would not be able to redeem the drawn portion with its own liquidity sources and therefore it will need to have access to financial markets to refinance it.

Moody's understands that the company intends to refinance both its RCF due in February 2023 and its FRNs, which mature in August 2023 well in advance of their expiry. However the agency believes that access to capital markets is now more difficult because of the high geopolitical risk caused by the Russia-Ukraine military conflict, which could mean that a refinancing in 2022 proves more challenging. The company's financial strategy and risk management policies, including liquidity management is considered a governance risk under Moody's ESG framework.

Furthermore, LimaCorporate's free cash flow (FCF) generation remains limited. The agency expects its Moody's-adjusted FCF to be break-even in 2022 and only turn positive in 2023 as a result of an expected rebound in sales, lower working capital outflows due to the company's already built-up inventory levels, and slightly lower capital spending linked to instrument sets.

The rating affirmation considers the company's improved operating performance in 2021, which Moody's expects will continue over the next 12-18 months, following a sharp decrease in earnings in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's expects LimaCorporate's Moody's-adjusted leverage to trend towards 6x over the same period, driven by a continued recovery in trading, market penetration of the company's technologies, and continued cost savings, which were initially generated during the pandemic.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the heightened refinancing risks associated with the RCF, which is due in February 2023. The agency estimates that the company would not be able to repay the drawn part of its RCF with its own liquidity sources.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Because the RCF matures over the next 12 months, Moody's considers LimaCorporate's liquidity to be weak. As at the end of 2021, the company's main liquidity sources were its cash balances of around EUR30 million and access to EUR13 million of undrawn RCF. The company's RCF matures in February 2023, while its EUR275 million notes are due in August 2023.

Under the loan documentation, the RCF lenders benefit from a springing super senior net leverage covenant tested only when the RCF is drawn by more than 35%. Our base case assumes that the company will maintain adequate capacity under its financial covenant, if tested.

While the agency expects FCF to turn positive from 2023, liquidity is strained by TechMah's outstanding milestone payments (EUR14 million remaining as of September 2021). Moody's has limited visibility into the timing of these payments.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The probability of default rating is B3-PD, in line with the corporate family rating (CFR), reflecting Moody's assumption of a 50% recovery rate, as is customary for capital structures that include notes and bank debt. The senior secured floating-rate notes are rated B3, in line with the CFR, because there is a limited amount of super senior RCF in the structure.

Both the notes and the RCF benefit from a senior-ranking security package incorporating guarantees from all material group entities and some asset security. Shareholder funding in the restricted group is in the form of equity. Additionally, there are EUR85 million of payment-in-kind (PIK) notes issued outside of the restricted group, which have not been taken into consideration in our calculation of leverage metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, upward rating pressure is unlikely in the near term, but a stabilization of the outlook could occur if the company successfully refinances its debt facilities in a timely manner. Quantitively, positive rating pressure is possible if the company's Moody's-adjusted leverage declines below 6x on a sustained basis; and LimaCorporate improves its liquidity, including Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt increasing above 5% on a sustained basis.

Downward rating pressure could occur if the company is unable to refinance its debt facilities as management currently intends; if its Moody's-adjusted leverage increases above 7x for a prolonged period; the company's liquidity further deteriorates, including negative Moody's-adjusted FCF on a sustained basis; or the company undertakes debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1278812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in San Daniele del Friuli, Italy, LimaCorporate is a global orthopedic medical device company with subsidiaries in 24 countries and sales across 44 countries. The company manufactures and markets innovative joint replacement and repair solutions in the Hips, Extremities and Knees segments. In the last twelve months ending September 2021, the company reported revenue EUR207 million and company-adjusted EBITDA of EUR61 million. The company has been ultimately majority-owned by EQT Partners since 2016.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

