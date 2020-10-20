Moody's affirms LimaCorporate's B3 rating; changes outlook to stable

Paris, October 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Limacorporate S.p.A. ("LimaCorporate"). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the instrument ratings on the EUR275 million guaranteed senior secured floating rates notes ("FRNs") at B3 and the EUR60 million guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility ("RCF") at Ba3, both borrowed by Limacorporate S.p.A. Moody's has revised the outlook to stable from negative.

"The decision to affirm LimaCorporate's CFR at B3 and change the outlook to stable from negative reflects the improvement in LimaCorporate's liquidity following the equity injection as well as the expected rebound in sales in the second half of 2020" said Gilberto Ramos, Moody's Analyst and lead analyst for the company. "Despite downside risks from the coronavirus effect on elective procedures, key credit metrics should return to a level commensurate with its B3 rating over the next 12 to 18 months".

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook change is primarily driven by the material improvement of LimaCorporate's liquidity. In June 2020, EQT Partners and other LimaCorporate's shareholders injected EUR20 million of cash as equity, increasing the company's cash balances to EUR53 million as of 30 June 2020. In addition, LimaCorporate's shareholders have committed to provide a further EUR15 million of capital injection if needed. Both actions demonstrate the shareholders' willingness to support the company throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, the financial covenant under the RCF documentation was amended from a springing net leverage covenant to a minimum liquidity covenant from June 2020 until September 2021, giving the company greater flexibility over the coming quarters.

Moody's also expects the company to perform better in 2020 than what it had initially anticipated. The rating agency forecasts that Moody's adjusted EBITDA will be around EUR48 million in 2020, down only 8% compared to 2019 driven by a strong rebound in sales over the second half of 2020 and substantial cost savings, mainly linked to travel and marketing expenses. The rating agency also expects that the Moody's-adjusted gross leverage will close at around 7x against Moody's forecast of 10x back in March 2020.

However, Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF) will remain substantially negative during the year driven by the company's decision to build up inventories to be ready for the rebound as well as high capex investments mainly linked to growth investments into instrument sets and the development of their digital application Smart SPACE. LimaCorporate's credit quality deteriorated following the coronavirus outbreak, as illustrated by its revenues and adjusted EBITDA, which were down 20% and 23% respectively during the first half of 2020. Lockdown restrictions and the fact that many types of orthopedic procedures were considered elective, meant many orthopedic procedures were postponed.

The affirmation of the B3 rating reflects Moody's expectation that LimaCorporate's trading will be back to 2019 levels in 2021, in line with Moody's outlook on medical devices. In the next 12-18 months the rating agency's base case scenario assumes that LimaCorporate's Moody's adjusted leverage will improve towards 6x and that its Moody's adjusted FCF will be positive, although limited. Underlying long-term fundamentals, which include increasing life expectancy, active lifestyles, rising consumer awareness and obesity, remain intact. Additionally, the company will likely benefit from a material backlog as most medical procedures, that have been postponed, will likely take place over the coming quarters.

While the agency expects key credit metrics to return to levels commensurate with its current rating during 2021, uncertainties related to the pace of recovery remain. Regional lockdowns, the capacity of hospitals and clinics and the impact that this will have on elective procedure volumes remain a key downside risk. There is also uncertainty around patients' willingness to return to the healthcare system while active cases of coronavirus are on the increase. Moody's believes these downside risks are partially mitigated by LimaCorporate's good global geographic diversification and the relatively inelasticity in demand of healthcare devices compared to other sectors, and improved liquidity position.

We consider the coronavirus outbreak a social risk under our ESG framework. The medical product and device sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given the shift in healthcare expenditure towards coronavirus in the near term.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers LimaCorporate's liquidity to be adequate and supported by: (i) a cash balance of EUR53 million as of 30th June 2020; (ii) a EUR6 million undrawn RCF at the same date; and (iii) no meaningful debt amortization until 2023. Moody's expects the company to repay around EUR17 million of the RCF in the next quarter while the EUR15 million equity commitment from the company's shareholders will support liquidity if needed.

Moody's expects that FCF generation will once again be positive in 2021 as a result of (i) the expected rebound in sales; (ii) lower working capital outflows, because the company has already built up inventory levels; and (iii) slightly lower capex investments. That being said, Moody's expects the FCF generation to remain very limited in the coming years given the capital intensity of the business (16% of revenues from sales and services in 2019). Moody's also expects that liquidity will be impacted by TechMah's outstanding milestone payments (EUR18 million remaining as of June 2020), but the rating agency has limited visibility on the timing of these payments.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Using Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology, the PDR is B3-PD, in line with the CFR, reflecting our assumption of a 50% recovery rate as is customary for capital structures including notes and bank debt. The FRNs are rated B3 in line with the CFR due to a limited amount of RCF, which has priority over the proceeds in an enforcement under the Intercreditor Agreement. The shareholder funding in the restricted group is in the form of equity. The EUR85 million PIK note issued outside of the restricted group is not incorporated in our credit metrics and taken into consideration when determining the ratings of the company.

OUTLOOK RATIONALE

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that LimaCorporate's trading will be back to 2019 levels in 2021, leading to a Moody's adjusted leverage improving towards 6x and positive FCF generation, in the next 12-18 months. It also reflects Moody's view that LimaCorporate will have enough liquidity to cope with the continuing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the high uncertainty over pace of recovery, positive pressure on the rating is unlikely in the near-term but could occur if: (i) Moody's adjusted leverage declines well below 6x on a sustainable basis; and (ii) LimaCorporate improves its liquidity, including a Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt increasing above 5% on a sustained basis.

Negative pressure on the rating could occur if: (i) Moody's-adjusted leverage remains above 7x for a prolonged period; (ii) the company's liquidity profile deteriorates, including Moody's-adjusted negative free cash flow on a sustained basis; or (iii) the company undertakes debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Product and Device Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1071635. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in San Daniele del Friuli, Italy, LimaCorporate is a global orthopedic medical device company with subsidiaries in 24 countries and sales across 44 countries. The company manufactures and markets innovative joint replacement and repair solutions in the Hips, Extremities (predominately Shoulder) and Knees segments. In the last twelve months ending June 2020, the company reported revenue EUR200 million of and adjusted EBITDA of EUR51 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

