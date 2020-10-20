Moody's affirms LimaCorporate's B3 rating; changes outlook to stable

Paris, October 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) of Limacorporate S.p.A. ("LimaCorporate").
Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the instrument ratings on the
EUR275 million guaranteed senior secured floating rates notes ("FRNs")
at B3 and the EUR60 million guaranteed senior secured revolving credit
facility ("RCF") at Ba3, both borrowed by Limacorporate
S.p.A. Moody's has revised the outlook to stable
from negative.
"The decision to affirm LimaCorporate's CFR at B3 and change
the outlook to stable from negative reflects the improvement in LimaCorporate's
liquidity following the equity injection as well as the expected rebound
in sales in the second half of 2020" said Gilberto Ramos,
Moody's Analyst and lead analyst for the company. "Despite
downside risks from the coronavirus effect on elective procedures,
key credit metrics should return to a level commensurate with its B3 rating
over the next 12 to 18 months".
RATINGS RATIONALE
The outlook change is primarily driven by the material improvement of
LimaCorporate's liquidity. In June 2020, EQT Partners
and other LimaCorporate's shareholders injected EUR20 million of
cash as equity, increasing the company's cash balances to
EUR53 million as of 30 June 2020. In addition, LimaCorporate's
shareholders have committed to provide a further EUR15 million of capital
injection if needed. Both actions demonstrate the shareholders'
willingness to support the company throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Additionally, the financial covenant under the RCF documentation
was amended from a springing net leverage covenant to a minimum liquidity
covenant from June 2020 until September 2021, giving the company
greater flexibility over the coming quarters.
Moody's also expects the company to perform better in 2020 than
what it had initially anticipated. The rating agency forecasts
that Moody's adjusted EBITDA will be around EUR48 million in 2020,
down only 8% compared to 2019 driven by a strong rebound in sales
over the second half of 2020 and substantial cost savings, mainly
linked to travel and marketing expenses. The rating agency also
expects that the Moody's-adjusted gross leverage will close
at around 7x against Moody's forecast of 10x back in March 2020.
However, Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF) will
remain substantially negative during the year driven by the company's
decision to build up inventories to be ready for the rebound as well as
high capex investments mainly linked to growth investments into instrument
sets and the development of their digital application Smart SPACE.
LimaCorporate's credit quality deteriorated following the coronavirus
outbreak, as illustrated by its revenues and adjusted EBITDA,
which were down 20% and 23% respectively during the first
half of 2020. Lockdown restrictions and the fact that many types
of orthopedic procedures were considered elective, meant many orthopedic
procedures were postponed.
The affirmation of the B3 rating reflects Moody's expectation that
LimaCorporate's trading will be back to 2019 levels in 2021,
in line with Moody's outlook on medical devices. In the next
12-18 months the rating agency's base case scenario assumes
that LimaCorporate's Moody's adjusted leverage will improve
towards 6x and that its Moody's adjusted FCF will be positive,
although limited. Underlying long-term fundamentals,
which include increasing life expectancy, active lifestyles,
rising consumer awareness and obesity, remain intact. Additionally,
the company will likely benefit from a material backlog as most medical
procedures, that have been postponed, will likely take place
over the coming quarters.
While the agency expects key credit metrics to return to levels commensurate
with its current rating during 2021, uncertainties related to the
pace of recovery remain. Regional lockdowns, the capacity
of hospitals and clinics and the impact that this will have on elective
procedure volumes remain a key downside risk. There is also uncertainty
around patients' willingness to return to the healthcare system while
active cases of coronavirus are on the increase. Moody's
believes these downside risks are partially mitigated by LimaCorporate's
good global geographic diversification and the relatively inelasticity
in demand of healthcare devices compared to other sectors, and improved
liquidity position.
We consider the coronavirus outbreak a social risk under our ESG framework.
The medical product and device sector has been one of the sectors affected
by the shock given the shift in healthcare expenditure towards coronavirus
in the near term.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's considers LimaCorporate's liquidity to be adequate and supported
by: (i) a cash balance of EUR53 million as of 30th June 2020;
(ii) a EUR6 million undrawn RCF at the same date; and (iii) no meaningful
debt amortization until 2023. Moody's expects the company
to repay around EUR17 million of the RCF in the next quarter while the
EUR15 million equity commitment from the company's shareholders
will support liquidity if needed.
Moody's expects that FCF generation will once again be positive in 2021
as a result of (i) the expected rebound in sales; (ii) lower working
capital outflows, because the company has already built up inventory
levels; and (iii) slightly lower capex investments. That being
said, Moody's expects the FCF generation to remain very limited
in the coming years given the capital intensity of the business (16%
of revenues from sales and services in 2019). Moody's also
expects that liquidity will be impacted by TechMah's outstanding
milestone payments (EUR18 million remaining as of June 2020), but
the rating agency has limited visibility on the timing of these payments.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Using Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies
methodology, the PDR is B3-PD, in line with the CFR,
reflecting our assumption of a 50% recovery rate as is customary
for capital structures including notes and bank debt. The FRNs
are rated B3 in line with the CFR due to a limited amount of RCF,
which has priority over the proceeds in an enforcement under the Intercreditor
Agreement. The shareholder funding in the restricted group is in
the form of equity. The EUR85 million PIK note issued outside of
the restricted group is not incorporated in our credit metrics and taken
into consideration when determining the ratings of the company.
OUTLOOK RATIONALE
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that LimaCorporate's
trading will be back to 2019 levels in 2021, leading to a Moody's
adjusted leverage improving towards 6x and positive FCF generation,
in the next 12-18 months. It also reflects Moody's
view that LimaCorporate will have enough liquidity to cope with the continuing
effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the high uncertainty over pace of recovery, positive pressure
on the rating is unlikely in the near-term but could occur if:
(i) Moody's adjusted leverage declines well below 6x on a sustainable
basis; and (ii) LimaCorporate improves its liquidity, including
a Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt increasing above 5% on
a sustained basis.
Negative pressure on the rating could occur if: (i) Moody's-adjusted
leverage remains above 7x for a prolonged period; (ii) the company's
liquidity profile deteriorates, including Moody's-adjusted
negative free cash flow on a sustained basis; or (iii) the company
undertakes debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Product and
Device Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1071635.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in San Daniele del Friuli, Italy, LimaCorporate
is a global orthopedic medical device company with subsidiaries in 24
countries and sales across 44 countries. The company manufactures
and markets innovative joint replacement and repair solutions in the Hips,
Extremities (predominately Shoulder) and Knees segments. In the
last twelve months ending June 2020, the company reported revenue
EUR200 million of and adjusted EBITDA of EUR51 million.
