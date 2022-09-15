Moody's affirms Lindblad's ratings, revises outlook to stable

New York, September 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Lindblad Expeditions, LLC ("Lindblad") including its B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and its B3 senior secured note and senior secured bank credit facility ratings. At the same time, Moody's revised the outlook to stable from negative. The company's speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-3 remains unchanged.

"The affirmation and stable outlook reflect Moody's view that improving booking trends and a full year of contribution from Lindblad's two newest ships will enable the company to reduce leverage to around 6x at the end of 2023," stated Pete Trombetta, Moody's VP-Senior Analyst. The addition of the National Geographic Endurance and National Geographic Resolution – each 126 passenger ships purpose built for polar navigation – will increase Lindblad's total capacity by 39% and will help drive 2023 earnings above 2019 levels. Booking trends are steadily improving with net revenue in the second quarter of 2022 only 1% behind 2019. Lindblad is also less exposed to rising interest rates than peers given its lower mix of floating rate debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Lindblad's credit profile benefits from its partnerships with National Geographic and the World Wildlife Fund (through its Natural Habitats brand), as well as its strong brand name recognition in the expedition travel segment of the travel industry. As health safety concerns related to the pandemic have eased, Moody's expects to see the historically strong demand for high end expedition cruises return – given their unique destinations – along with the corresponding high net yields relative to other luxury cruise lines. The company's credit profile is constrained by its high leverage – Moody's forecasts debt/EBITDA will approximate 6.0x at the end of 2023. The company more than doubled its debt from the end of 2019 to June 30, 2022 primarily due to new ship debt. The new ship debt has not yet been offset from earnings generated from these ships. The normal ongoing credit risks include its small scale in terms of absolute level of earnings and number of vessels.

The stable outlook reflects Lindblad's adequate liquidity and Moody's forecast that the company will generate strong earnings growth leading to debt/EBITDA improving to about 6x in 2023.

Lindblad's liquidity is adequate with cash balances of about $127 million at June 30, 2022 and full availability under its $45 million committed revolver due 2027. There are no material debt maturities before 2027 when its revolver and $360 secured notes come due. Beginning March 31, 2023 the company will again be subject to a total net leverage ratio covenant of 4.75x (with stepdowns). Lindblad's alternate sources of liquidity are limited because the bank facilities are secured by substantially all of the company's assets, but the company may be able to sell some assets for liquidity if necessary (i.e. older ships).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA were to improve and be sustained below 5.5x with EBITA/interest coverage of above 2.0x. Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity were to weaken in any way or if debt/EBITDA were to remain above 6.5x.

Headquartered in New York, New York, Lindblad Expeditions, LLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (Nasdaq: LIND) is a provider of tour and adventure travel related services to over 40 destinations on six continents. The company owns and operates 10 expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels with capacities ranging from 48 to 148 passengers. Lindblad generated net revenue of about $290 million for the 12 months ended June 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

