Moody's affirms Link REIT's A2 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, December 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Link Real Estate Investment Trust's (Link REIT) A2 issuer rating.

Moody's has also affirmed the ratings on the following notes and program, which are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Link REIT: (1) the provisional (P)A2 senior unsecured rating on The Link Finance (Cayman) 2009 Limited's medium-term note (MTN) program; and the A2 senior unsecured ratings on the notes issued by (2) The Link Finance (Cayman) 2009 Limited under its MTN program, and (3) Link CB Limited.

The rating outlooks remain stable.

The rating action follows Link REIT's announcement on 28 December 2022 that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries entered into a sale and purchase agreement to acquire two retail properties in Singapore (namely Jurong Point and Thompson Plaza) for a total value of SGD2.2 billion (equivalent to around HKD12.9 billion). Link REIT will fund the acquisition with internal cash resources and debt facilities.

"The rating affirmation and stable outlook reflect our view that an expected increase in Link REIT's financial leverage following the acquisition of the Singapore assets will be mitigated by the management's commitment to asset recycling over the next several quarters and the diversification benefits of expanding into the Singapore market," says Stephanie Lau, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

In a scenario where Link REIT retains 100% of the acquired Singapore assets, Moody's expects that the transaction will increase Link REIT's adjusted net debt/EBITDA to around 7.2x over the year ending 31 March 2024 (fiscal 2024) from 6.1x for the 12 months to 30 September 2022, while the trust's adjusted EBITDA/interest will weaken to 3.8x from 7.0x over the same period. The weaker interest coverage reflects higher interest expenses, which in turn reflects an increase in debt and the assumption of a gradual interest rate increase. The projected leverage ratio is weak for the A2 rating category.

Nevertheless, in Moody's view, there is a high likelihood of Link REIT reducing its leverage over the next few quarters, as the trust is proactively looking to introduce joint-venture capital partners for this transaction. It also has a long track record of asset recycling to balance its expansion risks.

In addition, execution risks pertaining to a first-time entry into Singapore are mitigated by Link REIT's strong track record of operating and enhancing large-scale community retail malls, as well as the sound fundamentals and strategic locations of the assets.

Specifically, the attractive location of the assets will allow the company to (1) invite strategic partner(s), which will significantly alleviate the impact on its financial metrics; (2) enhance its overall portfolio diversification and return; and (3) generate immediate rental earnings once the transaction completes.

Assuming Link retains 100% of the acquired Singapore assets, the acquisition will reduce Link REIT's asset concentration in Hong Kong SAR, China and Greater China – as measured by asset value - to 89% from 94%. Post-transaction, Singapore will contribute 5% of its total portfolio value.

Moody's also expects Link REIT to immediately benefit from the recurring cash flow from the almost fully-tenanted Singaporean assets once the transaction is completed.

The portfolio comprises two shopping malls located in Jurong West and Bishan, respectively. It has a weighted average lease expiry (WALE) by gross rent of approximately two years with a net leasable area of around 0.8 million square feet.

Link REIT's A2 ratings primarily reflect its high business stability underpinned by the non-discretionary goods and services offered by its tenants and highly diversified tenant mix in its malls in Hong Kong, as well as its good track record in asset recycling and enhancement, and excellent liquidity. The ratings also account for the risks related to Link REIT's concentrated operations in Hong Kong, which is mitigated by recent acquisitions in mainland China and overseas; and the high financial leverage and execution risks related to the company's expansion strategy.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations have a neutral to low impact on Link REIT's credit rating. Link REIT has moderately negative physical climate and carbon transition risks that are offset by neutral-to-low exposures to social and governance risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Link REIT's rating is unlikely over at least the next one to two years given the high financial leverage and asset concentration. Upward rating pressure could emerge over time if Link REIT further enhances (1) its overall asset quality and diversity, (2) rental income scale and stability, and (3) improves its leverage through a conservative investment strategy.

Downward rating pressure could emerge if (1) Link REIT fails to sustain stable operations or reduce financial leverage; and (2) development and execution risks increase significantly, such that its adjusted net debt/EBITDA exceeds 7.0x and adjusted EBITDA/interest coverage falls below 3.0x-3.5x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Link REIT) was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 25 November 2005 as part of a divestment exercise by the Hong Kong Housing Authority. It operates an internal manager model that aligns the interests of unit holders and creditors. As of 30 September 2022, the trust had 152 investments across sectors, including retail, logistics, office, car park and related businesses. As of the same date, the portfolio was valued at USD30 billion.

