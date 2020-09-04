info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Lionbridge Capital's ratings; changes outlook to positive

04 Sep 2020

Hong Kong, September 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed Lionbridge Capital Co., Limited (Lionbridge Capital)'s B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2 issuer rating.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the B2 backed long-term senior unsecured rating on the USD-denominated senior unsecured notes due October 2020 issued by New Lion Bridge Co., Ltd. and guaranteed by Lionbridge Capital.

Moody's has also changed the outlook on both entities to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation and change to positive outlook reflect Moody's view that various forms of support from CCB Trust Co., Ltd. (CCBT) since the June 2020 share transfer will lead to an improvement in Lionbridge's standalone assessment over time.

CCBT is a subsidiary of China Construction Bank Corporation (CCB A1 stable, baseline credit assessment baa1) which owns 67% of shares. The remaining 33% is owned by Hefei Xingtai Financial Holdings Co. Ltd., a state-owned enterprise 100% owned by the SASAC of Hefei City, Anhui Province.

In June 2020, CCBT acquired 30% of the total voting share of Lionbridge Cayman Limited (Lionbridge Cayman) -- which owns 100% of the voting power of Lionbridge Capital -- from Bain Capital Lionbridge Cayman Limited. Subsequently, CCBT has become the single largest shareholder holding 32% of voting share of Lionbridge Cayman and in turn Lionbridge Capital. In connection with the share transfer, CCBT has committed to providing financial support to Lionbridge Cayman and its subsidiaries, including but not limited to liquidity support, credit facilities, supply chain financing and channel collaboration.

Moody's expects Lionbridge's standalone assessment to benefit from the ongoing support from CCBT and improve on the three following aspects:

First, Moody's expects Lionbridge's financial flexibility to increase with more diversified funding channels and lower reliance on wholesale secured funding, partly benefiting from CCBT's franchise and relationship with the China Construction Bank.

Second, Lionbridge is likely to strengthen its capital adequacy driven by its continued shift towards less capital-intensive loan facilitation business, whose growth would be further enhanced by the cooperation and drive from CCBT. In the loan facilitation business, Lionbridge provides a service platform and connects borrowers to the banks. Lionbridge only provides guarantee for a small portion of the loans. This business enables Lionbridge to earn fee income while minimizing capital usage and credit risk. Moody's also expects CCBT's shareholding to enable Lionbridge to further expand its partnerships with other banks.

Third, Moody's also expects increased profitability at Lionbridge propelled by higher business volume and lower funding costs partially offset by potential rise in credit cost. The economic recovery in China along with the government policy to support real economies will continue to drive the demand for Lionbridge's truck leasing business. Meanwhile Lionbridge, backed by CCBT's shareholding, will be able to access diversified funding at a relatively low cost.

The rating affirmation reflects Moody's view that Lionbridge has several plans and options to obtain USD liquidity to repay the outstanding USD bond maturing on 10 October 2020. The completion of CCBT's acquisition has enhanced Lionbridge Capital's access to liquidity and ability to execute its refinancing plans.

Lionbridge's first half 2020 results show resiliency despite the impact of COVID-19. Revenue and net profit grew from a year ago while return on average assets were largely in line with the prior-year level. Both problem loan and net charge-off ratios increased only modestly, testifying to the company's asset risk management capabilities.

Moody's CFR reflects the likelihood of a default on a corporate family's contractually promised payments and the expected financial loss suffered in the event of default. A CFR is assigned to a corporate family as if it had a single class of debt and a single consolidated legal entity structure. Moody's issuer rating reflects the ability of entities to honor senior unsecured financial counterparty obligations and contracts.

The one-notch difference between Lionbridge Capital's CFR and its issuer rating reflects the fact that (1) most of the company's assets reside at its fully owned onshore operating entity, Lionbridge Leasing; and (2) a large proportion of Lionbridge Leasing's assets are encumbered for secured borrowings. Lionbridge Capital's senior unsecured debt is structurally subordinated to Lionbridge Leasing's secured indebtedness and senior unsecured indebtedness.

Lionbridge Capital was founded in Hong Kong in 2011, and its core operating entity Lionbridge Leasing in mainland China in April 2012. At year-end 2019, Lionbridge Leasing accounted for 99% of Lionbridge Capital's total assets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

What Could Change the Rating -- Up

Lionbridge Capital's CFR could be upgraded if (1) Lionbridge successfully executes its refinancing plans for the maturing USD bond; (2) maintains its asset quality, profitability and capital adequacy; (3) improves its financial flexibility and reduces the reliance on secured funding ; and (4) it becomes evident that Lionbridge has become an important strategic platform under CCBT and will continue to benefit from CCBT's various forms of support from an operational perspective.

The company's issuer rating and debt rating could be upgraded if its CFR is upgraded.

What Could Change the Rating -- Down

Given the positive outlook, a downgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months.

Nonetheless, Lionbridge Capital's outlook could be revised to stable if (1) there is any sign of failure in the company's execution of its refinancing plans and it becomes apparent that the company will not have sufficient liquidity available offshore to repay the outstanding debt, (2) the company's franchise in truck leasing in China weakens, (3) its asset quality, capital adequacy or financial flexibility weakens materially, or (4) the positive impact on Lionbridge's profitability and funding from CCBT's shareholding and ongoing support does not materialize.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Lionbridge Capital is domiciled in Hong Kong with a majority of its operations in China. The company reported assets of RMB24.4 billion as of 30 June 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Lan Wang, CFA
Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Sophia Lee, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Moodys.com