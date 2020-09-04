Moody's affirms Lionbridge Capital's ratings; changes outlook to positive

Hong Kong, September 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed Lionbridge Capital Co., Limited (Lionbridge Capital)'s
B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2 issuer rating.
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the B2 backed long-term
senior unsecured rating on the USD-denominated senior unsecured
notes due October 2020 issued by New Lion Bridge Co., Ltd.
and guaranteed by Lionbridge Capital.
Moody's has also changed the outlook on both entities to positive
from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating affirmation and change to positive outlook reflect Moody's
view that various forms of support from CCB Trust Co., Ltd.
(CCBT) since the June 2020 share transfer will lead to an improvement
in Lionbridge's standalone assessment over time.
CCBT is a subsidiary of China Construction Bank Corporation (CCB A1 stable,
baseline credit assessment baa1) which owns 67% of shares.
The remaining 33% is owned by Hefei Xingtai Financial Holdings
Co. Ltd., a state-owned enterprise 100%
owned by the SASAC of Hefei City, Anhui Province.
In June 2020, CCBT acquired 30% of the total voting share
of Lionbridge Cayman Limited (Lionbridge Cayman) -- which owns 100%
of the voting power of Lionbridge Capital -- from Bain Capital Lionbridge
Cayman Limited. Subsequently, CCBT has become the single
largest shareholder holding 32% of voting share of Lionbridge Cayman
and in turn Lionbridge Capital. In connection with the share transfer,
CCBT has committed to providing financial support to Lionbridge Cayman
and its subsidiaries, including but not limited to liquidity support,
credit facilities, supply chain financing and channel collaboration.
Moody's expects Lionbridge's standalone assessment to benefit
from the ongoing support from CCBT and improve on the three following
aspects:
First, Moody's expects Lionbridge's financial flexibility
to increase with more diversified funding channels and lower reliance
on wholesale secured funding, partly benefiting from CCBT's
franchise and relationship with the China Construction Bank.
Second, Lionbridge is likely to strengthen its capital adequacy
driven by its continued shift towards less capital-intensive loan
facilitation business, whose growth would be further enhanced by
the cooperation and drive from CCBT. In the loan facilitation business,
Lionbridge provides a service platform and connects borrowers to the banks.
Lionbridge only provides guarantee for a small portion of the loans.
This business enables Lionbridge to earn fee income while minimizing capital
usage and credit risk. Moody's also expects CCBT's
shareholding to enable Lionbridge to further expand its partnerships with
other banks.
Third, Moody's also expects increased profitability at Lionbridge
propelled by higher business volume and lower funding costs partially
offset by potential rise in credit cost. The economic recovery
in China along with the government policy to support real economies will
continue to drive the demand for Lionbridge's truck leasing business.
Meanwhile Lionbridge, backed by CCBT's shareholding,
will be able to access diversified funding at a relatively low cost.
The rating affirmation reflects Moody's view that Lionbridge has
several plans and options to obtain USD liquidity to repay the outstanding
USD bond maturing on 10 October 2020. The completion of CCBT's
acquisition has enhanced Lionbridge Capital's access to liquidity
and ability to execute its refinancing plans.
Lionbridge's first half 2020 results show resiliency despite the
impact of COVID-19. Revenue and net profit grew from a year
ago while return on average assets were largely in line with the prior-year
level. Both problem loan and net charge-off ratios increased
only modestly, testifying to the company's asset risk management
capabilities.
Moody's CFR reflects the likelihood of a default on a corporate
family's contractually promised payments and the expected financial
loss suffered in the event of default. A CFR is assigned to a corporate
family as if it had a single class of debt and a single consolidated legal
entity structure. Moody's issuer rating reflects the ability
of entities to honor senior unsecured financial counterparty obligations
and contracts.
The one-notch difference between Lionbridge Capital's CFR
and its issuer rating reflects the fact that (1) most of the company's
assets reside at its fully owned onshore operating entity, Lionbridge
Leasing; and (2) a large proportion of Lionbridge Leasing's
assets are encumbered for secured borrowings. Lionbridge Capital's
senior unsecured debt is structurally subordinated to Lionbridge Leasing's
secured indebtedness and senior unsecured indebtedness.
Lionbridge Capital was founded in Hong Kong in 2011, and its core
operating entity Lionbridge Leasing in mainland China in April 2012.
At year-end 2019, Lionbridge Leasing accounted for 99%
of Lionbridge Capital's total assets.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
What Could Change the Rating -- Up
Lionbridge Capital's CFR could be upgraded if (1) Lionbridge successfully
executes its refinancing plans for the maturing USD bond; (2) maintains
its asset quality, profitability and capital adequacy; (3)
improves its financial flexibility and reduces the reliance on secured
funding ; and (4) it becomes evident that Lionbridge has become an
important strategic platform under CCBT and will continue to benefit from
CCBT's various forms of support from an operational perspective.
The company's issuer rating and debt rating could be upgraded if its CFR
is upgraded.
What Could Change the Rating -- Down
Given the positive outlook, a downgrade is unlikely over the next
12-18 months.
Nonetheless, Lionbridge Capital's outlook could be revised to stable
if (1) there is any sign of failure in the company's execution of its
refinancing plans and it becomes apparent that the company will not have
sufficient liquidity available offshore to repay the outstanding debt,
(2) the company's franchise in truck leasing in China weakens, (3)
its asset quality, capital adequacy or financial flexibility weakens
materially, or (4) the positive impact on Lionbridge's profitability
and funding from CCBT's shareholding and ongoing support does not
materialize.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Lionbridge Capital is domiciled in Hong Kong with a majority of its operations
in China. The company reported assets of RMB24.4 billion
as of 30 June 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s)
generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its
ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for
the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy
for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Lan Wang, CFA
Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Sophia Lee, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077