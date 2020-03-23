Moody's affirms Lionbridge Capital's ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, March 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed Lionbridge Capital Co., Limited (Lionbridge Capital)'s
B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2 issuer rating. At the same
time, Moody's has affirmed the B2 backed long-term
rating on the USD-denominated senior unsecured notes due October
2020 issued by New Lion Bridge Co., Ltd. and guaranteed
by Lionbridge Capital. The outlooks on both entities are stable.
Moody's has also withdrawn the debt-level outlook on New
Lion Bridge Co., Ltd.'s backed long-term
senior unsecured rating for its own business reasons. Please refer
to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings,
available on its website, www.moodys.com.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating affirmation follows Lionbridge Capital's announcement
on 17 March 2020 that CCB Trust Co., Ltd. (CCB Trust)
has entered into a share transfer agreement to purchase 30% of
the total voting share of Lionbridge Cayman Limited (Lionbridge Cayman)
-- which owns 100% of the voting power of Lionbridge Capital
-- from Bain Capital Lionbridge Cayman Limited (BCL). The
transaction is pending regulatory approvals in China.
CCB Trust will become effectively the largest shareholder holding 32%
of voting share of Lionbridge Capital. According to the announcement,
CCB Trust will provide financial support to Lionbridge Cayman and its
subsidiaries, including but not limited to liquidity support,
credit facilities, supply chain financing and channel collaboration.
CCB Trust is a subsidiary of China Construction Bank Corporation (CCB,
A1 stable, baa1) which owns 67% of CCB Trust's shares.
The remaining 33% is owned by Hefei Xingtai Financial Holdings
Co. Ltd., a state-owned enterprise 100%
owned by State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission
(SASAC) of Hefei City, Anhui Province.
The affirmation reflects Moody's view that the proposed CCB Trust
acquisition will enhance Lionbridge Capital's access to liquidity
and ability to execute its refinancing plans. In addition,
the affiliation with CCB Trust will help mitigate the refinancing risk
of Lionbridge's outstanding USD bond maturing on 10 October 2020,
considering Lionbridge's assets are predominately located onshore.
Moody's believes the company has several alternatives to obtain USD liquidity
but these are highly subject to uncertainty given the current volatile
market conditions.
The proposed financial support from CCB Trust will also improve Lionbridge's
financial flexibility which is currently restricted by the company's
heavy reliance on confidence-sensitive wholesale funding and a
small amount of liquid assets. Moody's also expects Lionbridge
to benefit from the potential strategic collaboration with CCB Trust.
However, Moody's has not incorporated any support uplift into
the rating at this time, as we would like to observe whether Lionbridge
Capital will indeed become a core and strategic part of CCB Trust over
time.
Despite the positive credit implications from the CCB Trust acquisition,
the stable outlook considers the offsetting effect from the impact of
the coronavirus outbreak and consequent economic slowdown, which
poses uncertainties to Lionbridge's profitability and asset quality,
especially given Lionbridge's business concentration in commercial
truck leasing. The lessees of commercial trucks are typically retail
and SME clients who are particularly vulnerable to a loss of income amid
a prolonged period of business suspension or slowdown. Partially
mitigating the negative impact is the onshore funding support the company
expects to receive after being qualified as a company providing essential
logistics services in support of containing the coronavirus outbreak and
the fact that economic activities in China are resuming.
The affirmation of Lionbridge Capital's B1 CFR also reflects the
company's: (1) leading franchise in the niche truck leasing
market in China and effective asset quality control; (2) improved
capital adequacy driven by recent capital injections and a strategic shift
to grow less capital-intensive agency businesses; and (3)
low asset/liability duration mismatch. Offsetting these credit
strengths are the company's concentrated business model, heavy
reliance on wholesale secured funding as well as a small pool of liquid
assets.
Moody's CFR reflects the likelihood of a default on a corporate
family's contractually promised payments and the expected financial
loss suffered in the event of default. A CFR is assigned to a corporate
family as if it had a single class of debt and a single consolidated legal
entity structure. Moody's issuer rating reflects the ability
of entities to honor senior unsecured financial counterparty obligations
and contracts.
The one-notch difference between Lionbridge Capital's CFR
and its issuer rating reflects the fact that: (1) most of the company's
assets reside at its fully owned onshore operating entity, Lionbridge
Financial Leasing (China) Co., Ltd (Lionbridge Leasing);
and (2) a large proportion of Lionbridge Leasing's assets are encumbered
for secured borrowings. Therefore, Lionbridge Capital's
senior unsecured debt is structurally subordinated to Lionbridge Leasing's
secured indebtedness and senior unsecured indebtedness.
Lionbridge Capital was founded in Hong Kong in 2011, and its core
operating entity Lionbridge Leasing in mainland China in April 2012.
At year-end 2018, Lionbridge Leasing accounted for 99%
of Lionbridge Capital's total assets.
Governance considerations are highly relevant to all finance companies'
creditworthiness. Moody's assesses Lionbridge as having a
management team with deep experience in the truck leasing industry.
That said, companies that have private equity firms as one of its
large shareholders can have more aggressive financial policies.
In addition, there is yet to be a proven track record on governance
under the new shareholding structure, and Moody's will closely
monitor the potential changes to the governance structure and its credit
implications following the proposed CCB Trust transaction.
Moody's also regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
What Could Change the Rating -- Up
Lionbridge Capital's CFR could be upgraded if (1) the proposed CCB
Trust transaction successfully closes and Lionbridge subsequently becomes
an important strategic platform under CCB Trust and benefits from CCB
Trust's high willingness to provide support in times of need and
(2) Lionbridge maintains its credit metrics on a standalone basis.
Lionbridge Capital's CFR could also be upgraded if (1) the company
successfully executes its refinancing plans for the maturing USD bond
and (2) maintaining its asset quality and profitability.
The company's issuer rating could be upgraded if its CFR is upgraded.
What Could Change the Rating -- Down
Lionbridge Capital's CFR could be downgraded if (1) the liquidity support
from and the proposed acquisition by CCB Trust do not come through,
(2) if there is any sign of failure in the company's execution of
its refinancing plans and it becomes apparent that the company will not
have sufficient liquidity available offshore to repay the outstanding
debt, (3) the company's franchise in truck leasing weakens,
(4) its asset quality or capital position weakens, or (5) its secured
debt/gross tangible assets continues to rise.
The company's issuer rating and senior unsecured debt rating could be
downgraded if its (1) CFR is downgraded, or (2) structurally senior
unsecured debt or secured debt, or both, increase materially.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Lionbridge Capital is domiciled in Hong Kong with a majority of its operations
in China. The company reported assets of RMB17.2 billion
as of year-end 2018.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s)
generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its
ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for
the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy
for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Lan Wang, CFA
Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Yat Man Sally Yim, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077