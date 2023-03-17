Moody's affirms Lippo Karawaci's B3 CFR and downgrades its bond ratings to Caa1 following increased reliance on secured lending

Singapore, March 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the backed senior unsecured rating on the notes issued by Theta Capital Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lippo Karawaci Tbk (P.T.), to Caa1 from B3. The notes are guaranteed by Lippo Karawaci and some of its subsidiaries. Moody's has also affirmed Lippo Karawaci's B3 corporate family rating (CFR).

The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

On 15 March 2023, Lippo Karawaci announced that it had upsized its tender exercise. It had accepted valid tenders of $37.0 million and $113.9 million in notional amount of its 2025 and 2026 US dollar notes, respectively, following the expiration of the tender offer exercise.

"The downgrade of the bond ratings to Caa1 reflects legal subordination risk given that secured debt will now account for the majority of the company's borrowings," says Rachel Chua, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"Given the more attractive onshore bank lending rates, it is likely that Indonesian companies including Lippo Karawaci will have a growing reliance on Indonesian bank loans which typically require security. As such, we expect Lippo Karawaci's secured borrowings will likely increase over time," adds Chua, who is also the lead analyst for Lippo Karawaci.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The tender offer will be largely funded through a new secured seven-year term loan that Lippo Karawaci has obtained from Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (P.T.) (Baa2 stable) and PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk (Baa2 stable).

Post-transaction, Lippo Karawci would have utilized the full IDR5.25 trillion of the term loan. Moody's notes that the accordion of IDR750 billion is not utilized.

This transaction is part of the company's efforts to proactively address its large debt maturity wall in 2025 and 2026. Following the close of this second round of tender in 2023, its outstanding US dollar bonds over the two years will total $432 million, compared to $822 million at the beginning of the year.

While refinancing risk is not yet imminent and has been partly addressed through this exercise, the company still has a significant debt maturity wall of $237 million of notes maturing in January 2025 and another $195 million of bonds maturing in October 2026.

The affirmation of the B3 CFR reflects Moody's views that the increased proportion of secured borrowings does not weaken Lippo Karawaci's financial flexibility as over 95% of its land bank remains unencumbered.

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Lippo Karawaci will continue to maintain relatively healthy albeit weakened marketing sales over the next 12-18 months and manage its remaining US dollar debt maturities ahead of time.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Lippo Karawaci's rating if (1) the company improves its core property development business, such that operating cash flow at the holding company level is positive without relying on any one-off asset sales; (2) it reduces debt at the holding company level; (3) its liquidity stays good over the next 12-18 months; and (4) it addresses its refinancing requirements through January 2025.

Moody's could also upgrade Lippo Karawaci's bond ratings if the company demonstrates meaningful access to unsecured borrowings over time such that its unsecured debt accounts for the majority of total borrowings.

Moody's could downgrade Lippo Karawaci's rating if (1) the company's operating cash flow deteriorates at the holding company level and refinancing risk heightens, weakening liquidity; and (2) there are signs of cash leakage to affiliated companies from Lippo Karawaci, for example, through intercompany loans, aggressive cash dividends or investments in affiliates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding and Property Development published in October 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/394515. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Lippo Karawaci Tbk (P.T.) and its subsidiaries are engaged in the development, management and operation of retail malls, hospitals, hotels, condominiums and residential townships across multiple cities in Indonesia. The company also manages Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (Caa1 negative), a Singapore Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (REIT) in which it held a 47% stake as of 30 September 2022.

