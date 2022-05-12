Moody's affirms Logix's ratings following the second lien debt issuance; outlook remains negative

Approximately $255 million of rated debt securities affected

New York, May 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Logix Holding Company, LLC's (Logix) existing ratings, including the Caa2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), following the second lien debt raise and partial repayment of the first lien credit facility. The outlook remains negative.

The rating actions are prompted by the company's announcement [1] of a $70 million second lien term loan (due April 2025, unrated) issuance that was used to partially repay the existing first lien term loan by $55 million, and to repay and permanently reduce the revolver by $15 million. According to the company's budget [2], Logix expects to receive $20 million cash equity infusion from its sponsor, Astra Capital Management LLC (Astra), made in equal quarterly installments over the next twelve months.

The affirmation of the rating reflects Moody's view that despite the new second lien debt raise that was used to reduce the first lien indebtedness, the company's liquidity remains weak. The permanent reduction in the size of a revolver to just $5 million without addressing its near-term expiration leaves Logix with no committed credit line after it expires in December-2022. The partial first lien term loan and revolver repayment helps Logix to remain in compliance with the financial maintenance covenant under the first lien credit agreement and Astra's potential equity contribution could provide extra cash. However, these steps do not address longer-term capital structure and operating challenges. Given the company's expectation of declining revenue, the limited earnings recovery prospects in 2022, sustained maintenance capital expenditures, Moody's believes that the company could potentially face a liquidity shortfall over the next 12-18 months, absent sponsor equity contribution.

The Caa2 CFR reflects the company's liquidity deterioration, continued weak operating performance and Moody's view that the investments needed to turn the business around and achieve growth will sustain break-even to negative free cash flow, and weak liquidity in the next 12-18 months. Ongoing competitive pressures will make it difficult for Logix to reduce capex and to improve EBITDA to a level that is supportive of its current capital structure. The company's high leverage and negative free cash flow create elevated risk of a balance sheet restructuring including a distressed exchange.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Logix Holding Company, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed at Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed at Caa2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Logix Holding Company, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Logix credit profile is constrained by its small scale, weak market position, and high leverage. With low cash balances, no material alternate liquidity sources, high capex requirement to support growth and limited operating cash flow, the company has a weak liquidity profile. Logix operates primarily in Texas, a very large and growing market for commercial broadband, but is challenged by strong competition evidenced by persistently falling revenues. Given its weak liquidity position, the company has limited ability to pursue growth opportunities or defend its base. Nevertheless, Logix credit profile benefits from subscription-based business model with contracted recurring revenues that provides a degree of visibility despite high churn, the strong demand for broadband and fiber services, and large number of on-net customers. The company also benefits from the cash equity support provided by its sponsor.

Moody's expects that the company will operate with high Moody's adjusted leverage, in the mid- to high 7x range over the next 12-18 months, which is in line with Logix leverage as of FYE 2021 at 7.5x (both metrics include operating lease adjustment). Without Moody's lease adjustment, Logix's leverage is higher, at 9x for FY2021. Absent a significant EBITDA improvement, delevering will be difficult to achieve because of the accruing PIK interest. Approximately half of interest on the new second lien term loan is PIK (6% PIK and 6% cash, both increasing quarterly through maturity). Together with a 15% PIK interest accruing on the $46 million seller note, the company's debt will be growing by an estimated $11 million over the next four quarters, limiting the company's ability to reduce leverage.

The governance risks we consider in Logix's credit profile include an aggressive financial policy under its private equity sponsor Astra that tolerates high financial leverage and little to no external liquidity access despite an extended period with break-even to negative free cash flows. The financial sponsor, however, is actively engaged in the investment and provided a $3.2 million equity contribution to cure a covenant breach in the quarter ending 30 September 2021. Based on the budget document shared with the lenders, Logix expects to receive $20 million of equity capital over the next year.

Moody's expects that Logix will have weak liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months, constrained by no access to a revolving credit line after the $5 million revolver expires in December 2022, a low cash balance, and high capital investments needed to support growth. The first lien credit facility is subject to a senior secured leverage covenant with of 4.75x through December 2022, stepping down to 4.5x thereafter. Logix is actively managing its cash deployment to produce break-even free cash flows by constraining capital spending to near maintenance levels. Logix's next funded debt maturity is in December 2024 when the first lien term loan ($175 million outstanding pro forma for the recent partial repayment) comes due, followed by a $70 million (net of PIK interest) second lien term loan in April 2025, and the unsecured seller note ($44 million outstanding as of 31 December 2021, accruing at an annual rate of 15% compounded quarterly) due in June 2025. Logix owns fiber assets that Moody's believes are easily divisible, highly valuable, and readily marketable. However, these are fully encumbered by the bank facilities which require any sales proceeds to be applied toward debt repayment.

The Caa1 rating on the first lien senior secured bank credit facilities reflects the probability of default of the company as reflected in the Caa2-PD PDR, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of first lien, second lien and unsecured debt and the particular instruments' priority of claim in the capital structure. The company's first lien credit facility is ranked above its newly issued $70 million second lien term loan and the subordinated seller note (unrated) which had a $44 million outstanding at year-end 2021. Both the second lien and the seller note provide loss absorption to the first lien credit facility, lifting the first lien instruments one notch above the CFR.

The negative rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Logix's liquidity will remain weak, its debt and interest burden will continue to grow, and revenue will continue to decline in the low- to mid- single digit range over the coming year.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could consider an upgrade if Logix materially improves its free cash flow generation, obtains committed external liquidity access, and sets up a sustainable capital structure supportive of adequate liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded should revenue, earnings, or liquidity deteriorate further. Additionally, an increasing likelihood of a preemptive balance sheet restructuring, such as a distressed exchange, or a deterioration in creditors' recovery prospects could result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1277198. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquarters in Houston, TX, Logix is a fiber-based network infrastructure operator. Logix provides fiber-based data, internet and voice services to enterprise customers in Texas and Oklahoma. Logix also owns and operates 105 data centers in Texas. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 was approximately $131 million.

