Moody's affirms Longfor's ratings, revises outlook to negative

Hong Kong, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Longfor Group Holdings Limited's Baa2 issuer and senior unsecured ratings.

At the same time, Moody's has revised Longfor's rating outlook to negative from stable .

"The negative outlook reflects our view that Longfor's key personnel changes during a turbulent business and funding environment could weaken its operating and funding stability. This could in turn reduce its strong liquidity buffer, which is critical to maintaining its credit quality against market headwinds," says Kaven Tsang, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Longfor will maintain its solid financial metrics and adequate liquidity," adds Tsang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 28 October, Longfor announced that Madam Wu Yajun has resigned as an executive director and the Chairperson of the Board of the company [1]. At the same time, Mr. Chen Xuping, an executive director and the Chief Executive Officer of the company, has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Board.

Madam Wu's resignation amid a turbulent market environment could add uncertainty to the company's sales performance and continuity of its good funding access. Deterioration in these areas would reduce the company's liquidity buffer to manage against the property downcycle in China when funding conditions for privately-owned Chinese developers are highly challenging.

However, the Baa2 ratings remain supported by the company's recurring rental income, solid financial position and adequate liquidity, which could provide it with some buffer against short-term volatility.

The company's institutionalized structure and corporate culture could also temper the operational impact due to key personnel changes.

Longfor's gross contracted sales dropped 28% during the first nine months to RMB146 billion due to difficult operating conditions in China's property market. While the company's contracted sales have recovered to grow 0.8% in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022 due to a low base and gradual stabilization of property sales in high-tier cities, a sustained recovery has yet to occur. The latest key management change could also delay the recovery trend.

However, the company's recurring rental income could provide some support to the company's cash flow. Moody's forecasts that the company's recurring rental income will grow steadily at 15%-20% each year to around RMB13 billion in 2022 and around RMB15 billion in 2023, from RMB10.4 billion in 2021. This recurring rental income will cover 140%-160% of Longfor's gross interest payments over the next 12-18 months.

Moreover, Moody's expects Longfor's debt leverage, measured as debt/capitalization, to remain largely stable at 45%-50% and its EBIT/interest to stay at around 5.0x over the next 12-18 months. These projected ratios continue to support the company's Baa2 rating.

Longfor's liquidity will remain adequate. Its low level of near-term refinancing needs also partly tempers concerns over a potential weakening in funding access. Specifically, the company will have only one offshore bond of $300 million (around RMB2.0 billion) and several onshore bonds totaling around RMB10 billion becoming due or puttable through the end of 2023. The company has also prepaid HKD5.1 billion of syndicated bank loans on 31 October. As of June 2022, the company had cash balance of RMB87 billion.

Longfor's issuer and senior unsecured ratings are not affected by subordination to claims at the operating company level. This is because, despite its status as a holding company with a majority of claims at the operating subsidiaries, Longfor's creditors benefit from the group's diversified business profile, with cash flow generation across a large number of operating subsidiaries and different business segments in property development, retail mall and apartment leasing. Such business diversification mitigates the structural subordination risk.

In terms of governance factors, Moody's has taken into account Longfor's concentrated ownership by its key shareholder, Madam Cai Xinyi, the daughter of Madam Wu, through XTH Trust to hold a total 43.41% stake in the company as of 31 October 2022. Moody's has also considered the company's track record of maintaining prudent financial management, as indicated by its stable net debt/equity of 45%-55%, the presence of an established management team, four independent nonexecutive directors on its nine-member board of directors, and by other internal governance structures and disclosure standards as required under the Corporate Governance Code for companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The company's ratings are unlikely to be upgraded given the negative outlook.

However, Moody's could revise the rating outlook back to stable if the company maintains (1) prudent financial management, (2) stable contracted sales, (3) financial metrics and (4) access to various types of funding at stable costs.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) the company's operations weaken; (2) its financial management becomes aggressive with worsening financial metrics; and (3) its access to funding becomes constrained, and hence, dragging down its excellent liquidity.

Key metrics indicative of a downgrade include debt/capitalization rising above 45%-50%, EBIT/interest coverage falling below 5.0x-5.5x or recurring rental income/interest coverage decreasing below 95%-100%, all on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding and Property Development published in October 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/394515. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (Longfor) is a leading developer in China's residential and commercial property development sector. Founded in 1993, the company began its business in Chongqing and has established a solid brand name in the Chongqing municipality. As of the end of June 2022, Longfor had a total land bank of 67.67 million square meters (sqm) in terms of gross floor area (GFA), spanning across 69 cities in five major economic regions in China.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] The announcement was made on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

