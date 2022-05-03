Moody's affirms Lorain Public Library System, OH's Aa2 issuer and PLF note ratings

New York, May 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Lorain Public Library System, OH's Aa2 issuer rating. The issuer rating represents Moody's hypothetical assessment of debt supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The library does not currently have any outstanding debt supported by a GOULT pledge. Concurrently, the rating on the library system's outstanding public library fund (PLF) notes has been affirmed at Aa2 affecting about $10.1 million of outstanding debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the library system's large suburban tax base in northeastern Ohio with average resident income and wealth levels and a manageable debt and pension burden. Additionally factored are its flexible institutional framework, particularly on the expenditure side of operations which allows the library to quickly adjust staffing and material purchases should revenue pressures arise. This flexibility, along with mostly stable state revenue and property tax collections contributes to healthy financial operations and liquidity. Also incorporated into the rating is the weak financial reporting practices, which include cash-basis audits published on a biennial basis.

The rating on the library system's outstanding PLF notes has been affirmed at Aa2. Within the same methodological approach and reflecting the demographic and preference changes affecting library usage, the credit quality of the notes is reflective of the system's ability to manage its operations and respond to user changes. In addition to the credit strengths inherent in the library system's issuer rating, the Aa2 rating applied to the notes factors in the library's pledge of its second largest revenue source, state PLF receipts, to repayment of the notes. Although the state has shown a historical commitment to funding libraries through a portion of its general fund revenue, state library funding has been relatively static in relation to other spending priorities.

The rating on the PLF notes is capped at the lower of the library's issuer rating and the State of Ohio's appropriation rating (one notch below the State of Ohio's issuer rating of Aa1 with stable outlook) because the pledged revenues are subject to state budgetary appropriation.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are typically not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material economic and tax base growth coupled with a strengthening of resident income indices (issuer rating)

- Further increases to operating cash reserves (issuer rating)- Reduction to the library system's debt and pension burdens (issuer rating)- Sustained growth to card membership and circulation (issuer rating)- Upgrade of the State of Ohio's appropriation rating (note rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained narrowing of operating cash reserves

- Material increases to the library system's debt or pension leverage- A downgrade of the library's issuer rating or the State of Ohio's appropriation rating (note rating)- Weakened debt service coverage on the PLF notes (note rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The library system's outstanding notes are supported solely by a pledge of receipts from its PLF distributions from the State of Ohio. The state has allocated a fixed percentage of total tax revenue credited to the general revenue fund to the PLF, currently set at 1.70% for the 2022-2023 biennium. The statute under which the notes are issued requires the equivalent of an additional bonds test (ABT) of 2.5x maximum annual debt service. Fiscal 2020 PLF coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS) was strong at 13.4x.

PROFILE

The Lorain Public Library System provides library services in Lorain County of northeast Ohio. The library system operates a main library branch in the City of Lorain (A3, No Outlook), as well as five additional branch locations. The county's population is estimated at 315,000 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. The principal methodology used in the lease rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US Local Governments Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1317546. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

