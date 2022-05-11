Moody's affirms Lucid Energy's CFR and term loan at B2

New York, May 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Lucid Energy Group II Borrower, LLC's (Lucid) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at B2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at B2-PD, and senior secured term loan rating at B2.

Net proceeds from the proposed $310 million add-on term loan combined with $99 million of cash on the balance sheet will be used to pay a distribution to shareholders.

"Lucid's add-on to its term loan re-levers the company and increases debt service requirements but the rating continues to be supported by Moody's expectation for rising volumes and growing EBITDA to support improving leverage over the remainder of 2022 next 12-18 months," commented Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Lucid Energy Group II Borrower, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Lucid Energy Group II Borrower, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Lucid's B2 CFR reflects Moody's expectation for growing volumes, driving higher EBITDA and declining leverage. The improved commodity price environment supports increased drilling and completion activities and offers better visibility to volume growth. Lucid's credit profile is supported by the company's large natural gas gathering and processing system, strong but somewhat concentrated customer base, acreage dedications, and presence in the highly economic Northern Delaware Basin within the broader Permian Basin. Customer contracts have fixed fees which limit Lucid's direct commodity price risk. Also, the contracts have long tenors. There are volume risks though Lucid has some minimum volume commitments.

Moody's expects Lucid to maintain good liquidity through mid-2023. Lucid has an undrawn $150 million revolver due 2026 ($17 million in letters of credit are outstanding). The revolver and term loans have minimum debt service coverage ratio covenants of 1.1x. The revolver also has a maximum super senior leverage ratio of 1.25x. Moody's expects the company will maintain compliance with these covenants through mid-2023.

The senior secured term loan due 2028 is rated B2. The $150 million senior secured revolving credit facility due 2026 (unrated) has a super priority preference over the term loan with respect to the collateral that secures the loans. Since the revolver is small and the term loan comprises the preponderance of debt, the term loan is rated the same as the CFR.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for Lucid to grow volumes, driving higher EBITDA and lower leverage over the next 12-18 months while the company maintains good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include significantly increased scale; durable growth of volumes and EBITDA; maintaining debt levels and funding distributions out of cash flow; and debt/EBITDA sustained below 4.5x.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include debt/EBITDA rising above 5.5x or weakening liquidity.

Lucid, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a privately owned midstream company focused in the Permian Basin. It owns a natural gas gathering and processing system in the Northern Delaware Basin. The company is owned by Riverstone and Goldman Sachs.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285021. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

