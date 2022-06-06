Moody's affirms Lucile Salter Packard Children's Hospital's (CA) A1; outlook stable

New York, June 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Lucile Salter Packard Children's Hospital's (CA) (LPCH) A1 revenue bond rating. The outlook is stable. Total debt outstanding as of fiscal year end 2021 (August 31) was approximately $780 million (excluding bond premium).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 reflects the expectation that LPCH's debt measures will continue to improve, balance sheet measures will remain at approximately current levels, and operations will moderate in 2022 but then improve thereafter. Other strengths supporting the A1 include: reputation as one of the top children's hospitals in the country; favorable revenue growth; strong competitive position in the Bay Area and beyond; generally favorable payer mix; and ownership by Aaa-rated Stanford University. Challenges include: liquidity and debt measures that remain below the medians for the rating category despite recent improvements; inconsistency of the California State Provider Fee Program; high wage rates; ongoing union pressure; and competition from UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, which is another quaternary, university-affiliated children's hospital located in the San Francisco Bay Area.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the maintenance of relatively good operating measures in 2020 and 2021 despite pressures related to COVID, and the expectation that operations will again improve following a step back in 2022. Weaker results in 2022 are the result of union activity including an eight day strike, a delay in the ability to recognize provider fee receipts, and ongoing challenges related to the labor shortage, inflation, and COVID. Nevertheless, management has demonstrated an ability to achieve stable results despite significant headwinds, and we expect operating measures to begin to return to higher levels in 2023. The stable outlook further reflects the expectation that revenue growth will remain strong, debt measures will continue to improve, and liquidity will not materially decline from current levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significantly improved debt, balance sheet, and operating measures

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Additional debt in excess of cash flow and balance sheet growth

- Operating performance below expectations - Material decrease in days cash on hand

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge of the obligated group of which LPCH is the sole member. There is a negative pledge on property, excluding permitted liens. Financial covenants include a Debt Service Coverage test of at least 1.25 times and an Indebtedness Ratio test of less than 0.6 times; consultant required if ratios fail required levels. Additional debt tests are standard. Transfer of assets is limited to 5% of the value of all assets of the obligated group. The indenture does not allow for the substitution of notes.

PROFILE

LPCH is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation, and is wholly-controlled by Stanford University (rated Aaa). LPCH operates a 397-licensed bed acute care and pediatric and obstetric hospital located on the campus of Stanford University. A very significant hospital expansion project was completed in December 2017, with additional capacity built out in 2019 and 2020. Other operations include fifteen hospital partnerships, and 65 clinics and outpatient facilities located throughout the Bay Area. In fiscal 2021, LPCH generated approximately $2.3 billion of operating revenues (including the Provider Fee), and had over 12.7 thousand admissions.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Eugene Spielman

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

