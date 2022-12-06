Moody's affirms Lufthansa CFR at Ba2, outlook changed to stable

Frankfurt am Main, December 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft's ("Lufthansa" or "the company") Ba2 long term corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba2-PD Probability of Default rating. Concurrently the agency has affirmed Lufthansa's senior unsecured ratings at Ba2 and the senior unsecured MTN program at (P)Ba2. The outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation of Lufthansa's Ba2 CFR and the change in outlook to stable reflect (i) the strong improvement in credit metrics and outperformance versus our expectations since our last rating action in November 2021, (ii) the expected further improvement in credit metrics over the next 12 to 18 months to a level commensurate with the current rating, (iii) the company's strong liquidity, (iv) Lufthansa's relative position versus peers.

Supported by a recovery in earnings, Lufthansa's credit metrics have improved significantly since our last rating action in November 2021. Debt/EBITDA reduced to 7.5x as per LTM September 2022 from a negative EBITDA in both 2020 and 2021 whilst net debt /EBITDA is close to pre-pandemic levels at 4.3x versus 3.0x in 2019. These ratios exceeded our expectations from November 2021 when we expected 2022 debt/EBITDA to be around 9x and net debt/EBITDA to reach close to 7.0x.

Lufthansa should benefit from easy comparatives in Q4 2022 and H1 2023 with Q1 and Q2 2022 Available Seat Kilometers at 43% and 27% below pre-pandemic levels respectively whilst Revenue per ASK was down 6.5% in Q1 2022 versus pre-pandemic levels. Lufthansa should also benefit from a gradual reopening of Asia over the next 12 to 18 months. This region has not yet strongly recovered and accounted for 19% of the network airline revenue in 2019 versus only 7% in 2021 and 7.8% YTD September 2022. Moody's expects a supply / demand balance that will continue to favor a strong pricing environment for airlines probably for the whole of 2023. We expect Lufthansa's debt/EBITDA to drop to around 5.5x by year-end 2022 and to around 5.0x by year-end 2023.

Lufthansa's rating remains supported by the company's strong liquidity profile with €9.7 billion of cash and short term securities on balance sheet at 30th September 2022 and €2.1 billion undrawn credit lines available at the same date. This accounts for around 33% LTM September 2022 revenue. This compares to €3.4 billion of cash and unused credit lines of €800 million as per December 2019 or 9.3% of revenue at that time.

Whilst Lufthansa has been lagging behind peers during the early part of the pandemic largely due to its higher cost base, the track record of the airline has improved significantly relative to peers in recent quarters. Its financial profile is now aligned with airline peers rated Ba2 with a stable outlook.

At the current juncture we see limited positive rating pressure in the short term. This mainly reflects a market environment that might become more challenging due to macroeconomic headwinds leading to a slower pace of recovery than anticipated before the invasion of Ukraine. We also note that the improvement in credit metrics of Lufthansa has also been driven by a significant contribution from its cargo business. Lufthansa's cargo business generated an EBIT of €1,286 million year-to-date September 2022 versus a group EBIT of €826 million. Whilst cargo yields have not yet weakened significantly, a global recession could lead to a significant weakening of the cargo business' performance. Lufthansa's cargo business generated an adjusted EBIT of €1 million in 2019 and an average EBIT of €107 million over the period 2015-2019, which exemplifies the distorted contribution of this business segment over the last 18 months.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the ratings reflects our expectation that Lufthansa's credit metrics will continue to improve over the next 12 to 18 months albeit at a slower pace than in recent quarters. The stable outlook is also underpinned by Lufthansa's conservative financial policies and its commitment to regain its investment grade rating over time.

LIQUIDITY

Lufthansa's liquidity profile is strong. The company had €9.7 billion of cash on balance sheet at 30th September and €2.1 billion availability under undrawn revolving credit lines. Total liquidity (excluding credit lines) accounts for around 33% of LTM September 2022 revenue. This compares to €3.4 billion of cash (unused credit lines of €800mio) as per December 2019 or 9.3% of revenue (excluding credit lines) at that time. The company generated a Lufthansa reported adjusted €3.0 billion in FCF as per LTM Sep. 22 and €3.3 billion in FCF year-to-date September 2022. Lufthansa has established a new liquidity corridor of €6 billion to €8 billion, which would be materially higher than pre-pandemic. Lastly, Lufthansa has a manageable maturity profile with around €1.5 billion of maturities over the next 15 months and €2 to €3 billion of maturities over the period 2024-2026.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure would arise over time if Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA would move below 4.0x whilst the company would maintain a solid liquidity profile supported by positive free cash flow generation.

Conversely Moody's could downgrade Lufthansa if (i) the recovery in passenger stalls, (ii) the company's liquidity profile deteriorates, (iii) gross adjusted leverage stays sustainably above 5x, and (iv) Moody's adjusted EBIT margin were to fall substantially below 7%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Airlines published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74345. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

