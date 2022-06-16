Moody's affirms Luminis Health Inc., MD's A3 and upgrades Doctor's Community Hospital, MD to A3; outlook revised to negative

New York, June 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service affirms the A3 on Luminis Health Inc., MD's outstanding revenue bonds issued through the Maryland Health and Higher Educational Facilities Authority. Simultaneously, Moody's upgrades to A3 from Baa3 the revenue bond rating assigned to Doctor's Community Hospital, MD (Doctor's), reflecting the change in Doctor's bondholder security to that of the obligated borrowing group of Luminis Health, Inc. The outlook for Luminis and Doctor's has been revised to negative from stable. Luminis has approximately $451 million debt outstanding.

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM907751598 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Luminis' A3 expects that the system will continue to capture significant market share in its primary service areas as it leverages its presence across markets, which will translate to a solid rebound of clinical demand and support an incremental rebuild of operating margins. Like many health systems across the country, the Omicron surge posed a significant headwind in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 with materially increased labor expenses and disrupted demand, though Luminis had incurred losses in the quarter prior as well. Given the magnitude of the losses in fiscal 2022, financial performance in fiscal 2023 will remain notably weaker than historical results as the system recovers, but Moody's expects that incremental margin improvement will result in performance that is measurably strengthened over fiscal 2022. To restore cashflow, management has identified expense savings and has filed a Global Budget Revenue (GBR) full rate application for relief. Also, strategic initiatives to grow clinical programs and market capture would benefit Luminis under the GBR methodology. During this period of stressed cashflow there will be a pronounced narrowing of headroom to the debt service coverage covenant in fiscal 2022 (FYE June 30), though Moody's expects absolute liquidity will remain around 200 days and provide some flexibility to absorb operating challenges. The rating will also remain constrained by above average leverage, as measured by revenue and balance sheet metrics, and competitive markets.

The upgrade to A3 from Baa3 on Doctor's reflects the change in Doctor's bondholder security to that of the obligated borrowing group of Luminis Health, Inc. Effective February 2022 a change in security for Doctor's bondholders brought the Doctor's obligations to parity under Luminis Health's Master Indenture governing debt obligations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The revision of the outlook to negative from stable reflects a pronounced narrowing of headroom to the debt service coverage covenant in fiscal 2022 as well as management's expectation that restoring margins to historic levels will extend beyond fiscal 2023. The inability to show quarterly traction on margin strengthening or a notable decline in balance sheet measures, beyond the repayment of Medicare Advances, will pressure the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained strengthening of operating margins that translates to stronger coverage of debt

- Balance sheet build that results in materially stronger cushion for debt

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to demonstrate quarterly traction on margin strengthening

- Reduced covenant cushion, beyond current expectations, or addition of leverage without commensurate growth in cash and cashflow - Balance-sheet metrics weaken further than expected - Unfavorable change to GBR that is not readily absorbed

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a pledge of all Receipts from the Obligated Group. The Obligated Group includes Luminis Health (the parent; formerly Anne Arundel Health System), Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (formerly Anne Arundel Medical Center), Luminis Health Imaging, (formerly Anne Arundel Health Care Services) and Luminis Health Doctor's Community Medical Center (formerly Doctors Community Hospital), representing the vast majority of consolidated system revenues, cash flow and cash. Under the MTI the rate covenant is 1.10 times; consultant call in if not met. Days cash test is 70 days. An Event of Default occurs if rate covenant is less than 1.0 times for any two consecutive Fiscal Years.

PROFILE

Luminis Health, Inc. ($1.1 billion revenue in FY 2021) owns and operates a regional health care delivery system with assets located in Annapolis and Lanham Maryland. Luminis is the sole corporate member of the Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center, Inc., a 453-licensed bed acute care hospital, located three miles from the center of Annapolis, the state capital and Luminis Health Doctor's Community Medical Center, Inc. is a 330-bed hospital serving Prince George's and Anne Arundel Counties in Maryland.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM907751598 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

- Rating Solicitation

- Issuer Participation - Participation: Access to Management - Participation: Access to Internal Documents - Endorsement

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Cassandra Golden

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

