Moody's affirms Luminor Bank's ratings, changes outlook to positive

Stockholm, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Luminor Bank AS's (Luminor) A3/P-2 deposit ratings and Baa1 senior unsecured debt ratings. The Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) was affirmed at baa3, and the Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) and the Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR) were affirmed at A2(cr)/P-1(cr) and A2/P-1, respectively. The outlook on the long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings was changed to positive from stable.

The affirmation of the Baa1 senior unsecured debt ratings reflect the baa3 BCA standalone assessment of the bank together with a good buffer of loss absorbing obligations protecting creditors in case of failure, and one notch uplift due to Moody's assumption of a moderate probability of government support in case of need. The baa3 BCA incorporates the robust capitalization of the bank, its improving profitability, its granular loan portfolio of SME and household lending across the three Baltic countries, and a largely local deposit base, balanced against a shortening of its debt maturity profile, which renders the bank increasingly sensitive to investor sentiment, especially as the short maturity profile leads to larger refinancing hurdles.

The positive outlook on Luminor's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings reflects the likelihood that the bank will refinance successfully its maturing debt, without any further deterioration in its maturity profile, alongside further falls in legacy problem loans and continued improvements to profitability.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT

The baa3 BCA reflects Luminor's Baltic footprint, improving solvency balanced against a shortening maturity profile in its market funding. Luminor's asset risk has improved considerably since 2018, with the ratio of problem loans to gross loans declining to 1.8% as of June 2022, from 5.5% at end of 2018. The BCA also captures the historical volatility in loan performance in especially Latvia and Lithuania and the deterioration in operating environment with very high inflation and slower GDP growth, which will likely generate additional loan loss provisions. Capitalisation, with tangible common equity to risk weighted assets (TCE/RWA) is strong at 21.3% as of June 2022, but Moody's expects Luminor's increased focus on capital efficiency to lead to lower capitalisation, but not below 17% during the outlook period.

Luminor's better cost control and higher revenues has led to the cost-to-income ratio improving to 66% as of Q2 2022 from above 80% in previous periods. With maintained cost control and higher interest rates, profitability will strengthen to a net income to tangible assets of 0.6% during the outlook period, even with a moderate increase in loan loss provisions. The challenges to improving profitability further include continued IT investment needs and higher wage expectations, which Moody's deems will affect 2023 and 2024 personnel expenses.

Market funding reliance is low but has increased slightly, but more importantly, unsecured debt issuance maturities have shortened, leading to increased refinancing risks. In August 2022 the bank issued €300 million Senior Preferred Notes due August 2024 with first call date in August 2023, and an additional €300 million senior bonds are due in December 2024, with first call date in December 2023. The remaining €300 million in senior unsecured debt matures in September 2026, with a first call date in September 2025.

DEPOSIT AND SENIOR UNSECURED RATINGS

The long-term deposit ratings of A3 are underpinned by the BCA of baa3, two notches of uplift as indicated by Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure analysis (LGF), and one notch uplift for Moody's assumptions of moderate probability of government support given failure. The senior unsecured debt ratings of Baa1 include one notch of LGF uplift, and one notch of government support.

OUTLOOK

The positive outlook on the long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings reflects the likelihood that Luminor will manage the refinancing hurdles over the next year, without shortening its debt maturity profile, while also maintaining its strong solvency position. In particular Moody's considers that Luminor's problem loans will rise only moderately due to the deteriorating operating environment, and that net income should remain at 0.6% of tangible assets or higher during the outlook period and capitalisation remains robust.

The positive outlook on the long-term senior unsecured debt ratings also considers the possibility that succesful issuances of subordinated capital instruments will increase the buffers of loss absorbing liabilities protecting senior creditors, thus lowering the losses given failure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded following a further strengthening of the bank's solvency, with meaningful improvement in recurring profitability combined with an expectation of sustained TCE/RWA above 16%, together with maintaining the current lower problem loans ratio. However any upgrade to the BCA would likely require the bank's debt maturity profile to be maintained or lengthened, reducing the susceptibility to negative investor sentiment. The ratings could also be upgraded due to higher volumes of loss absorbing liabilities, leading to lower loss rates for junior depositors or senior creditors.

While unlikely given the positive outlook, the ratings could be downgraded if the bank's solvency deteriorates significantly either in terms of asset risk, capitalisation or profitability, or if the bank is unable to access capital markets to refinance its outstanding debt. The ratings could also be downgraded if the volumes of loss absorbing liabilities decline significantly.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Luminor Bank AS

Affirmations:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A2(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed A2

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed A3, Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1, Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

