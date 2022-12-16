Moody's affirms Lutech's B2 CFR, changes outlook to negative

Frankfurt am Main, December 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B2 long term corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Libra HoldCo Sarl (Lutech or the company). Moody's has also affirmed the B2 rating on the €338 million backed senior secured notes borrowed by Libra GroupCo S.p.A. due 2027. The outlook on both entities has been changed to negative from stable.

"Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectation that Lutech's adjusted leverage will remain at the weaker end of the B2 guidance around 6.0x in the next 12-18m amid the current challenging economic environment where IT budget might be reduced or postponed. On the other hand, we see the recent acquisition of Atos Italia improving Lutech's business profile while being leverage neutral supported by a material equity contribution from Apax Partners" says Dirk Goedde, a Moody's Vice President-Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Lutech. "In addition, given the size of the acquisition, we see integration risks that could lead to higher costs and thus reduce the deleveraging potential, albeit we acknowledge the group's track record of integration and synergies realization from previous bolt-ons " Mr. Goedde adds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation of Lutech's B2 ratings positively reflects the business profile improvements following the acquisition of Atos Italia. Supported by the acquisition, Lutech increases scale in the competitive Italian IT service market and adds a highly complementary product offering to its existing services, both fostering its competitive positioning. The financing of the acquisition includes a significant equity portion of the financial sponsor Apax Partners in form of cash equity and is accompanied by a €100 million term loan. Atos is less profitable than Lutech and thus will temporarily dilute the company's margins. We nevertheless expect Lutech to gain synergies from the combination and expect to return to former profitability of around 13% Moody's adjusted EBITDA-margin in 2024 which is in line with other IT service providers that we rate. We expect Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA to remain at around 6.0x in the next 12-18 months in our base case, which is at the weaker end of Moody's requirements for the B2 rating category. We furthermore expect free cash flow generation to normalize for the broader group towards low-single digits in percentage of Moody's adjusted debt following a weak 2022 which was characterized by inventory buildup.

More general, Lutech's B2 CFR is supported by (1) an attractive Italian IT market with significant medium-term growth potential, (2) the company's broad product portfolio for defined industry verticals and high technological expertise, (3) its solid, regional market position and long-standing and well diversified customer base with ca. 50% share of recurring revenues, (4) forecasted Moody's adjusted free cash flow towards 5% of Moody's adjusted debt.

Conversely, the CFR is constrained by (1) Lutech's limited geographic diversification with 90% of revenues being generated in Italy as well as the company's overall limited scale, (2) the competitive Italian IT market with limited barriers to entry and the company's entrenched position between large international players and a long tail of highly specialized smaller players, (3) an elevated leverage following the leveraged buy-out in 2021 and the add-ons since then, and (4) the possibility of delayed deleveraging due to further debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder-friendly actions.

RATING OUTLOOK

Lutech is weakly positioned in the B2 rating category, but the rating factors in gradual leverage improvements over the next quarters. The negative outlook reflects the continuous high leverage above 6.0x and the risk that leverage will remain elevated given the acquisitive strategy as well as subdued EBITDA generation from a more challenging economic environment. In addition, we see a risk that Moody's free cash flow (FCF) will not return to previous levels in the mid-single digits as percentage of Moody's adjusted debt. A return to a deleveraging trajectory supported by a successful integration of the Atos acquisition could support a stabilization of the outlook over the next quarters.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although unlikely at the moment, positive pressure could arise if there is a significant increase in size and scale the company's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA moves sustainably below 4.5x, and its Moody's adjusted FCF/debt moves sustainably towards 10%, and there is adequate liquidity without major debt-funded acquisitions.

Conversely, negative pressure could arise if Lutech's revenue and EBITDA decline substantially, or the company's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA increases above 6.0x on a sustained basis, or its Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt declines to low-single digits in percentage terms, or there is any sign of weakening liquidity.

LIQUIDITY

We consider the liquidity of Lutech as adequate, supported by cash on balance sheet of €30 million after the acquisition of Atos Italia as well as an increase of revolving credit facility (RCF) by €20m to €95m, which is fully undrawn. We also expect the combined new company to generate free cash flow of at least €16 million per year. The liquidity is in our view sufficient to pay the deferred consideration obligation of €10m in 2023 (€20m earnout net with €10m of equity injection in case the earnout is due).

The revolving credit facility entails a springing covenant only tested if the utilization is greater 40% of the committed amount. Given the positive free cash flow we do not expect the company to draw on its revolving credit facility, but in the event it does, we expect ample capacity under the covenant level.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The capital structure of Lutech primarily consists of the €338 million backed senior secured notes due in 2027 issued under Libra GroupCo S.p.A.; a €95 million super senior revolving credit facility due in 2026, which benefits from the same guarantor and collateral package as the notes but ranks senior in an enforcement scenario; the €100 million new term loan A due in 2026 in line with the SSRCF, and ranked pari passu with existing Notes; and €7 million other bank debt. The collateral package includes certain share pledges, intercompany receivables and bank accounts. The guarantor coverage is set at a minimum level of 80% of consolidated EBITDA. The capital structure also includes a deferred consideration component of €36 million of which we expect €20 million to be paid in 2023, thereof via a €10 million further equity injection, and €16 million to be paid in 2024 and be backed by the sponsor in case that Lutech is no able to fulfill the obligation.

The B2-PD probability of default rating is at the same level as the corporate family rating reflecting the use of a 50% recovery rate as typical for these structures. The backed senior secured notes rank in line with the corporate family rating at B2.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

We have considered in our analysis of Lutech the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

In terms of social considerations, the industry faces the risk of data leakages from cyberattacks, which could harm the company's reputation and ultimately affect revenue and profitability. However, the company has taken all necessary measures to protect its customers' data and has structures in place to prevent such events.

In terms of governance, Lutech is ultimately owned and controlled by funds advised by private equity firm Apax Partners. Financial policy is likely to be aggressive across the period as illustrated by the high starting leverage. Despite the company's deleveraging potential, we see a risk of debt-funded shareholder distributions and acquisitions because the tolerance for leverage is high.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

