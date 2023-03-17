Moody's affirms Luxembourg's Aaa ratings; maintains stable outlook

Paris, March 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Aaa senior unsecured and long-term issuer ratings of the Government of Luxembourg (Luxembourg). The outlook remains stable.

Today's rating action reflects the following key factors:

1. Luxembourg's economic strength will remain resilient in spite of economic headwinds emanating from high energy prices and elevated inflation levels;

2. The public finances will remain very solid in spite of significant fiscal measures intended to protect households' purchasing power; and

3. Institutions and governance are among the strongest in Moody's rated universe.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Luxembourg's credit profile will remain resilient to the energy and inflation shocks that all European countries are facing. Given the economy's small size and high reliance on financial services, the strength of the government's balance sheet is of particular importance to the sovereign credit profile to absorb shocks in case related risks were to crystallize.

Luxembourg's local- and foreign currency country ceilings remain unchanged at Aaa. For euro-area countries, a six-notch gap between the local-currency ceiling and the local currency rating (in Luxembourg's case, a zero-notch gap applies, which brings the ceiling to the maximum level of Aaa) as well as a zero-notch gap between the local-currency ceiling and foreign-currency ceiling is typical, reflecting benefits from the euro area's strong common institutional, legal and regulatory framework, as well as liquidity support and other crisis management mechanisms. It is also in line with Moody's view of de minimis exit risk from the euro area.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION AT Aaa

FIRST DRIVER: ECONOMIC STRENGTH WILL REMAIN RESILIENT IN SPITE OF THE ENERGY CRISIS AND INFLATIONARY ENVIRONMENT

Luxembourg's economy has not been particularly hard-hit by the energy crisis and the war in Ukraine. The economy is less vulnerable to energy shortfalls relative to other EU countries due to its lower reliance on natural gas in the energy mix and the industrial composition of its economy, which is less energy intensive. The government has also used its balance sheet, which has ample fiscal space, to support vulnerable companies and households' purchasing power.

The economy is expected to remain relatively resilient with 1.5% of real GDP growth on average in 2023-2024 vs. a median of 1.2% in the euro area, and similarly 1.2% for Aaa-rated peers. The strong labor market, high excess savings, automatic wage indexation, and comparatively large fiscal support to households and affected firms are expected to shield purchasing power against inflation pressure and protect jobs in 2023. While growth will be weaker than potential, at 1% in 2023, Moody's forecasts that real GDP growth will recover to its potential growth rate of 2% in 2024.

The economic resiliency of the Luxembourg's credit profile is underpinned by the country's extraordinarily elevated wealth levels, robust growth potential and high degree of economic flexibility with a well-diversified financial sector that provides shock absorption capacity to the economy. At US$131,874 on a purchasing power parity (PPP) basis in 2021, GDP per-capita was much higher than the median for Aaa-rated countries at $58,400 and is the second highest in Moody's sovereign rating universe.

The large financial services sector, which accounts for about a quarter of Luxembourg's gross value added (GVA), has been a key driver of growth and stands out by its relative size in comparison to other European countries. The financial services sector is well diversified in areas such as investment funds, wealth management and insurance, which all have heterogenous risk profiles that somewhat mitigate the sovereign's contingent liability risk emanating from the banking sector. In addition, the authorities have put in place policies to diversify away from the financial services into sectors such as information and communications technology (ICT), health and environmental technologies, logistics and satellites.

SECOND DRIVER: FISCAL METRICS WILL REMAIN VERY SOLID IN SPITE OF SIGNIFICANT SHORT-TERM SUPPORT MEASURES

Moody's estimates that Luxembourg had a balanced budget in 2022, as increases in revenues due to the higher inflation environment financed expenditures to help mitigate the impact of higher inflation on households and exposed businesses. The government will continue this support in 2023 and 2024, which will drive a return to fiscal deficits that Moody's estimates at 2.2% of GDP in 2023 (in line with budget targets) and 2.5% of GDP in 2024. These deficit forecasts include the fiscal impact of the tripartite agreement that was signed earlier this month.

While these deficits will drive debt levels higher, Moody's expects that the debt stock will remain relatively modest at 26.3% of GDP in 2023 and 28.6% of GDP in 2024. It is noteworthy that the tripartite agreement mentioned above reiterated a commitment to maintaining debt levels below 30% of GDP.

The affordability of Luxembourg's debt remains a key strength of the credit profile. Moody's does not expect that interest payments will rise above 0.6% of general government revenues in 2023 or 2024.

That said, Luxembourg does face material increases in ageing costs as demographic pressures increase. The low effective retirement age and increasing life expectancy mean that pensioners in Luxembourg have the longest expected retirement period in the EU. While the pension system has accumulated a pool of assets, the size of this fund will start to decline in 2032 and—in the absence of mitigating policy action— will be exhausted in 2047.

THIRD DRIVER: EXCEPTIONALLY STRONG INSTITUTIONS AND GOVERNANCE

Luxembourg's creditworthiness is underpinned by a solid institutional framework that is highly transparent. The rigorous regulation of financial services is also supportive of Luxembourg's creditworthiness by reducing the probability and credit impact of economic and financial shocks.

Fiscal policy effectiveness is supported by a strong fiscal framework that is fully compliant with European standards, and European fiscal rules are consistently respected. Both the public court of audit and the Banque Centrale du Luxembourg (BCL) review the government's budget plans. Their role in fiscal monitoring also ensures healthy debate on budget orientation and holds policymakers accountable for fiscal policy decisions. Successive governments have maintained a strong track record of fiscal prudence and Moody's expects the cross-party consensus on maintaining low debt levels (below 30% of GDP) to endure for years to come.

The effective regulation and supervision of the financial services sector is important to Luxembourg's credit profile given this sector's importance to the economy.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Luxembourg's exposure to environmental risks is low across all categories. That said, Luxembourg is exposed to elevated flood risk. Though Luxembourg is small, it has 1800km of waterways, including many small rivers that can be vulnerable to flooding when large amounts of rain fall in a short time.

The large number of cross-border workers employed in Luxembourg also poses some environmental challenges. For example, this may make large emissions reductions more challenging to achieve, even though the government has implemented measures such as free public transportation on buses, trams and trains and an enhanced electrical vehicle charging network. A high degree of urbanization, which is related to this issue, also increases pressures on biodiversity. However, these risks are quite manageable for the sovereign and its overall E issuer profile score is therefore neutral to low (E-2).

Luxembourg shows very low or low exposure to most sources of social risks, with particularly strong scorings in health & safety and access to basic services. Quality and access to education pose limited risks. Domestic political discussion focuses on income distribution and housing issues, but overall social risks from them are neutral to low. Like other advanced economies, Luxembourg faces long-term economic and fiscal pressures from population ageing, but these are so far mitigated by the sizable buffers in the social security funds, posing moderately negative risks. Nevertheless, the age at which the workers leave the labor force is among the lowest in Europe. Overall, Moody's assesses Luxembourg's S issuer profile score as neutral to low (S-2).

Luxembourg's very high institutions and governance strength is reflected in a positive G issuer profile score (G-1). This is underpinned by the government's high credibility, transparency and consensus on key fiscal policy goals and macroeconomic policies. Despite its very small size, Luxembourg has a professional and well-staffed public administration. Coupled with the government's very strong balance sheet this supports a very high degree of resilience.

Luxembourg's ESG Credit Impact Score is positive (CIS-1), reflecting low exposure to environmental and social risks, and like many other advanced economies, very strong governance and capacity to respond to shocks.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Luxembourg's credit profile will remain resilient to the energy and inflation shocks that all European countries are facing. Moody's does not expect the energy and inflation crisis to generate economic scarring that would adversely affect growth potential. Given the economy's small size and high reliance on financial services, the strength of the government's balance sheet is of particular importance to the sovereign credit profile. This relates not only to the size of the debt stock, but also to the institutional predictability and effectiveness of fiscal policymaking.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 131,874 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 5.1% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 5.4% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: 0.8% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 4.7% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 4664.4% (2021)

Economic resiliency: aa2

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 14 March 2023, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Luxembourg, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Luxembourg's ratings is not possible as its Aaa ratings are at the highest level on Moody's ratings scale.

Downward pressure on the stable outlook, and ultimately Luxembourg's Aaa rating would arise if Moody's were to anticipate a large, permanent increase in the government's debt burden and associated significant deterioration in debt-affordability metrics. Luxembourg's debt levels are low relative to peers but the country's small size somewhat limits its ability to take on significant quantities of debt compared to larger, more diversified economies.

Although it is not Moody's baseline assumption, an escalation of the war in Ukraine into a war that directly involves NATO members would also exert downward rating pressure.

