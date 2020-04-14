Moody's affirms LyondellBasell's Baa1 ratings, outlook changed to negative

New York, April 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa1 senior unsecured
ratings on LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) and its
subsidiaries and affirmed the company's Prime-2 rating for
commercial paper. However, the rating outlook was changed
to negative given the expected decline in profitability due to the economic
impact of the coronavirus, the related decline in oil prices to
unusually low levels and uncertainty over the timing of a recovery in
margins.
"The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic combined with unusually
low oil prices will pressure LyondellBasell's earnings and result
in materially weaker credit metrics in 2020 that may exceed our downgrade
triggers," said John Rogers, Senior Vice President and lead
analyst for LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
..Issuer: LYB International Finance B.V.
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
..Issuer: LYB International Finance II B.V.
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Baa1
..Issuer: LYB International Finance III, LLC
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
..Issuer: LyondellBasell Investment LLC
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: LYB International Finance B.V.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: LYB International Finance II B.V.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: LYB International Finance III, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: LyondellBasell Investment LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The move to a negative outlook on LYB's rating reflects the breadth
and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit
quality it has triggered, as well as uncertainty over the severity
and duration of the downturn in profitability that the company will experience
as a result of these developments. Furthermore, it reflects
this unprecedented shock to the global economy, especially for industrial
end markets, and the potential for a slower recovery in oil prices.
The commodity chemical sector has been affected by the shock, especially
US olefin producers given their sensitivity to lower oil prices.
Moody's expects a significant deterioration in this sector's
fundamentals in the second and third quarters of 2020. More specifically,
the weaknesses in LYB's credit metrics could exceed the downgrade
triggers previously set by Moody's.
The affirmation of the Baa1 ratings reflect the strength of LyondellBasell's
business model, leading market positions in olefins and polyolefins,
underlying cash flow generation capability, and a substantial liquidity
position, including roughly $4.5 billion of available
liquidity on 31 December 2019. Moody's also believes that the company's
scale and business diversity will be helpful in managing through a difficult
market environment in the coming quarters, and longer term,
that its advantaged feedstock position in the US will not be permanently
impaired by low oil prices.
The Baa1 ratings are tempered by management prior statements concerning
potential large acquisitions, a sizable dividend at the trough of
the cycle that reduces financial flexibility and exposure selling price
and feedstock cost volatility. LYB's credit metrics are continue
to weaken with year-end 2019 leverage, including standard
adjustment of 2.3x (Net Debt/EBITDA) and Retained Cash Flow/Net
Debt of 28% (RCF/Net Debt). Based on expected weakening
in financial performance in 2020, Moody's expects that adjusted
net financial leverage will rise to over 3 times and RCF/Net Debt will
fall below 20%. Expectations for credit metrics sustained
at these levels into 2021 could put pressure on the Baa1 rating.
Lyondell has excellent liquidity supported by a cash and marketable securities
balance of $1.1 billion at 31 December 2019, and the
expectation that free cash flow will remain above $1 billion in
2020. The company's secondary liquidity is provided by a $2.5
billion unsecured revolver due June 2022 and a $900 million US
accounts receivable facility due July 2021. Additionally,
the company had $262 million outstanding on its $2.5
billion commercial paper program at 31 December 2019 and $181 million
of uncommitted precious metal lease financings. The company has
$1 billion of long term debt maturing in November 2021 and $2.8
billion maturing in March of 2022.
The negative outlook reflects anticipated weakening in credit metrics
in 2020 due to the combination of end market demand weakness and lower
finished product selling prices and margins. While packaging and
medical applications are expected to experience increased demand in 2020,
Moody's believes that this will be more than offset by margin weakness
and declining volumes in the majority of other end markets.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
If credit metrics were expected to deteriorate with adjusted Net Debt/EBITDA
sustained above 2.0x and RCF/Net Debt sustained below 30%,
in a normal economic environment, Moody's could lower the
rating. If Net Debt/EBITDA rises above 3.0x and RCF/Net
Debt falls below 20% for more than several quarters in the trough
of the cycle, Moody's could lower the rating. The outlook
could be returned to stable if EBITDA rises back above $5 billion
in 2021 and the company's feedstock advantage in North America returns.
Moody's believes that a rating upgrade is unlikely as management
wants to fully utilize the financial flexibility available to them at
the Baa1 rating over the next several years. However, Moody's
would consider an upgrade if management chooses to establish a more conservative
financial policy that would limit the size of future acquisitions,
keep Debt/EBITDA sustained below 1.5x and RCF/Debt sustained above
40% over most of the cycle.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental, social, and governance factors influence LyondellBasell's
credit quality. The company is exposed to environmental and social
issues typical for commodity chemical companies. While the company
is exposed the environmental remediation costs, they are not considered
significant given the company size and profitability. The company
has increased its accruals for future environmental remediation costs
to $132 million due to the acquisition of A. Schulman.
The company is exposed to rising social risks related to waste plastics
and future legislation related to recycling of plastics. While
bag bans have increased in certain countries and regions, they are
only expected to reduce the growth rate of polyolefin demand. Legislation
that mandates minimum recycled content in packaging that contains polyolefins
couls have a much more significant negative impact on the company.
Governance-related risks are lower than most chemical companies
based on the company's independent board of directors, publicly-traded
status and management's track record of conservatism.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) is one of the world's
largest independent petrochemical companies, producing olefins,
polyolefins, propylene oxide and related co-products/derivatives.
The company is also a leading licensor and producer of polyolefin technology
and catalysts. Additionally, LYB owns a refinery on the Gulf
Coast with a capacity of roughly 270 thousand barrels per day.
LYB has six business segments: Olefins & Polyolefins -
Americas (O&P A), Olefins & Polyolefins - Europe,
Asia & Int'l (O&P EAI), Intermediates & Derivatives
(I&D), Advanced Polymer Solutions (APS), Refining,
and Technology. LYB's has revenues of over $30 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
John Rogers
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653