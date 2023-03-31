Moody's affirms MEDIAN's B3 rating; changes outlook to stable from positive

Paris, March 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Median B.V. ("MEDIAN" or "the company"). At the same time, Moody's has also affirmed the B3 instrument ratings of the EUR500 million senior secured term loan B1, the GBP250 million senior secured term loan B2, and the EUR120 million senior secured multi-currency revolving credit facility (RCF), borrowed by MEDIAN. The outlook has been changed to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to stable reflects MEDIAN's weaker than expected performance in 2022 in terms of organic growth, profitability margin development and free cash flow (FCF) generation. The action also reflects Moody's expectation that key credit metrics will improve to levels commensurate with the rating guidance for a B3 rating over the next 12 to 18 months. In particular, the rating agency expects that the company's Moody's-adjusted gross leverage will reduce below 8.0x during 2024 while Moody's adjusted interest coverage will improve above 1.0x. The rating agency forecasts a negative Moody's-adjusted FCF in 2023 and a limited FCF in 2024 mainly due to high working capital requirements for the repayments of overpaid compensations from state-aid protection umbrellas during COVID-19 pandemic, totaling EUR75 million.

In 2022, the company's performance was negatively impacted by lower occupancy rates because of the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic impact, especially in Germany where protocolary measures remained restrictive while a significant part of state subsidies was discontinued from July 2022. Furthermore MEDIAN also faced higher-than-expected personnel costs, especially in the UK, where the company had some staffing challenges in hiring nurses and healthcare assistants which have led to higher use of external agency staff and struggled to open certain wards and operate at full capacity.

Under Moody's ESG framework, the currently tight labor market situation, especially in the UK, and the prolonged restrictions related to COVID-19 in Germany, both of which affected financial performance during 2022, are deemed social considerations and were key to the rating action.

Over the next 12-18 months, Moody's expects MEDIAN's top-line growth to be in the mid-to-high-single digits in percentage terms because of an expected rebound in occupancy rates, annual price renegotiation and increased contribution from digital business. Subsequently, the rating agency expects Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin to also improve towards 18%-19% over the next 12-18 months mainly supported by better optimization of personnel costs at Priory in the UK as well as the expected price increase following annual price negotiation with payors, which will offset the impact of the currently high inflationary environment, especially on energy prices and personnel costs.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that MEDIAN's operating performance will improve in line with the expected higher occupancy rates over the next 12 to 18 months, allowing recovery in earnings growth and cash generation, Moody's adjusted gross leverage will gradually reduce below 8.0x by end 2024, and Moody's adjusted interest coverage will improve above 1.0x by end of 2023. The outlook assumes that the company will not undertake any major debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

MEDIAN's liquidity is adequate, supported by cash balances of EUR55 million as of 31 December 2022, access to its senior secured RCF of EUR120 million of which EUR88 million are drawn as of the same date and no debt maturities until 2027. The rating agency expects the company's Moody's adjusted FCF generation to be negative in 2023 and limited in 2024 mainly due to repayments of overpaid compensations from state-aid protection umbrellas during COVID-19 pandemic. Proceeds from the sale and lease back of the recently acquired clinics and the disposal of the Older People business should support liquidity during 2023.

The senior secured RCF includes a springing financial covenant set at a net leverage of 7.1x as defined in the documentation, tested only when the senior secured RCF is drawn by more than 40%. Moody's anticipates the company will have significant capacity against this threshold if tested.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3-PD PDR, in line with the CFR, reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, typical for covenant lite secured loan structures. The B3 ratings of the EUR500 million senior secured term loan B1, the GBP250 million senior secured term loan B2, and the EUR120 million senior secured multi-currency RCF, reflect their pari passu ranking, with upstream guarantees from material subsidiaries of the MEDIAN group that account for at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA. The security package consists of share pledges, intragroup receivables and material bank accounts.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure could develop if MEDIAN's operating performance strengthens materially allowing its Moody's adjusted gross leverage to decline and remain below 7.0x on a sustained basis, the company generates consistently positive Moody's adjusted FCF, and interest coverage as measured by Moody's adjusted EBITA improves towards 2.0x.

Negative pressure on the rating could occur if operating performance and profitability do not demonstrate a steady recovery dynamics over 2023, or if the company fails to lower its gross leverage, as measured by Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA, below 8.0x on a sustained basis, or if interest coverage as measured by Moody's adjusted EBITA/interest expense does not improve comfortably above 1.0x by end of 2023, or if its Moody's adjusted FCF generation remains negative, or liquidity profile weakens.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

MEDIAN is a European leading private provider of post-acute and rehabilitation services with leading positions in Germany and UK, following the merger with Priory. MEDIAN generated revenues and company adjusted EBITDA of EUR1.8 billion and EUR152 million for the twelve months ended in September 2022, respectively. The company operates around 441 facilities and about 22,244 beds with over 30,000 employees and treats around 260,000 patients per year. The company has been majority owned by Waterland Private Equity since 2014.

