Moody's affirms MERLIN Properties' Baa2 long-term issuer rating and changes outlook to negative

Frankfurt am Main, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa2 long-term issuer rating of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (MERLIN). Consequently, Moody's affirmed all Baa2 ratings on its senior unsecured issuances as well as the Baa2 senior unsecured ratings on the notes issued by Metrovacesa S.A. and assumed by MERLIN. The rating outlook was changed to negative from stable.

Moody's has also decided to withdraw the (P)Baa2 senior unsecured rating of its €5 billion medium-term note (MTN) programme; Moody's has decided to withdraw the rating for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.

A list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of MERLIN's Baa2 long-term issuer rating reflects the company's good quality, well occupied and diversified portfolio. It further considers management's solid operational execution at integrating acquired portfolios, improving the overall asset quality via disposal of non-core properties while maintaining a solid credit profile, backed by long term balanced financial policies.

We have changed the company's outlook to negative following the expected sharper negative impact on Spanish economy relatively to other European countries such as Germany or Sweden and the more challenging operating environment for MERLIN's commercial real estate operations amid the coronavirus outbreak . The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The real estate segment will be also negatively affected by the shock given its sensitivity to economic activity. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Against the backdrop of an economic contraction in 2020, uncertainty around the pace of recovery in 2021 and expected rise in unemployment rates, we expect knock-on effects on occupier demand for commercial properties and a potentially more restrained investment sentiment. MERLIN could face more challenging operating conditions, including weaker rental growth prospects and pressure on properties valuation, notably at its shopping centres (22% of rental income) and hotel operations (3% of rental income). Both segments have been the most strained by the social confinement measures implemented to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Spain (Baa1 stable). While these measures are expected to be gradually lifted from May 25 onwards, we expect a slow recovery of footfall and sales at its retail properties (helped by the presence of food and essential good retailers) as well as a dampened visitor demand at its hotels, most likely not reaching the levels seen in 2019 before 2022. With respect to the office segment, the rise in unemployment is expected to reflect negatively on demand for office space and rental growth, also when considering an average lease term ("WALT") to first break of 3 years. A high tenant retention ratio across its portfolio and the fact that MERLIN's office properties are to some extent still rented at price levels below current market levels are expected to act as buffer to the expected weaker occupier markets. MERLIN's growing logistics operations (11% of rental income) will remain defensive, considering its leading position in a more fragmented market that has limited supply of high-quality space and benefits from solid growth prospects due to rising on-line demand. The company's triple net leases with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (A3 senior unsecured rating, stable) representing 17% of rental income provide for a visible income stream over a WALT that exceeds 18 years.

MERLIN's liquidity profile is strong underpinned by around €357million cash on hand and €700 drawn under its RCF, a large unencumbered assets ratio exceeding 80% and no meaningful debt maturities until 2022. Furthermore, the company has taken additional measures to preserve cash flows such as the reduction of all non-pre-let capital projects as well as dividend reduction as permitted by the Spanish REIT tax regime. MERLIN's substantial amount of unencumbered assets could give them some additional financial flexibility if needed.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook incorporates the risk that the coronavirus outbreak puts greater pressure on the occupier and investment sentiment at MERLIN's core country of operations Spain. Domestic real estate markets and funding environment have been historically more volatile than core European countries, so that against the backdrop of an economic contraction in 2020 and uncertainty around the pace of recovery in 2021, we anticipate that the company could face more challenging operating conditions, including weaker rental growth prospects and downside pressure on capital values.

We recognize that while MERLIN is well equipped for navigating through the expected less benign operating environment, mainly because the company has ensured substantial liquidity and managed pro-actively their debt maturities, the company's REIT status as well as the reduced access to equity because of the large discount to net asset value (NAV) at which the company's shares are currently trading limit its flexibility to protect its balance sheet metrics against a scenario of sharply declining capital values.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

Negative rating pressure could develop if a heightened uncertainty about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic translate into sustained weakened real estate market fundamentals leading to sharply declining rents and property values across its core operating segments. Other factors that could lead to a downgrade include:

- A deterioration in the outlook for Spain's occupier or investment property markets

- Gross debt/gross assets above 45% or material deterioration of net debt to EBITDA ratio from the current level of below 14x

- Fixed charge coverage maintained below 3.0x

- Failure to maintain adequate liquidity or a material deterioration in the level of unencumbered assets

- Spain's macroeconomic environment deteriorates further or a negative rating action on Spain's sovereign rating

Any of the above conditions could trigger a downgrade.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

Upward rating pressure is unlikely at this point given the negative outlook, but could arise if:

- A positive outlook for Spain's occupier and investment property markets

- The company continues to demonstrate solid execution and prudent financial policies through real estate cycles alongside a balanced growth strategy.

- Gross debt/total assets below 40% on a sustained basis, coupled with a declining net debt to EBITDA ratio from the pre-crisis level below 14x

- Fixed charge cover maintained above 4.0x

All the above conditions need to be met for an upgrade

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A.

Affirmations:

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Withdrawal:

....Senior Unsecured MTN program, Previously (P)Baa2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Metrovacesa S.A.

Affirmation:

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. is the largest real estate company in Spain, with a gross asset value (GAV) of €12.7 billion as of 31 March 2020. The company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated into the Spanish REIT tax regime in 2014.

MERLIN is listed on the Spanish stock exchange (IBEX-35) with a market capitalisation of around €3.6 billion as of 26 May 2020. The largest shareholder is Banco Santander S.A. (Spain) (A2 stable) with a stake of 22.3%.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

