Rating Action:

Moody's affirms MERLIN Properties' Baa2 long-term issuer rating and changes outlook to positive

02 May 2022

Frankfurt am Main, May 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa2 long-term issuer rating of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (MERLIN or MERLIN Properties). Consequently, Moody's affirmed all Baa2 ratings on its senior unsecured issuances. The outlook on all ratings was changed to positive from stable.

"MERLIN's positive rating outlook is supported by a much stronger financial profile following the signed disposal of the bank branches portfolio leased to BBVA and the planned use of around €1 billion proceeds from that transaction to reduce leverage and invest into logistics and data centres, which will diversify the company's earnings profile over the next few years. Capital structure will remain strong alongside with a LTV below 36% in line with MERLIN's tightened financial targets", says Ana Luz Silva, a Vice President Senior Analyst at Moody's and Lead Analyst for MERLIN Properties.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 long-term issuer rating is supported by the company's strong balance sheet and management's new commitment to a lower LTV target not exceeding 36%, its large scale, good quality, and diversified property portfolio. It also reflects the company's strategy of strengthening its business profile through internally funded investments into structurally favoured real estate segments such as logistics and data centers combined with management's track record of creating value on investments and delivering solid operational results. MERLIN Properties' liquidity is strong enhanced by solid cash flow generation and very high level of unencumbered assets.

Challenges to the rating are the rising economic uncertainty and inflationary pressures amid geopolitical tensions and a material increase in the company's development pipeline. MERLIN's concentration of activities in Spain, a real estate market that has historically been more cyclical than core European markets is another factor. Also, the company's exposure to the retail real estate makes it vulnerable to weakening consumer confidence and growing e-commerce penetration, while its office properties are exposed to medium-term secular risks from a broader adoption of hybrid work models. The rising construction costs could reduce the projected profitability on development projects (even though from a high level on average close to 9% across the portfolio) or potentially delay company's diversification plans.

RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive rating outlook reflects our expectation that over the next 12-24 months the company will continue to deliver positive operational results, supporting a stable cash flow generation, while maintaining a balanced growth strategy in line with the company's tightened LTV target between 35% - 36%.

While 2022 and 2023 earnings will weaken because of the disposal of its BBVA portfolio, that represented a very stable and long-term income stream for the company, we expect EBITDA to improve from 2024 onwards as company grows the earnings contribution derived from its logistics portfolio and the initial investments in data centres, which we expect to help reducing net debt to EBITDA towards 10x from 2025 onwards.

The company's strategy of pivoting its business profile to structurally favoured real estate segments such as logistics and data centres, catering to the increasingly digital economy will help to mitigate the potential dampening effects on demand for retail and office properties from an economic deacceleration amid high geopolitical tensions and rising inflationary pressures.

LIQUIDITY

Company's liquidity is excellent including €1.7 billion of cash and cash equivalents pro-forma for the net proceeds from the BBVA portfolio sale and after the planned extraordinary dividend payment on capital gains from the sale of around €315 million as stipulated by the Spanish REIT regime. Additionally, the company benefits from a €830 million undrawn revolving credit facilities and a high level of unencumbered assets in combination with a well-staggered debt maturity from 2023 onwards.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could arise if:

- The company continues to demonstrate solid operational execution and prudent financial policies through real estate cycles alongside a balanced growth strategy.

- MERLIN builds track record of sustaining leverage at a clearly lower than historic level and in line with its own financial policy equating to a Moody's adjusted gross debt/total assets not materially above 35%, coupled with net debt to EBITDA declining towards low teens.

- Fixed charge cover strengthening towards 4.0x

- the company maintains a low-risk and solidly preleased development pipeline not exceeding the low teens as a percentage of total assets

- At least stable macroeconomic and operating environment for real estate in Spain

Negative rating pressure is unlikely because of the positive outlook but it could develop in case of:

- Gross debt/gross assets sustained above 45% or deterioration of net debt to EBITDA ratio from 2021 level

- Fixed charge coverage sustained below 3.0x

- Failure to maintain adequate liquidity or a material deterioration in the level of unencumbered assets

- Material earnings pressure from failure to lease up development projects or project-related time delays and cost overruns

- A sharp deterioration in the outlook for Spain's real estate markets or macroeconomic environment

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

The environmental performance of properties has an impact on their marketability and asset quality. MERLIN Properties has a well-invested and diversified portfolio across asset classes but concentrated in Spain. Company's exposure to carbon transition risk is moderate as MERLIN has undertaken investments to upgrade energy performance and physical attributes of its CRE properties over the last 5 years and will continue doing so. In fact, the company targets to achieve net zero operations by 2030. The company continues to increase the energy certification across its portfolio. 91% of offices, 85% of logistic assets and 97% of shopping centres were certified as per year-end 2021. The company's goal is to be 100% energy-certificated by the end of 2022.

Occupier demand for its real estate properties is vulnerable to rising hybrid-working models and accelerated shift towards e-commerce. We expect real estate companies like MERLIN with a relatively modern and well-invested office properties and dominant shopping centres catering to multi-channel retail models to be less strained by structural challenges. The economic and digital transformation will favour the company's growing logistics segment and its initial investments in data centres.

The company has high governance standards, which include the separation of the chairman and CEO roles, a 60%-independent board of directors, and the existence of nomination, remuneration, audit and control and sustainability committees. MERLIN has one of the most detailed financial policies among its peers that we rate, including a publicly communicated new target to maintain a reported leverage that does not exceed 35-36%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (MERLIN or MERLIN Properties) is the second largest real estate company in Spain, with a gross asset value (GAV) of €11.3 billion as of end of 2021 proforma for the recent disposal of its bank branches portfolio. Its properties are diversified across segments, with offices accounting for 58% of its value, shopping centres for ca. 20%, logistics for 15%, and other assets such as land and equity investments for 7% as of end of 2021 and proforma for the above-mentioned transaction.

The company is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which was incorporated into the Spanish REIT tax regime in 2014. MERLIN is listed on the Spanish stock exchange (IBEX-35), with a market capitalisation of around €5.0 billion as of 26 of April 2022. The company's largest shareholder is Banco Santander S.A. (Spain) with a stake of 22.3%.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ana Luz Silva Robles
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

