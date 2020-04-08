Moody's affirms MGP's ratings; revises outlook to negative

New York, April 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed MGM Growth Properties Operating Partnership LP ("MGP")'s
Ba3 senior secured bank credit facility and its B1 senior unsecured debt.
Moody's also assigned a corporate family rating at Ba3 and a speculative
grade liquidity rating at SGL-2 to MGP. The rating outlook
was revised to negative from stable.
The ratings affirmation reflects MGP's scale and long-term,
triple-net leases that contain various structural protections to
enhance the security of contractual rent payments. The REIT also
maintains a strong fixed charge coverage and adequate near-term
liquidity. The negative outlook reflects the pressure on MGP's
operating cash flows that is expected to persist while its tenants face
disruption to their businesses from the coronavirus. The outlook
also reflects the uncertain prospects for recovery, as job losses
and declining asset values will impact consumer discretionary spending
once the public health crisis subsides.
The following ratings were affirmed:
MGM Growth Properties Operating Partnership LP -- Senior secured
bank credit facility at Ba3; Senior unsecured debt at B1; BACKED
senior unsecured debt at B1;
The following ratings were assigned:
MGM Growth Properties Operating Partnership LP -- Corporate family
rating at Ba3; Speculative grade liquidity rating at SGL-2
The following rating was withdrawn:
MGM Growth Properties LLC -- Corporate family rating at Ba3
Outlook Actions:
Issuers: MGM Growth Properties Operating Partnership LP
Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable
Issuers: MGM Growth Properties LLC
Outlook, Withdrawn, previously Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
MGP's Ba3 corporate family rating primarily reflects the REIT's
highly predictable cash flow from operations sustained by its long-term
triple net master lease agreement with a leading industry operator of
gaming and resort assets. The operator and obligor under the master
lease is MGM Resorts International (MGM Resorts, Ba3 Ratings under
Review for Downgrade). The rating also incorporates MGP's
healthy fixed charge coverage ratio and limited near-term debt
maturities. However, MGP has significant tenant, and
geographic concentrations with sizable of its reported adjusted EBITDA
generated by its Las Vegas assets. Its tenant exposure is solely
to MGM Resorts. The rating also considers the specialized nature
of MGP's unique gaming assets, which are highly volatile,
and its largely encumbered portfolio which reduces the REIT's financial
flexibility.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The gaming sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in MGP's credit profile, including its exposure
to travel disruptions and discretionary consumer spending have left it
vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions and MGP remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on MGP of the breadth
and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit
quality it has triggered.
Key credit challenges include the potential for MGP to experience more
sustained declines in operating cash flow depending on the duration of
casino closures and pace of recovery for its tenant's businesses.
Job losses and declining asset prices are causing a decline in consumers'
discretionary income available to spend on gaming and other types of entertainment
once the public health crisis has subsided. It also remains unclear
how quickly consumers will be willing to resume gathering in large public
spaces even as social distancing measures are relaxed.
MGP's SGL-2 rating is supported by its cash flow generation,
ample cash position, and a minimal near-term maturity schedule.
MGP had approximately $202 million unrestricted cash and its $1.35
billion secured credit revolver was fully available at December 31,
2019. However, the REIT recently drew down the revolver in
full to enhance liquidity given the uncertain operating outlook for its
tenant and the REIT has about $420 million of unrestricted cash.
MGP is sitting on a sizable cash balance of approximately $1.8
billion, but Moody's expects the REIT to use the cash to fund
the potential $1.4 billion MGM Resorts' redemption
of the operating partnership units. As part of the joint venture
with Blackstone announced in January 2020, MGM agreed to redeem
up to $1.4 billion of the operating partnership units to
reduce the ownership concentration to approximately 55% from 67.7%.
This potential OP unit redemption marks the first step since the REIT's
IPO in 2016 towards becoming more independent from MGM Resorts.
MGP has no near-term maturities. Nonetheless, its
unencumbered assets to gross assets are modest as most of its assets are
securing the credit facility, which diminishes the REIT's liquidity
position.
The negative outlook reflects the pressure on MGP's operating cash
flows that is expected to persist while its tenant face disruption to
their businesses from the coronavirus. The outlook also reflects
the uncertain prospects for recovery, as job losses and declining
asset values will impact consumer discretionary spending once the public
health crisis subsides.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded if Moody's becomes more concerned about the
credit profiles of MGP's tenant, the REIT's net debt
to EBITDA is in excess of 6.0x and/or fixed charge coverage ratio
is below 2.5x, on a consistent basis. Sizable leveraged
acquisitions or a deteriorating liquidity profile would also lead to negative
rating pressure.
A ratings upgrade is unlikely given the negative outlook. Longer
term, an upgrade would require unencumbered assets to gross assets
to approach 50% and a prudent growth strategy on a leverage neutral
basis, while maintaining ample liquidity. The rating upgrade
will also be predicated on net debt to EBITDA remaining below 5.5x
and fixed charge coverage being above 3.5x, In addition,
an upgrade will require that the REIT's largest tenant concentration
falls below 50% of the MGP's EBITDA and an increased third
party ownership of MGP beyond the 50% level with commensurate board
representation and voting rights
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
In addition, Moody's has corrected the issuer/borrower on the USD
1.350 billion Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2023,
USD 270 million Senior Secured Term Loan A due 2023 and USD 200 million
Senior Secured Delayed Draw Term Loan A due 2023 to MGM Growth Properties
Operating Partnership LP. Due to an internal administrative error,
the issuer/borrower on these bank credit facilities was previously shown,
incorrectly, as MGM Growth Properties LLC. The Term Loans
were repaid in Q1 2020.
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) is a publicly traded real
estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership and
leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts,
whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention,
dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP currently
owns a portfolio of properties acquired from MGM Resorts, consisting
of eleven premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across
the United States, the MGM Northfield Park in Northfield,
OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as
a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas.
MGP had $15.1 billion of gross assets as of December 31,
2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Thuy Nguyen
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Philip Kibel
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653