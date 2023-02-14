Moody's affirms MHP's Caa3 CFR and downgrades PDR to Ca-PD; outlook remains negative

Frankfurt am Main, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed MHP SE's (MHP or the company) Caa3 corporate family rating (CFR) and downgraded its probability of default rating (PDR) to Ca-PD from Caa3-PD. Moody's also affirmed the national scale rating (NSR) of MHP at Caa3.ua. The outlook on MHP's ratings remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The downgrade of MHP's PDR to Ca-PD reflects (1) Moody's view that the company does not have sufficient liquidity to repay the USD500 million eurobonds due May 2024, which elevates the risk of default and (2) expectations that the challenging macro-economic environment in Ukraine (Ca stable), including disruption to infrastructure and population displacement, will continue to weigh on the company's performance," says Sebastien Cieniewski, Moody's lead analyst for MHP. MHP had approximately USD317 million of cash as of 30 September 2022, and Moody's does not expect the company to have access to capital markets or generate sufficient cash over the next year to repay the bonds due in 2024. MHP will likely look to restructure these instruments, including through a potential extension of their maturity, which Moody's would likely consider a distressed exchange, a type of default under Moody's definitions.

At the same time, the affirmation of the Caa3 CFR reflects Moody's view of the potential for relatively limited losses for creditors in a restructuring scenario. Russia's invasion of Ukraine hurt MHP's EBITDA and cash flow generation, although the company has shown some resilience by maintaining a high level of production. For example, poultry production volume in Ukraine decreased by only 7% to 515,488 tonnes in the first nine months of 2022 compared to 551,729 tonnes during the same period last year.

On 10 February 2023, Moody's downgraded the Government of Ukraine's foreign and domestic currency long-term issuer ratings and foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings to Ca from Caa3 and changed the outlook to stable from negative. Ukraine's local- and foreign-currency ceilings have been lowered to Caa3 from Caa2. The downgrade of Ukraine's ratings to Ca is driven by the increase in risks to government debt sustainability against the backdrop of the protracted military conflict with Russia and its implications for the economy and public finances.

Moody's projects that MHP will generate weaker EBITDA and moderately negative to break-even free cash flow (FCF) in 2023, driven in part, but not exclusively by, an unstable operating environment precipitated by the war and lower poultry prices. Moody's also expects the company to renew most of its local bank facilities, part of which MHP uses for working capital purposes.

In March 2022, MHP announced that it had secured bondholder approval to postpone first interest payments for 2022 on each of its bonds and also requested its bank lenders to postpone debt servicing. At the publication of its Q3 2022 results, MHP announced that it expected to pay in full and on time all bond coupons deferred across Q4 2022 and Q1 2023. According to the company, MHP has paid all deferred coupons as of February 3, 2023, with none remaining outstanding.

OUTLOOK

The negative rating outlook reflects continued high risks to credit quality, including potential recovery for bondholders, in the midst of the invasion. Disruptions in exports add uncertainty.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

MHP's CFR is at the level of Ukraine's local and foreign currency country ceiling, making an upgrade of ratings unlikely absent a change in the sovereign ratings or ceilings. Further downgrade could be driven by a sovereign downgrade, further weakening in MHP's credit profile as a result of pronounced physical damage to assets, market and logistics disruptions, cash flow generation and impaired liquidity, or a change in Moody's recovery expectations.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in August 2022 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings Methodology". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

COMPANY PROFILE

MHP, domiciled in Cyprus, is one of Ukraine's leading agro-industrial groups. The company's operations include the production of poultry and sunflower oil, and the production and sale of convenience foods. The company is vertically integrated into grain and fodder production and has one of the largest land banks in Ukraine. Perutnina Ptuj, MHP's subsidiary, is a leading poultry and meat-processing producer in the Balkans with production assets in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

