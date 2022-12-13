info

Rating Action:

Moody’s affirms MS Amlin entities’ Insurance Financial Strength ratings at A1, outlooks remain stable

13 December 2022
﻿

London , December 13, 2022 – Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the A1 insurance financial strength ratings (IFSR) of MS Amlin AG (AAG) and Lloyd's Syndicate 2001 (Syndicate 2001), which is managed by MS Amlin Underwriting Limited (AUL), two key operating subsidiaries of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited's (MSI, A1 stable for IFSR) international division. The outlooks for both entities remain stable.

AAG, AUL together with their sister company, MS Amlin SE, are collectively known as "MS Amlin entities", and are direct, wholly owned subsidiaries of MSI, a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. group ("MS&AD"). MS&AD acquired Amlin plc in February 2016.

A list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 IFSRs of AAG, and Syndicate 2001 reflect their A3 standalone credit profiles and two notches of uplift due to parental support.

Moody's believes that the MS Amlin entities benefit from strong parental support from MSI because they are a key component of MSI's strategy to grow and diversify outside its domestic Japanese market. Support is further underscored by the shared brand and increasing operational integration and reputational ties between the MS Amlin entities and the parent, along with demonstrations of financial support in the form of an additional capital injections since the acquisition.

The reorganization of MSI's holdings in the MS Amlin entities, which was completed in January 2020, increased the direct linkage between the individual MS Amlin entities and MSI. This is in line with MSI's intention to more closely align these entities with its overall strategy and to foster more collaboration. During 2022, the trading name of AAG was rebranded to MS Reinsurance, further strengthening the linkage between MS Amlin entities and MSI.

Under its Medium-Term Management Plan (2022-25), MS&AD has a strategic goal of growing its international business to reach around JPY 125 billion (around 27% of the group's adjusted profit) by YE2025. The MS Amlin entities are collectively MS&AD's largest international business and are budgeted to contribute around one third of the international division's adjusted profit by FY2025. Furthermore, the MS Amlin entities' expertise in specialty and casualty commercial lines should enable MS&AD to expand within its domestic property and casualty (P&C) market even as traditional consumer lines, such as retail motor insurance, will likely shrink.

-- STANDALONE CREDIT FUNDAMENTALS --

MS AMLIN AG

AAG's standalone credit profile benefits from the company's solid regulatory capitalization but is offset by: (1) its modest market position and limited diversity compared with larger global reinsurance peers, although the company's premium base has expanded meaningfully in recent years; and (2) weak and volatile reported profitability, reflecting the company's historically high exposure to natural catastrophe perils and more recently, adverse reserve development.

On a standalone basis, AAG's market position is modest relative to other global reinsurers. However, the company has a good position in several niche markets and along with peers, has grown gross premium written (GWP) meaningfully over recent years, benefitting from sector wide price rises as well as new business volumes. The company's ownership by MSI, and recent rebranding to MS Reinsurance, enhances its market position relative to other players of similar size.

AAG's underwrites property and casualty reinsurance lines, as is therefore somewhat more concentrated within a smaller number of product lines and geographies than some of its larger peers. The company has an ambition to increase its presence in specialty and casualty reinsurance lines over the coming years, but most of its exposure is still to property reinsurance. Longer-term, AAG will also look to expand its geographic footprint.

The company's capitalization is good, with regulatory capital, based on the Swiss Solvency Test (SST), at 180% and Moody's gross underwriting leverage (GUL) at 2.1x as at YE2021. Over time, Moody's expects AAG's capital metrics to gradually deteriorate as the company becomes more integrated into the MSI group, the business mix changes and as management look to optimize capital to support the company's medium-term return on equity targets.

Moody's believes a key credit challenge facing AAG is executing its strategy to improve performance whilst expanding into new lines of business. In recent years, AAG's profitability has been hampered by above-average natural catastrophe losses and adverse reserve developments, notably in its US Casualty, Engineering and Cyber portfolios. The expense ratio also increased in 2021 associated with investment in IT infrastructure, including underwriting platforms, catastrophe modelling, pricing, actuarial and finance tools. This is reflected in the company's weak (1.15)% five-year average return on capital (ROC).

Notwithstanding the actions the company has taken during 2022 to significantly reduce its catastrophe exposure, the rating agency expects AAG's FY2022 profitability will be impacted by hurricane Ian and other natural catastrophe losses as well as claims related to the Russia/Ukraine military conflict and the forecast 15% decline in premiums. Going forward, AAG should benefit from market wide price rises and strong demand for reinsurance protection. Over the medium terms, AAG's performance should improve on the back of the company transformation program, which includes expanding into specialty reinsurance lines such as cyber, crop and financial lines, and reducing costs.

LLOYD'S SYNDICATE 2001

The standalone credit profile of AUL, which operates through Lloyd's Syndicate 2001, reflects its well-known franchise in the Lloyd's of London Market, good product and geographic diversification and conservative investment strategy. These strengths are offset by AUL's still relatively high product risk, moderate levels of excess capital and weak reported profitability, driven by significant catastrophe losses and reserve deterioration.

AUL has a long-established reputation for underwriting expertise and client service within the London Market. However, AUL's GWP have reduced significantly following the exit from unprofitable lines of business during 2019 and 2020 and legal reorganization following Brexit, which has reduced Syndicate 2001's overall size and position within Lloyd's of London. AUL also lacks the diverse set of platforms provided by similarly sized (re)insurance peers, although being part of the broader MSI group is an offset to this.

AUL has reported weak and volatile earnings, only achieving a small profit of £8 million in 2021 after meaningful losses in 2017, 2018 and 2020, driven by natural catastrophe losses as well as Covid-19 induced business interruption claims. The improvement in 2021 is the result of ongoing restructuring and underwriting actions, including the discontinuation of unprofitable lines and cost cutting initiatives. The syndicate's underlying performance (excluding discontinued operations) has also continued to improve, with AUL's insurance and reinsurance divisions reporting underlying combined ratios of 91% and 92%, respectively, for YE2021.

Over the medium-term, Moody's expects AUL's reported profitability to improve towards its underlying performance, benefitting from market wide price increases and expansion into profitable lines. Ongoing actions taken by AUL to address the legacy reserving risk, including the Reinsurance to Close transaction entered into with RiverStone in 2022, relating to the syndicate's UK P&C 2019 and prior years of account portfolio, will also provide greater stability to reported combined ratios. Nevertheless, in 2022, Moody's expects AUL to report another overall loss driven by significant losses related to the Russia/Ukraine military conflict, hurricane Ian and other natural catastrophes.

The syndicate's standalone excess capital is modest relative to its catastrophe exposures, relatively high product risk and Lloyd's of London's capital requirements. This is highlighted in recent years by MSI's Members' contributions amounting to £154 million and £110 million for the 2021 and 2020 underwriting years, respectively. In addition, the syndicate's GUL metric is very weak, albeit improved, at 8.3x. Moody's expects the syndicate's capitalization to improve gradually as underwriting profitability is restored, but the rating agency does not expect MSI to allow significant excess capital to build up at AUL. Modest excess capitalization on a standalone basis is offset by support from its parent, MSI, and failing that support from the Lloyd's central fund.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given that the ratings of MS Amlin entities benefit from two notches of parental support, any upward pressure on their ratings would be dependent on an upgrade of MSI's ratings together with explicit forms of parental support, for example in the form of capital maintenance agreements, direct guarantees or minimum net worth agreements. However, the following factors could lead to upward pressure on the entities' respective standalone credit assessments:

AAG: (i) a meaningful increase in the company's market position; (ii) sustaining strong core earnings with return on capital above 5% over the underwriting cycle; and (iii) strong standalone capitalization, with an SST ratio above 160%.

AUL: (i) meaningful strengthening of Syndicate 2001's market position; (ii) improved reported profitability, with return on capital above 5% over the underwriting cycle; and (iii) strengthened standalone capital adequacy, including maintaining reduced gross underwriting leverage below 3.0x

Conversely, Moody's said the following factors could lead to downward pressure on the MS Amlin entities' standalone credit profile and/or ratings: (i) deterioration in the credit profile of its parent, or indications of diminished support from MSI; (ii) a reduction in the company's individual shareholders' equity in excess of 10% over a rolling 12 month period; (iii) a continuation of weak underwriting performance, reflected in combined ratios consistently above 100%; and/or (iv) a material loss of market share.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS -

The following ratings have been affirmed:

Lloyd's Syndicate 2001:

…Insurance financial strength rating at A1

Outlook remains stable

MS Amlin AG

…Insurance financial strength rating at A1

Outlook remains stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Reinsurers Methodology published in August 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391812 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions .

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com .

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management: NO

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com .

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235 .

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com .

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Helena Kingsley-Tomkins
VP-Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

Simon James Robin Ainsworth
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office :
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

