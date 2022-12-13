The A1 IFSRs of AAG, and Syndicate 2001 reflect their A3 standalone credit profiles and two notches of uplift due to parental support.

Moody's believes that the MS Amlin entities benefit from strong parental support from MSI because they are a key component of MSI's strategy to grow and diversify outside its domestic Japanese market. Support is further underscored by the shared brand and increasing operational integration and reputational ties between the MS Amlin entities and the parent, along with demonstrations of financial support in the form of an additional capital injections since the acquisition.

The reorganization of MSI's holdings in the MS Amlin entities, which was completed in January 2020, increased the direct linkage between the individual MS Amlin entities and MSI. This is in line with MSI's intention to more closely align these entities with its overall strategy and to foster more collaboration. During 2022, the trading name of AAG was rebranded to MS Reinsurance, further strengthening the linkage between MS Amlin entities and MSI.

Under its Medium-Term Management Plan (2022-25), MS&AD has a strategic goal of growing its international business to reach around JPY 125 billion (around 27% of the group's adjusted profit) by YE2025. The MS Amlin entities are collectively MS&AD's largest international business and are budgeted to contribute around one third of the international division's adjusted profit by FY2025. Furthermore, the MS Amlin entities' expertise in specialty and casualty commercial lines should enable MS&AD to expand within its domestic property and casualty (P&C) market even as traditional consumer lines, such as retail motor insurance, will likely shrink.

-- STANDALONE CREDIT FUNDAMENTALS --

MS AMLIN AG

AAG's standalone credit profile benefits from the company's solid regulatory capitalization but is offset by: (1) its modest market position and limited diversity compared with larger global reinsurance peers, although the company's premium base has expanded meaningfully in recent years; and (2) weak and volatile reported profitability, reflecting the company's historically high exposure to natural catastrophe perils and more recently, adverse reserve development.

On a standalone basis, AAG's market position is modest relative to other global reinsurers. However, the company has a good position in several niche markets and along with peers, has grown gross premium written (GWP) meaningfully over recent years, benefitting from sector wide price rises as well as new business volumes. The company's ownership by MSI, and recent rebranding to MS Reinsurance, enhances its market position relative to other players of similar size.

AAG's underwrites property and casualty reinsurance lines, as is therefore somewhat more concentrated within a smaller number of product lines and geographies than some of its larger peers. The company has an ambition to increase its presence in specialty and casualty reinsurance lines over the coming years, but most of its exposure is still to property reinsurance. Longer-term, AAG will also look to expand its geographic footprint.

The company's capitalization is good, with regulatory capital, based on the Swiss Solvency Test (SST), at 180% and Moody's gross underwriting leverage (GUL) at 2.1x as at YE2021. Over time, Moody's expects AAG's capital metrics to gradually deteriorate as the company becomes more integrated into the MSI group, the business mix changes and as management look to optimize capital to support the company's medium-term return on equity targets.

Moody's believes a key credit challenge facing AAG is executing its strategy to improve performance whilst expanding into new lines of business. In recent years, AAG's profitability has been hampered by above-average natural catastrophe losses and adverse reserve developments, notably in its US Casualty, Engineering and Cyber portfolios. The expense ratio also increased in 2021 associated with investment in IT infrastructure, including underwriting platforms, catastrophe modelling, pricing, actuarial and finance tools. This is reflected in the company's weak (1.15)% five-year average return on capital (ROC).

Notwithstanding the actions the company has taken during 2022 to significantly reduce its catastrophe exposure, the rating agency expects AAG's FY2022 profitability will be impacted by hurricane Ian and other natural catastrophe losses as well as claims related to the Russia/Ukraine military conflict and the forecast 15% decline in premiums. Going forward, AAG should benefit from market wide price rises and strong demand for reinsurance protection. Over the medium terms, AAG's performance should improve on the back of the company transformation program, which includes expanding into specialty reinsurance lines such as cyber, crop and financial lines, and reducing costs.

LLOYD'S SYNDICATE 2001

The standalone credit profile of AUL, which operates through Lloyd's Syndicate 2001, reflects its well-known franchise in the Lloyd's of London Market, good product and geographic diversification and conservative investment strategy. These strengths are offset by AUL's still relatively high product risk, moderate levels of excess capital and weak reported profitability, driven by significant catastrophe losses and reserve deterioration.

AUL has a long-established reputation for underwriting expertise and client service within the London Market. However, AUL's GWP have reduced significantly following the exit from unprofitable lines of business during 2019 and 2020 and legal reorganization following Brexit, which has reduced Syndicate 2001's overall size and position within Lloyd's of London. AUL also lacks the diverse set of platforms provided by similarly sized (re)insurance peers, although being part of the broader MSI group is an offset to this.

AUL has reported weak and volatile earnings, only achieving a small profit of £8 million in 2021 after meaningful losses in 2017, 2018 and 2020, driven by natural catastrophe losses as well as Covid-19 induced business interruption claims. The improvement in 2021 is the result of ongoing restructuring and underwriting actions, including the discontinuation of unprofitable lines and cost cutting initiatives. The syndicate's underlying performance (excluding discontinued operations) has also continued to improve, with AUL's insurance and reinsurance divisions reporting underlying combined ratios of 91% and 92%, respectively, for YE2021.

Over the medium-term, Moody's expects AUL's reported profitability to improve towards its underlying performance, benefitting from market wide price increases and expansion into profitable lines. Ongoing actions taken by AUL to address the legacy reserving risk, including the Reinsurance to Close transaction entered into with RiverStone in 2022, relating to the syndicate's UK P&C 2019 and prior years of account portfolio, will also provide greater stability to reported combined ratios. Nevertheless, in 2022, Moody's expects AUL to report another overall loss driven by significant losses related to the Russia/Ukraine military conflict, hurricane Ian and other natural catastrophes.

The syndicate's standalone excess capital is modest relative to its catastrophe exposures, relatively high product risk and Lloyd's of London's capital requirements. This is highlighted in recent years by MSI's Members' contributions amounting to £154 million and £110 million for the 2021 and 2020 underwriting years, respectively. In addition, the syndicate's GUL metric is very weak, albeit improved, at 8.3x. Moody's expects the syndicate's capitalization to improve gradually as underwriting profitability is restored, but the rating agency does not expect MSI to allow significant excess capital to build up at AUL. Modest excess capitalization on a standalone basis is offset by support from its parent, MSI, and failing that support from the Lloyd's central fund.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given that the ratings of MS Amlin entities benefit from two notches of parental support, any upward pressure on their ratings would be dependent on an upgrade of MSI's ratings together with explicit forms of parental support, for example in the form of capital maintenance agreements, direct guarantees or minimum net worth agreements. However, the following factors could lead to upward pressure on the entities' respective standalone credit assessments:

AAG: (i) a meaningful increase in the company's market position; (ii) sustaining strong core earnings with return on capital above 5% over the underwriting cycle; and (iii) strong standalone capitalization, with an SST ratio above 160%.

AUL: (i) meaningful strengthening of Syndicate 2001's market position; (ii) improved reported profitability, with return on capital above 5% over the underwriting cycle; and (iii) strengthened standalone capital adequacy, including maintaining reduced gross underwriting leverage below 3.0x

Conversely, Moody's said the following factors could lead to downward pressure on the MS Amlin entities' standalone credit profile and/or ratings: (i) deterioration in the credit profile of its parent, or indications of diminished support from MSI; (ii) a reduction in the company's individual shareholders' equity in excess of 10% over a rolling 12 month period; (iii) a continuation of weak underwriting performance, reflected in combined ratios consistently above 100%; and/or (iv) a material loss of market share.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS -

The following ratings have been affirmed:

Lloyd's Syndicate 2001:

…Insurance financial strength rating at A1

Outlook remains stable

MS Amlin AG

…Insurance financial strength rating at A1

Outlook remains stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Reinsurers Methodology published in August 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391812 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.