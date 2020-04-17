Moody's affirms MTU's LT Issuer rating at Baa3, outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed MTU Aero Engines AG's (MTU) long term issuer rating
at Baa3. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The commercial aviation
sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the
shock given its exposure to declining passenger traffic, travel
restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
More specifically, the weaknesses in MTU's credit profile,
including its exposure to most airline customers across the world have
left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions and MTU remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing
to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact
on MTU of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
The rating affirmation considers MTU's strong balance sheet position
prior to the coronavirus outbreak as a strong mitigant to the severity
of the demand shock from the outbreak combined with the expectation of
a performance turnaround in 2021. Furthermore, the affirmation
reflects the company's proactive operational and financial measures
implemented to mitigate the impact of the current market disruptions.
MTU closed year-end 2019 with a strong balance sheet position and
significant headroom under its current rating category. Supported
by strong demand for its engine original equipment business across most
of its engine platforms as well as its MRO activities, MTU's
gross leverage as measured by Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA stood
at 2.0 at year-end 2019 (2.0x in 2018). RCF/Net
debt was also robust with 52% in 2019 (56% in 2018).
This provides good cushion against the current market shock.
Moody's base case assumptions are that the coronavirus pandemic
will lead to a period of severe cuts in passenger traffic and deliveries
of aircraft over at least the next three months with all regions affected
globally. Our base case assumes there is a gradual recovery in
deliveries starting in the third quarter. However there are high
risks of more challenging downside scenarios and the severity and duration
of the pandemic and travel restrictions is uncertain. Moody's
analysis assumes an around 40% reduction in MTU's engine
sales and MRO activities in 2020. Longer term we do not envisage
a return to 2019 revenues before mid-2023 at the earliest (2022
revenues still expected to be 5% below 2019 levels). Under
this scenario we expect MTU's leverage as measured by Moody's
adjusted Debt/EBITDA to significantly exceed our downgrade trigger at
year-end 2020 before reverting back to the lower end of our tolerance
level for the current rating by year-end 2022.
More broadly MTU's Baa3 issuer rating remains supported by (1) the company's
established position as a global supplier of engine components and subsystems,
and the largest independent provider of aircraft engine maintenance,
repair and overhaul (MRO) services worldwide; (2) strong order backlog
(equivalent to around four years of production based on 2019 sales);
(3) strong demand from airlines for narrow body aircrafts, especially
A320 family equipped also with GTF engines prior to the coronavirus outbreak;
(4) improvement in profitability over the past few years despite dilution
from GTF ramp up.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook to the current rating reflects the uncertainties
related to the length of the current outbreak and the recovery pattern
of demand for aircrafts and MRO services post outbreak.
Moody's base case assumes a very sharp drop in deliveries and MRO
activity in Q2 2020 with a gradual recovery starting from Q3 2020 but
full year 2020 deliveries and MRO activities to be 40% below 2019
levels. For 2021 and 2022, Moody's expects a gradual
rebound in activity but with revenue still slightly below 2019 levels
at year-end 2022. These assumptions are subject to material
uncertainties notwithstanding that MTU's sizeable order backlog
and good engine platform diversification (both in original equipment and
MRO activities) should act as a buffer if underlying demand for aircrafts
picks up more slowly than we currently expect. The supportive stance
of governments around the world to protect their airlines as an important
element of their transportation infrastructure also offers some comfort
on recovery prospects for the industry. Lastly, an ageing
fleet should support some level of aircraft demand post outbreak.
LIQUIDITY
MTU's liquidity position is deemed adequate. The company
had €140 million of cash and marketable securities on balance sheet
at 31st December 2019 and €564 million availability under a €600
million revolving credit facility with comfortable covenant headroom at
year-end 2019. MTU has a well spread maturity profile with
only €30 million maturing in 2021 and €90 million maturing in
2023. The largest maturity is not until 2027 when a €500 million
convertible bond matures. We understand that MTU is currently in
the process of taping the German private placement market to beef up its
liquidity resources. In addition the issuer is in negotiations
with its RCF lenders to add a €100 million so called corona tranche
to its €600 million undrawn RCF.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Positive rating pressure is unlikely in the short term. Longer
term a gross leverage as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA
below 2.5x and retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt above 35%
as well as sustained positive FCF generation, with FCF/debt in the
high-single digits in percentage terms could lead to positive rating
pressure.
Negative rating pressure would build if leverage (Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA) would increase sustainably above 3.0x. A drop
in RCF/Net debt below 25% on a sustainable basis and materially
negative FCF generation could lead to negative pressure on the current
rating. A deterioration in the group's liquidity profile
would also exert negative pressure on the rating. Given the current
market shock from the coronavirus outbreak we do not expect MTU's
leverage to drop back to below 3.0x before 2022.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Aerospace and Defense
Industry published in March 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108840.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
