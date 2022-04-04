Moody's affirms M&T's ratings (long-term senior unsecured A3) and changes outlook to stable from negative; upgrades People's United's ratings (long-term senior unsecured to A3 from Baa2), concluding review following merger completion

New York, April 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the long-term debt and deposit ratings and assessments of M&T Bank Corporation (M&T, long-term senior unsecured debt A3 stable) and its subsidiaries, including the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of its lead bank subsidiary Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank, long-term deposits Aa3, long-term senior unsecured A3 stable, BCA a2). At the same time, Moody's changed the rating outlook to stable from negative. This action follows the announcement that M&T has completed its acquisition of People's United Financial Inc.

Moody's also upgraded all the long-term ratings of People's United Financial Inc. (People's) and its bank subsidiary, People's United Bank, N.A., to the same level as those of M&T. The holding company senior unsecured debt was upgraded to A3 from Baa2 and the non-cumulative preferred stock was upgraded to Baa2(hyb) from Ba1(hyb). People's United Bank's BCA was upgraded to a2 from baa1, and its long-term deposit rating was upgraded to Aa3 from A2. This action concludes the review on the ratings and assessments of People's that was announced on 22 February 2021, as a result of the acquisition announcement. Following this ratings upgrade, Moody's will withdraw all People's outstanding ratings, except for ratings on debt or preferred stock that remain outstanding, because these entities have been merged into M&T.

A complete list of affected ratings and entities can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the BCA and long-term ratings of M&T reflects Moody's view that its risk profile is broadly unchanged as a result of the acquisition of People's and that the combined bank will continue to outperform its US regional bank peers, whose median BCA is currently a3.

The enlarged M&T had approximately $220 billion of assets based on the balance sheets of each company as of 31 December 2021. People's loans and deposits each account for about 30% of the combined company's totals. M&T's shareholders have an ownership stake of approximately 72% of the merged company. The retail and commercial banking franchise now covers the New England, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the US, as well as operating some national businesses.

The affirmation of M&T Bank's a2 BCA and ratings reflects the bank's strong asset quality and profitability record and robust deposit funding, partly offset by its historically weaker capitalization relative to peers and its above-peer commercial real estate (CRE) concentration. Both M&T and People's have a long history of good asset quality relative to peers. The merger increases M&T's scale and geographic diversity and provides at least a top three deposit market share in six out of the ten largest metropolitan statistical areas in which it operates. M&T expects to achieve cost savings of approximately $330 million, or 30% of People's 2020 expenses, which it forecasts to be realized in 2023. These considerations will further strengthen M&T's proven ability to generate above peer-average earnings over the long term. The liquidity profile of the combined bank is strong, reflecting the ample and low-cost deposit funding at each constituent and sizeable holdings of liquid assets.

Capitalization has been the weakest driver of M&T's financial profile based on its typical operating range of around 9% for Moody's tangible common equity (TCE) ratio. Its Moody's TCE ratio was 11.0% as of 31 December 2021. M&T stopped its common stock repurchases in anticipation of the close of the acquisition, and Moody's expects the bank will gradually reduce its capitalization over the next 12-18 months through resumption of its $800 million share repurchase program. M&T's participation in the Federal Reserve's two-year stress test cycle in 2022, as well as its participation in 2023 to include the effects of the acquisition, provide additional confidence that M&T will maintain adequate capital buffers. The transaction does not reduce M&T's CRE concentration, which equaled about 30% of total combined loans as of 31 December 2021, higher than most peers. However, the combined bank does have modestly lower exposure to construction loans and investor-owned CRE loans in New York City.

The change in M&T's rating outlook to stable from negative reflects the change in economic outlook since the transaction was announced in February of 2021, which improves M&T's ability to absorb integration charges, realize merger benefits, and return to its historically high profitability. The March 2022 interest rate increase and expected future increases over 2022-23 will significantly boost M&T's net interest income. Since the acquisition announcement, the US economic recovery from the pandemic-induced downturn has continued and Moody's expects the operating environment to remain favorable despite higher geopolitical risks. The integration risks are mitigated by the credit mark and experience of both management teams in successfully completing and integrating prior acquisitions. Additionally, the combined Board of Directors will be reduced to 17 members from expected 24 at the time of the acquisition announcement, which is positive for effective governance.

The stable outlook on M&T's ratings reflects Moody's expectation of little change in the bank's credit profile over the next 12-18 months, as it proceeds with the merger integration. Systems conversions are expected to occur in the third quarter of 2022.

The upgrade of the BCA and ratings of People's reflects the benefit to creditors from the increased scale and diversification of the merger. The debt and preferred stock originally issued by People's have been assumed by M&T or converted into M&T obligations. Moody's will withdraw the other ratings of People's United Financial Inc. and People's United Bank, N.A. following the upgrade because these entities have been merged into M&T and no longer exist.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

M&T's a2 BCA is one of the highest among Moody's rated US banks and given the inherent integration risks of the People's acquisition, an upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. M&T's BCA could be upgraded, however, if it operates with meaningfully higher capitalization than it has historically after it successfully integrates and realizes the benefits from the merger. A higher BCA would likely lead to a ratings upgrade.

A downgrade of M&T's BCA could occur if its capitalization as measured by Moody's TCE ratio, falls materially below 9%, or if Moody's assesses that it is unable to realize the planned benefits of the merger and return to higher levels of profitability. A sustained increase in market funding would also be negative for the BCA. A lower BCA would likely lead to a rating downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: People's United Bank, N.A.

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to a2 from baa1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to a2 from baa1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to A1(cr) from A3(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to P-1(cr) from P-2(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Upgraded to A2 from Baa1

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Upgraded to P-1 from P-2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Upgraded to A2 from Baa1

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Upgraded to P-1 from P-2

.... LT Issuer Rating, Upgraded to A3 from Baa2, Stable from Ratings Under Review

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Upgraded to A3 from Baa2

....LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Upgraded to Aa3 from A2, Stable from Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: People's United Financial Inc.

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Upgraded to A3 from Baa2, Stable from Ratings Under Review

....Senior Unsecured Shelf (Local Currency), Upgraded to (P)A3 from (P)Baa2

....Subordinate Shelf (Local Currency), Upgraded to (P)A3 from (P)Baa2

....Pref. Shelf (Local Currency), Upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa3

....Pref. shelf Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Upgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Ba1

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Upgraded to Baa2(hyb) from Ba1(hyb)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Upgraded to A3 from Baa2, Stable from Ratings Under Review

Affirmations:

..Issuer: M&T Bank Corporation

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3, Stable from Negative

....Senior Unsecured Shelf (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A3

....Subordinate Shelf (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A3

....Pref. Shelf (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Pref. shelf Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2 (hyb)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed A3, Stable from Negative

..Issuer: Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed A2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3, Stable from Negative

.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Bank Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A3

....Subordinate Bank Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A3

....ST Bank Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)P-2

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed A3, Stable from Negative

....LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3, Stable from Negative

..Issuer: Wilmington Trust Company

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3, Stable from Negative

..Issuer: Wilmington Trust, National Association

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed A2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed A3, Stable from Negative

.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3, Stable from Negative

..Issuer: Allfirst Preferred Asset Trust

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2 (hyb)

..Issuer: Allfirst Preferred Capital Trust

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2 (hyb)

..Issuer: First Maryland Capital I

....Pref. Stock (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1 (hyb)

..Issuer: First Maryland Capital II

....Pref. Stock (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1 (hyb)

..Issuer: People's United Bank, N.A.

.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: People's United Financial Inc.

.... ST Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: M&T Bank Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Wilmington Trust Company

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Wilmington Trust, National Association

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: People's United Bank, N.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: People's United Financial Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rita Sahu, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Andrea Usai

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Megan Fox

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

